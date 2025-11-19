from the what-a-wicked-web-we-weave-when-first-we-practice-to-deceive dept.
We had two Soylentils write in with news about Chinese spy operations and a defection in Australia.
Australia Investigating Alleged Chinese Plot to Install "Spy MP"
Australia investigates alleged Chinese plot to install spy MP
Australian intelligence officials have confirmed they are investigating allegations of a plot to plant a Chinese spy in the nation's parliament. The allegations - first aired by local network Nine - assert that a suspected Chinese espionage ring approached a Chinese-Australian man to run as an MP.
[...] On Sunday, Nine's 60 Minutes programme reported that suspected Chinese agents approached a luxury car dealer, Nick Zhao, ahead of Australia's general election - which took place in May. They allegedly offered him A$1m (£520,000; $680,000) to fund his run for a Melbourne seat as a candidate for the ruling Liberal Party, of which Mr Zhao was already a member.
Mr Zhao gave information about the alleged approach to the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (Asio) last year, Nine reported. He was found dead in a hotel room in Melbourne in March. His death has prompted a coroner's inquiry.
Nine has also reported that a man claiming to be a Chinese spy has applied for asylum in Australia, in an unrelated case.
Chinese Spy Decided to Defect to Australia
Chinese spy Wang Liqiang alleges Beijing ordered overseas murders, including in Australia.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-11-23/chinese-spy-wang-liqiang-seeks-political-asylum-australia-report/11732174
A man claiming to have worked as a secret Chinese operative for five years says Beijing has directed overseas assassinations, including on Australian soil.
Government sources have confirmed to the ABC[*] Wang "William" Liqiang has detailed the sensational allegations as he seeks political asylum.
Nine Newspapers have reported Mr Wang is in hiding in Sydney after recently providing a sworn statement to Australia's domestic spy agency ASIO outlining Beijing's covert operations.
One senior official, speaking to the ABC on the condition of anonymity, said the challenge for security agencies was to now "separate fact from fiction" while assessing Mr Wang's disclosures.
In the statement Mr Wang provided ASIO[**] last month, he reportedly states: "I have been personally involved and participated in a series of espionage activities".
According to Nine Newspapers, Mr Wang has provided new details about the kidnapping of five booksellers who specialised in works critical of Chinese leaders based in Hong Kong, starting in 2015, and their rendition to mainland China.
He is also reported to have said spies from Beijing were infiltrating Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement, influencing Taiwan's elections and "operating with impunity in Australia", according to The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.
[*] ABC: Australian Broadcasting Corporation
[**] ASIO: Australian Security Intelligence Organisation
NB: Australia is part of Five Eyes intelligence community which also includes Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.
