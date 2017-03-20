from the prosecution-lacks-conviction dept.
A federal judge on Monday dismissed charges against a Russian company accused of funding the Kremlin's efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election, after federal prosecutors said the company has flaunted court rules and made the prosecution more trouble than it is worth.
The ruling by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich came hours after the Justice Department asked to drop the charges against Concord Management and Consulting.
"There is a substantial federal interest in defending American democratic institutions, exposing those who endeavor to criminally interfere with them, and holding them accountable, which is why this prosecution was properly commenced in the first place," the government said in a 9-page motion filed Monday. "In light of the defendant's conduct, however, its ephemeral presence and immunity to just punishment, the risk of exposure of law enforcement's tools and techniques and the post-indictment change in the proof available at trial, the balance of equities has shifted."
Part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, a grand jury in February 2018 indicted Concord Management and Consulting, as well as 13 Russian nationals and two other companies in connection with Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential elections using social media troll farms and influence campaigns.
Concord Management was the only alleged conspirator to enter an appearance in court and vigorously contested the charges over the ensuing two years.
But prosecutors say Concord Management has never really participated in the prosecution, instead using court proceedings to collect information about how the U.S. government responds to and monitors efforts from foreign countries to interfere in its elections.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward
We had to drop the charges because taking this to trial would mean we needed to provide evidence.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956
True, but, we need remember something. Jurisdiction. We got none in Russia. Nada, zilch, zero.
Among the first lessons a leader must learn, if he hopes to be an effective leader, is to never give an order that you know won't be obeyed. Our "justice department" can sit at the edge of our yard, and/or at the edge of Russia's yard, and bark endlessly. That barking isn't going to get the people they want, though.
It's better to STFU, and crawl back under the porch, than to sit outside yapping away, annoying the neighbors.
Reminder: Sometimes, the dragon wins.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward
The wrong department was used. The CIA was the one to use. Make the heads of the company worry. This is why you don't let the public know what's going on at the federal level. Public opinion should never guide high level decisions of a Corp or Country.
Ignore the SJW while they bark at the fence.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by hendrikboom
There well may have been evidence. The grand jury seemed to think so. But without jurisdiction, evidence is useless.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey
It's not like this would be hard to prove. The DNC hacking, maybe, but this is about the troll farm not the hacking.
I mean, crap, they couldn't even remember to turn their VPN on first! [twitter.com]