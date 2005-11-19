from the pro-or-con dept.
— The United States House of Representatives passed a bill tonight that would put America's small business owners' personally identifiable information at unprecedented risk and cost them billions of dollars and millions of hours in paperwork. The Corporate Transparency Act of 2019 (H.R. 2513), which passed the House 249-173 attempts to shift a responsibility from big banks to America's smallest businesses, saddling them with an additional 131.7 million hours of paperwork at a cost of $5.7 billion over the first 10 years.
"The House today not only shouldered millions of small business owners with a tremendous compliance burden but put their personally identifiable information at serious risk," said NFIB President & CEO Juanita D. Duggan. "The reporting requirements and devastating financial penalties will affect only small businesses, from farmers to franchisees to the mom-and-pop retail shop down the street. It is a big-government solution in search of a small-business problem, and we will not cease our efforts to stand up for small businesses against this serious threat."
The Corporate Transparency Act of 2019 is legislation that would require only those small corporations and limited liability companies with 20 or fewer employees to complete and submit annual paperwork which includes the personally identifiable information of each business owner to the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network upon the creation of the business and periodically for the life of the business. Failure to comply is a federal crime with civil penalties up to $10,000 and criminal penalties of up to three years in prison.
https://www.nfib.com/content/press-release/homepage/house-deals-blow-to-millions-of-small-businesses-by-passing-corporate-transparency-act/
While everyone is distracted by "impeachment", this is what the government is doing.
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/2513
https://www.natlawreview.com/article/proposed-corporate-transparency-act-2019-would-require-corporations-and-limited
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 05, @01:45PM (2 children)
Like the ones set up by a crook and their lawyer to launder money? Even foreign companies receiving payments from the US have to complete a W4 with the names of beneficiary owners.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday November 05, @01:49PM (1 child)
Like SoylentNews.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 05, @02:05PM
Are you the crook or the lawyer Mr Buzzard :P
Not looked into the PI amendment but for foreigners, income sourced in the US is taxable unless exempted by treaty. Even then, the forms [irs.gov] have to be completed and the intent is solely prevent tax-evasion and crime. You guys could work through this on IRC in an evening while browsing the interwebs and deleting Aristarchus submissions.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday November 05, @02:12PM (2 children)
So, $570 million per year, or $0.0048 per US citizen per day.
I'd rather make the banks do the paperwork, but if they're not doing it properly and don't have access to the primary source material for disclosure anyway, a half penny a day is a small price to pay for opening up information that is supposed to expose corruption, fraud, etc. in EVERY SINGLE BUSINESS IN THE COUNTRY.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday November 05, @02:40PM
Or we could not do that and save a lot of money. Sorry, I don't buy that the present of illegal activities requires this sort of intrusive and pointless theater (after all, one has numerous ways to dodge such requirements should that become necessary to hide one's illegal activities). It shouldn't be the job of banks or small businesses to gather this sort of information and it shouldn't be the business of government to know this stuff either.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by digitalaudiorock on Tuesday November 05, @02:41PM
The quoted nfib article seems beyond slanted frankly...like the stuff about putting their "personally identifiable information at unprecedented risk" for example. Based on the other links, they need to report this to the Treasury Department. Is that somehow riskier than when they file taxes with the IRS?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 05, @02:32PM (1 child)
when they opened a bank account?
If you open a corporate bank account in the U.S. you pretty much have to sign a loyalty oath these days.
Maybe congress ought to just learn to use a database?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 05, @02:42PM
That ain't it but welcome to last decade boomer! [fxstreet.com]
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 05, @02:38PM (1 child)
Considering there are about 30 million such entities, this works out to 26 minutes and $19 per year. I spend that getting to the gym and buying lunch on one day.
Whoop-de-fucking-do.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 05, @02:45PM
I spend one day getting to the gym and buying lunch - you insensitive clod!
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Tuesday November 05, @03:02PM
.... like the other (200? 300? 400? numbers vary) that President Pro Tempore McConnell is sitting on. It's not quite the stew it's being made out to be, because there are always minority bills which are sat on and go nowhere and there always will be dead on arrival bills, And yet it does have some merit thanks to Grim Reaper McConnell. [thehill.com], in fact quite a bit of merit. [cbsnews.com]
And it wasn't completely party line (25 Republican yays, 5 Democrat and 1 Indep Nays [house.gov]), but it's close enough to party line to predict how it will fare in the Senate. It will die.
So this is a non-story, effectively.
With a protip: Whenever you hear a bill pass only one chamber (especially in a divided Congress), if there is no status listed on who voted or a divided vote, it's likely a dead issue unless mighty political wrangling occurs and that wrangling would then be noted in the story. In this Congress, a Democrat-only supported House bill that gets Senate traction should also be a separately noted element of the story.
