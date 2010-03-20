New legislation has been introduced that amends the Espionage Act of 1917 to protect journalists, whistleblowers, and security researchers who discover and disclose classified government information.

Concerned that the current laws are being used for partisan prosecution, U.S. Representative Ro Khanna (D - California) introduced the new legislation to Congress on March 5th, 2020 and U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D - Oregon) will soon introduce it to the Senate.

"My bill with Senator Wyden will protect journalists from being prosecuted under the Espionage Act and make it easier for members of Congress, as well as federal agencies, to conduct proper oversight over any privacy abuses. Our nation's strength rests on the freedom of the press, transparency, and a functioning system of checks and balances. This bill is a step toward ensuring those same principles apply to intelligence gathering and surveillance operations," said Rep. Ro Khanna.

"This bill ensures only personnel with security clearances can be prosecuted for improperly revealing classified information," Senator Wyden stated.