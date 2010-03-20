Stories
Open Source Initiative Bans Co-Founder, Eric S. Raymond, from its Mailing Lists

posted by martyb on Tuesday March 10, @11:51PM
An Anonymous Coward writes:

Open Source Initiative bans co-founder, Eric S Raymond:

Last week, Eric S Raymond (often known as ESR, author of The Cathedral and the Bazaar, and co-founder of the Open Source Intiative) was banned from the Open Source Intiative[sic] (the "OSI").

Specifically, Raymond was banned from the mailing lists used to organize and communicate with the OSI.

For an organization to ban their founder from communicating with the group (such as via a mailing list) is a noteworthy move.

At a time when we have seen other founders (of multiple Free and Open Source related initiatives) pushed out of the organizations they founded (such as with Richard Stallman being compelled to resign from the Free Software Foundation, or the attempts to remove Linus Torvalds from the Linux Kernel – both of which happened within the last year) it seems worth taking a deeper look at what, specifically, is happening with the Open Source Initiative.

I don't wish to tell any of you what you should think about this significant move. As such I will simply provide as much of the relevant information as I can, show the timeline of events, and reach out to all involved parties for their points of view and comments.

The author provides links to — and quotations from — entries on the mailing list supporting this. There is also a conversation the author had with ESR. The full responses he received to his queries are posted, as well.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 11, @12:02AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 11, @12:02AM (#969349)

    Here is the problem: Coraline Ada Ehmke

    She has done more than anybody else to cause destructive internal strife in Open Source software projects. Her being on the OSI board is simply appalling. OSI needs to be defunded and ignored if she can not be removed.

    It's so bad that you have to wonder if Coraline Ada Ehmke is secretly paid by a company like Oracle. Her path of destruction is huge. She puts a lot of effort into ruining Open Source, and she's damn good at it.

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 11, @12:07AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 11, @12:07AM (#969351)

    go team venture!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 11, @12:08AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 11, @12:08AM (#969353)

    Would it kill you to mention why he was banned in the summary?

    Jesus.

    • (Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Wednesday March 11, @12:13AM (1 child)

      by barbara hudson (6443) <barbara.Jane.hudson@icloud.com> on Wednesday March 11, @12:13AM (#969360) Journal
      Apparently ESR hasn't been forthcoming even in the linked article. Probably about guns (he's still a gun-but, right)?

      • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 11, @12:18AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 11, @12:18AM (#969363)

        Guns, scare of Mooslims since 9-11, pedophilia, Patreon fraud, and just being an asshole. Used to be, families would keep old farts like this out of the public sphere, for their own protection. Like Trump, or Guliani, or Bannon, or Tweety (Chris Matthews).

  • (Score: 4, Insightful) by barbara hudson on Wednesday March 11, @12:10AM

    by barbara hudson (6443) <barbara.Jane.hudson@icloud.com> on Wednesday March 11, @12:10AM (#969355) Journal

    After reading the linked article, still have no idea what was written in the first place. All I know is that after a 20 year absence, ESR decided to get into a bun-fight with the current people running the show.

    1. After 20 years absent, it's not your place to run any more.

    2. Irrelevant org fights with irrelevant former founder. This isn't 1995, nobody gives a damn about either ESR or OSI. Get over yourselves. Seriously, what have you guys done since the turn of the century that's relevant to the average user? Or anyone who isn't ESR or a member of OSI?

  • (Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Wednesday March 11, @12:26AM

    by Mojibake Tengu (8598) on Wednesday March 11, @12:26AM (#969366) Journal

    This kind of license will be enough for both sapient humans and sapient machines:

    FREE WILL LICENSE

    You can do whatever is your will with this software.

    No funny trinket clauses attached.

    --
    Yeriḥo. Karthāgō. Sogdiana. Besièrs. 広島市 (Hiroshima-shi). For Love of God, what next?
