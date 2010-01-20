from the making-a-point dept.
Vermont bill would ban cell phone use by anyone younger than 21:
A bill has been introduced in Vermont's legislature that would prohibit anyone under 21 years old from using or possessing a cell phone. However, the bill appears to be more about gun rights than cell phones.
The bill, introduced Tuesday by Democratic Sen. John Rodgers, says those under the age of 21 "are not developmentally mature enough" to posses and use cell phones safely. The bill cites fatal car crash and bullying among teens as reasons for the proposed legislation.
"The use of cell phones while driving is one of the leading killers of teenagers in the United States," according to the bill (PDF). "Young people frequently use cell phones to bully and threaten other young people, activities that have been linked to many suicides."
The bill would make possession or use of a cell phone by anyone under 21 punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
The bill says that if those under 21 "aren't mature enough" to possess guns, smoke cigarettes or drink alcohol, then the same rule should apply to cell phone use. In recent years, the state has passed laws raising the minimum smoking age to 21 and prohibiting the sale of firearms to anyone under 21.
[...] "I have no delusions that it's going to pass. I wouldn't probably vote for it myself," he told the newspaper.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by SomeGuy on Saturday January 11, @02:36PM (1 child)
"The use of cell phones while driving is one of the leading killers of teenagers in the United States"
It is already illegal for ANYONE to use cell phones while driving, in some places (not that a pesky law will really ever stop consumertards). If that is not the case in Vermont then perhaps they could focus on that?
Although, personally, I would love to see cell phones banned entirely. These days and it seems like everyone has their face buried in their cell phone. All they seem to see is a good time, but I can see the nickels and dimes flying out of their wallets.
Cell phone vendor bribes arriving in Vermont in 3...2...1... Probably the real purpose.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Saturday January 11, @02:52PM
While I agree banning to be a good idea, it would just happen in the dark thereafter. Just like no one ever drinks alcohol before they are of age...
Instead, the energy source required for the mobiles should be unique and coupled with a bicycle trainer and attached generator. When the speed is too low, then there is no power. For a network connection you are required to sprint. Etc,...
That scenario, although as much a utopia as a complete ban, would ensure some secondary benefits. At least it is a nice thought.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Saturday January 11, @02:45PM
Inhabitant subjects of the said State are not developmentally mature enough to vote.
They already proved that by accepting current legislation.
Next step will be elimination of voting.
Yeriḥo. Karthāgō. Sogdiana. Besièrs. 広島市 (Hiroshima-shi). For Love of God, what next?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 11, @02:50PM
Guns don't kill people - cellphones kill people!