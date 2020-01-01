Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
Political polarization among Americans has grown rapidly in the last 40 years—more than in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia or Germany—a phenomenon possibly due to increased racial division, the rise of partisan cable news and changes in the composition of the Democratic and Republican parties.
That's according to new research co-authored by Jesse Shapiro, a professor of political economy at Brown University. The study, conducted alongside Stanford University economists Levi Boxell and Matthew Gentzkow, was released on Monday, Jan. 20, as a National Bureau of Economic Research working paper.
In the study, Shapiro and colleagues present the first ever multi-nation evidence on long-term trends in "affective polarization"—a phenomenon in which citizens feel more negatively toward other political parties than toward their own. They found that in the U.S., affective polarization has increased more dramatically since the late 1970s than in the eight other countries they examined—the U.K., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Switzerland, Norway and Sweden.
"A lot of analysis on polarization is focused on the U.S., so we thought it could be interesting to put the U.S. in context and see whether it is part of a global trend or whether it looks more exceptional," Shapiro said. "We found that the trend in the U.S. is indeed exceptional."
Using data from four decades of public opinion surveys conducted in the nine countries, the researchers used a so-called "feeling thermometer" to rate attitudes on a scale from 0 to 100, where 0 reflected no negative feelings toward other parties. They found that in 1978, the average American rated the members of their own political party 27 points higher than members of the other major party. By 2016, Americans were rating their own party 45.9 points higher than the other party, on average. In other words, negative feelings toward members of the other party compared to one's own party increased by an average of 4.8 points per decade.
The researchers found that polarization had also risen in Canada, New Zealand and Switzerland in the last 40 years, but to a lesser extent. In the U.K., Australia, Germany, Norway and Sweden, polarization decreased.
(Score: 2) by EJ on Monday January 27, @05:56PM
Brown University. Stanford University. XYZ University.
I think the entire world would be much better off without the Poison Ivy League.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday January 27, @06:00PM (1 child)
You have 2 parties to vote for (reasonably speaking): you wind up with half the population hating the other half and you wonder why there is polarization?
In Canada, reasonably speaking, we have Liberals, Conservatives, NDP, with Green climbing and Bloc Quebecois throwing a wrench into things for every party wanting to have a go in Quebec: so, 3-5 major (reasonably speaking) parties to feck things up.
Compare that to Democrats and Republicans both wanting to cater to the rich (except for HOLY FECK Sanders possibly leading the pack????? and Warren putting THEIR wrenches in there!!!)
Gee...polarization much?
Polarization? In Canada, you spell that 'Ukraine', or 'IHateBlackYellowBrownPeople' and you then understand what US polarization means. In Canada, polarization is "Timmys" or "NotTimmys".
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 27, @06:08PM
It wouldn't hurt if the US could fix:
* corruption
* lobbying
* campaign finance / spending
* foreign influence
Good policy ideas should win, no matter how much or little money is behind them.
The system is rigged.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DannyB on Monday January 27, @06:05PM
What we need is a well educated electorate.
Maybe in high school people should be taught to be less gullible. More skeptical. To pick up on "con man" or "used car salesman" talk no matter who says it or what party they represent.
Maybe people should understand basic addition and subtraction. If you increase spending then you MUST either (or both) increase taxes, or increase the deficit. Every politician wants to promise voters things that cost the government money, yet at the same time want to claim they will magically decrease taxes AND the deficit.
I saw an info graphic recently (sorry don't have it) but it represented to sheer vast magnitude of how much the top 1% through the top 10% own. It was breathtaking. (My own opinion was that the people with this much didn't need any tax cuts, and would still be vastly fabulously wealthy, more than a lifetime worth. But that's just IMO.)
Press any key to continue, or any other key to reformat storage and erase bios.