China says its courts trump Hong Kong's on face mask ruling
China's top legislature has insisted Hong Kong courts had no power to rule on the constitutionality of legislation under the city's Basic Law, as it condemned a decision by the high court to overturn a ban on face masks worn by pro-democracy protesters.
The statement on Tuesday came a day after the high court ruled that the face mask ban - introduced through colonial-era emergency laws - was unconstitutional.
[...] "Whether the laws of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region comply with the Basic Law of Hong Kong can only be judged and decided by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress," Yan Tanwei, a spokesman for the Legislative Affairs Commission of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, said in a statement.
"No other authority has the right to make judgments and decisions," he added.
[...] Protests started in June with rallies that brought hundreds of thousands of people onto the streets in a largely peaceful call for the withdrawal of a now-withdrawn bill that would have allowed suspected criminals to be extradited to mainland China for trial.
They have since evolved into a series of demands for greater democracy and freedoms as well as an independent inquiry into alleged police brutality. Protesters worry China is encroaching on the freedoms given to Hong Kong when the United Kingdom returned the territory to China under what was known as "one country, two systems" in 1997.
[...] China has repeatedly warned that it would not allow the city to spiral into total chaos, heightening concerns that Beijing might deploy troops or other security forces to quell the unrest.
"The Hong Kong government is trying very hard to put the situation under control," China's ambassador to Britain, Liu Xiaoming, said on Monday.
"But if the situation becomes uncontrollable, the central government would certainly not sit on our hands and watch. We have enough resolution and power to end the unrest."
[...] Protesters had been using masks to hide their identities in public. The proposal was widely criticised by supporters of the anti-government movement, who saw it as a risk to demonstrators.
Hong Kong's High Court ruled on Monday that colonial-era emergency laws, which were revived to justify the mask ban, were "incompatible with the Basic Law", the mini-constitution under which Hong Kong was returned to China.
Will China run out of patience with Hong Kong protests?
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday November 21, @08:45PM (7 children)
But unless they can broker military support for actual independence, national sovereignty is a bitch.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Fluffeh on Thursday November 21, @08:52PM (1 child)
China isn't letting go of Hong Kong in any way. shape form or other. Ever.
No other nation is going to force an armed conflict with all the might of China over Hong Kong. The poor fuckers are basically done for. They know what a more democratic life is, but it's not going to come their way.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Thursday November 21, @10:20PM
Yes, that's it in a nutshell.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 21, @08:55PM (4 children)
In case Chinese economic is sufficiently fragile, a threat of really efficient sanctions can have much larger effect than one of a military intervention.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by ikanreed on Thursday November 21, @09:03PM (3 children)
Unlike the US, china is a country that actually makes things, and the second largest economy in the world overall, and that's in addition to having huge resource extraction capabilities. The idea of just arbitrarily "declaring" sanctions and it having more than a perfunctory effect on the decision makers of the country is pretty suspect.
We've seen again and again with US sanctions deployed against basically stable countries like Cuba and Russia and Iran, that all it does is make regular peoples' lives harder and give those in power an enemy to blame all their problems on.
You can beat up on Zimbabwe or Libya or other politically unstable country you want to great effect, but this here is a pipe dream
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday November 21, @10:12PM
And I have the hunch they are only the second by the monetary value of things they make, not by the utilization value (i.e. number of customers having their needs covered).
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Phoenix666 on Thursday November 21, @10:28PM (1 child)
It's a common misconception that the US does not make things. It does. It's still the largest manufacturer in the world, though China is catching up fast. (Yes, it surprised me, too)
China does not have the developed domestic market to absorb its industrial output that the US does. Put each country in a bottle and the US would do just fine while China would wither. Again, Beijing is trying to change that, but it's tough sledding because the cadres from non-coastal cities are getting pissed that they're not getting the slice of the pie they feel they deserve.
China is not the rock solid country the American media makes it out to be. We have discussed this many times here, but in practice it's not all that far removed from the economy it had during the Great Leap forward, when they would count a pallet of goods coming out of the factory, run it around to the front of the factory and bring it out the exit so it could be counted again.
There are many mass labor demonstrations and other upheavals happening on the mainland that the MSM doesn't report, but there are widespread signs of unrest.
All that will presumably change if Beijing can hold things together long enough, but if there was any moment to brush them back on their one-sided trade with the rest of the world, it would be now.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 2) by qzm on Thursday November 21, @10:48PM
Sorry, but the US is not #1, in either value (2T$ for china, 1.8T$ for us) or %age of world goods (20% for china, 18% for the us..) (yes, dont those numbers line up well?)
However there is a MUCH deeper difference.
China ALSO manufactures a huge proportion of the base components that then are 'manufactured' in the rest of the world into final products.
If China stopped shipping those, a huge amount of the rest of the world production plants would also stop.
The exception to this is silicon chips, where China is a bit behind for cutting edge items, but catching up reasonably quickly.
I think you really need to actually visit China, the huge majority of the Chinese there are very patriotic, at least as much an Americans, and there is not a general hatred for their leadership (I am talking mainland here), although there is the usual grumbling about the day to day things, much like all other countries.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 21, @09:48PM (3 children)
Okay, so China legislator says the Hong Kong courts can't rule on this. So what?
If the US claimed that Russia wasn't really a country and everybody there owed taxes to Donald Trump, would it matter? No, Russia would tell the US government to punk-off. That's the whole concept of sovereignty, and unless the people in the US are willing to fight and die to impose their will on Russians, that's it.
How this applies to Hong Kong is that the people in Hong Kong are asserting their sovereignty in certain things (notably: extradition from Hong Kong to the mainland). Mainland China has just claimed that Hong Kong does not have this sovereignty, and Hong Kong claims they do. That affects the consequences of the question of sovereignty, not the question itself: which side is willing to fight and die to prove they are right?
So I guess this declaration does make sense, in terms of a game of chicken. Mainland China has upped the ante a bit more, saying "if we win, things will be even worse for you." In my mind, though, is if another Tienanmen Square will happen, and if it does, what will be the consequences this time.
(Score: 2) by pe1rxq on Thursday November 21, @10:14PM
What will the consequences be? Some grandstanding, some nice speaches and then..... nothing.
The world is filled with hypocrits, when money is involved we collectivly chose to look the other way.
(Score: 4, Informative) by RamiK on Thursday November 21, @10:17PM
The first law in Hong Kong's Basic Law states they're a part of the People's Republic of China. The second says they have high, but not absolute degree of autonomy: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hong_Kong_Basic_Law#Text_of_the_Basic_Law [wikipedia.org]
The Sino-British Joint Declaration first policy declares that national unity and territorial integrity shall be upheld. The 2nd says Hong Kong will be directly under the authority of the Central People's Government and that their autonomy is limited to internal affairs: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sino-British_Joint_Declaration#Joint_Declaration [wikipedia.org]
So, the PRC's high-court gets to overrule Hong Kong's courts decisions. Now, if the Legislative Council of Hong Kong decides to remove the law from the books, they'll be in their right to wear masks again. But, if the PRC courts and executives declare wearing masks is a national security threat, Hong Kong must abide by their decision since that's a defense issue unless they're willing to secede and demand full independence under their right for self-determination.
compiling...
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Thursday November 21, @10:31PM
Beijing has a track record of crushing dissent, so things don't bode well for the HK protesters there. But if Beijing does get medieval on the city, they will be killing the goose that laid the golden egg. They would lose a crazy amount of face.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday November 21, @09:54PM
so ... China is supporting letting protesters wearing face masks? Or has a Chinese court already ruled on this? Or maybe they have gait analysis down? Or China wants protestors to destabilize the Hong Kong government so they can swoop in? Need a little help. Maybe I'll ask this guy [youtube.com] to comment on it.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Hartree on Thursday November 21, @09:55PM
Is there anyone who was actually thinking when the deal with the British was struck that it would end any other way than complete domination by Beijing?
Tiananmen Square was already 8 years in the past at when sovereignty was transferred. The Basic Law was a fig leaf to be maintained only as long as Hong Kong provided revenue to mainland China and didn't become a problem.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 21, @10:36PM
in 2047
But by doing this now, they are lowering the odds.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 21, @10:36PM
...but the ants have nothing to say when the boy with the magnifying glass is bored.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 21, @10:39PM
All Chinamen look identical, so why bother wearing masks?