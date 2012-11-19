from the the-enemy-of-my-enemy-is-my-friend dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
The view among the national security officials was unanimous: Military aid to Ukraine should not be stopped. But the White House's acting chief of staff thought otherwise.
That was the testimony of Laura Cooper, a Defense Department official, whose deposition was released Monday in the House impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
"My sense is that all of the senior leaders of the US national security departments and agencies were all unified in their - in their view that this assistance was essential," she said. "And they were trying to find ways to engage the president on this."
Cooper's testimony was among several hundred pages of transcripts released Monday, along with those of State Department officials Catherine Croft and Christopher Anderson.
Cooper told investigators that, in a series of July meetings at the White House, she came to understand that Trump's acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, was holding up the military aid for the US ally.
[...]When she and others tried to get an explanation, they found none.
[...]She said it was "unusual" to have congressional funds suddenly halted that way, and aides raised concerns about the legality of it. The Pentagon was "concerned" about the hold-up of funds and "any signal that we would send to Ukraine about a wavering in our commitment", she said.
Cooper told investigators that she was visited in August by Kurt Volker, the US special envoy to Ukraine, who explained there was a "statement" that the Ukraine government could make to get the security money flowing.
[...]"Somehow, an effort that he was engaged in to see if there was a statement that the government of Ukraine would make," said Cooper, an assistant defence secretary, "that would somehow disavow any interference in US elections and would commit to the prosecution of any individuals involved in election interference."
For a handy reference to the documents that have been released concerning this, npr has posted Trump Impeachment Inquiry: A Guide To Key People, Facts And Documents:
Written words are central to the Ukraine affair. The significance of the whistleblower's original complaint and the White House's record of its call with Ukraine are debated, but the text is public. Here are the documents to refer to as the inquiry proceeds:
Texts and memos
- Call:The White House memorandum (Sept. 25)
- Aid:The Pentagon letter on military aid to Ukraine (Sept. 25)
- Complaint:The whistleblower complaint (Sept. 26)
- Texts:Batch of texts between diplomats released by House Democrats (Oct. 4)
The whistleblower's complaint has largely been corroborated by witness testimony, public statements and media reports. See how the document checks out — with a detailed annotation of the text.
Testimony released by Congress following closed depositions
- Christopher Anderson, former special adviser for Ukraine negotiations
- Laura Cooper,deputy defense secretary
- Catherine Croft, former Ukraine adviser on the National Security Council
- Fiona Hill, former White House adviser on Russia
- George Kent, deputy assistant secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs
- Michael McKinley, former State Department adviser
- Gordon Sondland,U.S. ambassador to EU
- William Taylor, acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine
- Alexander Vindman, top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council
- Kurt Volker, former Ukraine envoy
- Marie Yovanovitch, ex-U.S. ambassador to Ukraine
(Score: 2) by Snow on Tuesday November 12, @09:52PM
Withholding the money (ie. quid) means there was no quid in the pro. The quo is therefore good.
It was a tremendous phone call. Very good. Everyone said it was good. Just read the transcript. No QUID no QUO!
I hope he ends up in jail...
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Bot on Tuesday November 12, @10:00PM (1 child)
Lemme guess, had Trump intensified the involvement in Ukraine, the old flags with the peace symbol would have been dusted off.
Pawn of the ussr yay, pawn of the Russia nay.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 12, @10:36PM
Lol, it is so obvious at this point. Guess "I was wrong" is a foreign concept to you.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 12, @10:01PM (3 children)
They want to bring back the good old days of quiet and ladylike corruption
It used to be that the CIA NSA FBI were evil tools of the empire. Why are they regarded as patriots and heroes now?
(Score: 2) by Snow on Tuesday November 12, @10:07PM (2 children)
The enemy of my enemy is my friend.
There are many of us looking at the insanity going down in the US of A. Your president is a nut-bar. When some agency does something to try bring him back in line, it feels right.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 12, @10:22PM (1 child)
You are not in the USA. You're a snow-mexican. You voted an actor into power, something we haven't done since Reagan. (but Reagan gave a damn about his own country)
Being non-USA, your opinion on our wonderful president doesn't matter. If you were from a worse country, a negative opinion would be a bonus.
Unless you are a dairy farmer, you ought to like Trump. He tried to get you affordable dairy products.
It's sad that your country is rapidly going in a bad direction. Try not to go all islamist on us, eh? (for the unaware, Canada is rapidly importing people with 3rd-world values and there is no magic dirt to make them assimilate to traditional Canadian values -- but at least Snow will get polygamy)
The very idea that putting one's own country first is "nut-bar" shows just how far you've fallen. Your culture is going extinct, and you are cheering. All that leftist stuff will one day be gone, replaced by a Caliphate that chucks LGBT from rooftops and stones uncovered women to death.
(Score: 2) by Snow on Tuesday November 12, @10:35PM
Your dairy products are shit. A direct result of intensive lobbying by the industry. Canadian dairy is held to a higher standard with regards to hormones and white blood cell count (an indicator on the heath of the cow).
Ironically, your example of Trump helping Canadians is symbolic of what is wrong with your country at the moment. Trump (and the Republicans) seem to believe that there is nothing better than money. Environment? Fuck it. I want more money. Social support nets? Fuck it. I don't want to pay for it. etc.
The short slightedness of the states is disheartening. The current administration can't seem to think about tomorrow, let alone next decade. Your country is losing face. You standing on the world stage has taken a huge fall. Most of the world used to look up to the USA. That's not the case at the moment. It's really sad to see. I hope you can sort your shit out.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 12, @10:13PM
You elected this ... person. And you ... support him.
:)
As a wharton alum, I apologize, for what it's worth.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 12, @10:26PM
It doesn't matter if they object. The boss is Trump. He sets foreign policy. He can set it any way he damn well pleases, changing it as often as he wants, and the career bureaucrats are obligated by law to enact his wishes.
Voters were sick of the old policy. Trump was elected to change policy. Refusal to obey is treason.