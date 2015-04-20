Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Politics

Trump to Halt Funding to WHO

posted by martyb on Wednesday April 15, @08:26PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the the-sordid-art-of-deflection dept.
News

c0lo writes:

BBC: Coronavirus: US to halt funding to WHO, says Trump

US President Donald Trump has said he is going to halt funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) because it has "failed in its basic duty" in its response to the coronavirus outbreak.

[...] Mr Trump has been under fire for his own handling of the pandemic.

He has sought to deflect persistent criticism that he acted too slowly to stop the virus's spread by pointing to his decision in late January to place restrictions on travel from China.

[...] The US is the global health body's largest single funder and gave it more than $400m in 2019.

A decision on whether the US resumes funding will be made after the review, which Mr Trump said would last 60 to 90 days.

[...] China gave about $86m in 2018-19; UK gives most of any country apart from the US

[...] The organisation launched an appeal in March for $675m to help fight the pandemic and is reported to be planning a fresh appeal for at least $1bn.

Reuters: Trump halts World Health Organization funding amid coronavirus pandemic

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would halt funding to the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic while his administration reviews its response to the global crisis.

Trump told a White House news conference the WHO had “failed in its basic duty and it must be held accountable.” He said the group had promoted China’s “disinformation” about the virus that likely led to a wider outbreak of the virus than otherwise would have occurred.

[...] The hold on funding was expected. Trump has been increasingly critical of the organization as the global health crisis has continued, and he has reacted angrily to criticism of his administration’s response.

[...] U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday it was “not the time” to reduce resources for the body.

“Now is the time for unity and for the international community to work together in solidarity to stop this virus and its shattering consequences,” he said.

American Medical Association President Dr. Patrice Harris called it “a dangerous step in the wrong direction that will not make defeating COVID-19 easier” and urged Trump to reconsider.

[...] The Republican president recently accused the WHO of being too lenient with China in the earliest days of the crisis, despite having himself praised China in January for its response and transparency.

Trump has made frequent use of scapegoats during his short political career. He often lashes out at the media, Democrats, or others when he feels attacked or under pressure.

The Guardian: Trump turns against WHO to mask his own stark failings on Covid-19 crisis

Donald Trump’s declared suspension of funding of the World Health Organisation in the midst of a pandemic is confirmation – if any were needed – that he is in search of scapegoats for his administration’s much delayed and chaotic response to the crisis.

The US is the WHO’s biggest donor, with funding over $400m a year in both assessed contributions (membership fees) and donations – though it is actually $200m in arrears. [pdf]

Theoretically the White House cannot block funding of international institutions mandated by Congress. But the administration has found ways around such constitutional hurdles on other issues – by simply failing to disburse funds or apply sanctions, for example.

The funding could be formally rescinded, but that would require Senate approval, or “reprogrammed” by being diverted to another purpose that the White House could argue is consistent with the will of Congress.

[...] The WHO director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, had to fly to Beijing to meet Xi Jinping on 29 January to negotiate entry and information sharing. A WHO team was allowed to visit Wuhan on 22 February. Tedros has been criticised for his flattery of Xi and the Chinese response, in the face of Beijing’s obstructionism and cover-up attempts. His defenders said that such diplomacy was the price for entry.

Trump did more than his own fair share of Xi flattery. On 24 January, the president tweeted “China has been working very hard to contain the coronavirus … The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency.”

The claim that the delay in the WHO acquiring samples crippled the international response is also false. Chinese scientists publicly released the genetic sequence of Covid-19 on 11 January.

[...] By early February the WHO was in a position to distribute a Covid-19 test worldwide, but the US government opted not to have it fast-tracked through approval. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) instead produced its own test at about the same time, but it was flawed and had to be recalled. US testing would be set back more than six weeks compared to the rest of the world.

While virtually no testing was under way in the US throughout February, Trump assumed the consequently low number of confirmed US cases meant that his country had somehow escaped. “The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA,” he boasted on 24 February, nearly a month after the WHO declaration of emergency. “We are in contact with everyone and all relevant countries. CDC & World Health [Organisation] have been working hard and very smart. Stock Market starting to look very good to me!”

Original Submission


«  GitHub is Now Free for All Teams
Trump to Halt Funding to WHO | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 30 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 5, Informative) by takyon on Wednesday April 15, @08:26PM (6 children)

    by takyon (881) <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Wednesday April 15, @08:26PM (#983187) Journal

    Trump’s critique of WHO may be a diversion, but it resonates beyond the White House [washingtonpost.com]

    In the early days of the crisis, the WHO amplified Chinese claims and figures without signaling that they could be inaccurate. The organization was slow to address the risk of human-to-human transmission, slow to declare a public health emergency and slow to use the term pandemic.

    Yet it was quick to praise Beijing. As evidence mounted that China silenced whistleblowers and undercounted cases, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO’s director general, continued to heap compliments on Beijing and dodged questions about worrying problems with the Chinese response.

    “You had the authority, you had the ability to challenge China, to question China as to what they were doing, and you needed to do that for global health,” said David Fidler, an adjunct senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations who has written about and worked with the WHO for years, referring to the organization. “You failed to do it.”

    Criticism about how the WHO handled China is resonating well beyond the White House. Japan’s deputy Prime Minister recently called the WHO the “China Health Organization.” Nearly 1 million people have signed an online petition calling for Tedros to resign.

    The WHO and China: Dereliction of Duty [cfr.org]

    Dr. Tedros’ inaction stands in stark contrast to the WHO’s actions during the 2003 SARS outbreak in China. Then WHO DG Dr. Gro Harlem Brundtland made history by declaring the WHO’s first travel advisory in 55 years which recommended against travel to and from the disease epicenter in southern China. Dr. Brundtland also criticized China for endangering global health by attempting to cover up the outbreak through its usual playbook of arresting whistleblowers and censoring media.

    What has changed in the nearly two decades since the SARS epidemic? As always, it is important to follow the money. Since its founding, the WHO has required voluntary budgetary contributions to meet its broad mandate. In recent years, the WHO has grown more reliant upon these funds to address budget deficits. Countries’ assessed contributions have grown by only 3% since 2014. Extrabudgetary voluntary contributions have grown by 18% from $3.9 billion in 2014-15 to nearly $4.7 billion in 2018-19. This dependence on voluntary contributions leaves the WHO highly susceptible to the influence of individual countries or organizations.

    For its part, China’s WHO contributions have grown by 52% since 2014 to approximately $86 million. This is largely due to China’s increase in assessed contributions which are based on a country’s economic development and population. However, China has also slightly increased voluntary contributions from $8.7 million in 2014 to approximately $10.2 million in 2019. While this pales in comparison to the United States’ 2018-19 contribution of $893 million, China’s growing contributions come as its influence across the UN is rising just as U.S. leadership is declining. Going forward, China might appear to be a more reliable partner for organizations dependent on members’ financial support like the WHO.

    China was also an important ally of Tedros in the WHO’s DG election in 2017. Months before the election, Tedros was invited to speak at Peking University where he called for stronger cooperation between China and the Global South on health issues. China’s support for Tedros paid off immediately. The day after his electoral victory, Tedros confirmed to Chinese state-media that he and the WHO will continue to support the “One China” principle, which recognizes the government in Beijing as the legitimate Chinese government. Three years later, Tedros’ enduring support of China’s response to COVID-19 shows that their early support for him is still paying dividends.

    How WHO Became China’s Coronavirus Accomplice [foreignpolicy.com]

    While the rising number of cases elsewhere shows that China isn’t alone in failing in the initial stages of an outbreak, the full story of the Chinese loss will probably never be known—and certainly not recognized by WHO or other bodies.

    One reason is that official data from China is often highly dubious—which can lead to ill-advised health policies in other countries, since studies based on information from China are the first used to understand COVID-19. Countless cases of people dying at home in Wuhan—some being described in social media posts—will probably never go into the statistics. And while a report by Caixin on the Chinese province of Heilongjiang said that a considerable percentage of asymptomatic cases has not been reported—which amounts to about 50 percent more known infections in China, according to a South China Morning Post report on classified government data—WHO takes numbers reported by Beijing at face value.

    “I thought the greatest success of the Chinese party-state was in getting the WHO to focus on the positive sides of China’s responses and ignore the negative sides of the responses,” said Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute at the SOAS University of London. “With the WHO presenting China’s responses in a positive light, the Chinese government is able to make its propaganda campaign to ignore its earlier mistakes appear credible and to ignore the human, societal, and economic costs of its responses.”

    [...] WHO also left many questions open about how exactly public engagement was managed in its report. Chinese people have reacted “with courage and conviction,” it says; they have “accepted and adhered to the starkest of containment measures.” While this is probably true for many, others were likely motivated by a statement of the Supreme People’s Court: People carrying the virus who don’t follow quarantine restrictions “face jail terms ranging from three to 10 years if the consequence is not serious,” it says. Otherwise, they could face a life sentence or death.

    How China Deceived the WHO [theatlantic.com]

    Back in January, when the pandemic now consuming the world was still gathering force, a Berkeley research scientist named Xiao Qiang was monitoring China’s official statements about a new coronavirus then spreading through Wuhan and noticed something disturbing. Statements made by the World Health Organization, the international body that advises the world on handling health crises, often echoed China’s messages. “Particularly at the beginning, it was shocking when I again and again saw WHO’s [director-general], when he spoke to the press … almost directly quoting what I read on the Chinese government’s statements,” he told me.

    The most notorious example came in the form of a single tweet from the WHO account on January 14: “Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus.” That same day, the Wuhan Health Commission’s public bulletin declared, “We have not found proof for human-to-human transmission.” But by that point even the Chinese government was offering caveats not included in the WHO tweet. “The possibility of limited human-to-human transmission cannot be excluded,” the bulletin said, “but the risk of sustained transmission is low.”

    [...] The WHO, meanwhile, was getting its information from the same Chinese authorities who were misinforming their own public, and then offering it to the world with its own imprimatur. On January 20, a Chinese official confirmed publicly for the first time that the virus could indeed spread among humans, and within days locked down Wuhan. But by then it was too late.

    It took another week for the WHO to declare the spread of the virus a global health emergency—during which time Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO’s director-general, visited China and praised the country’s leadership for “setting a new standard for outbreak response.” Another month and a half went by before the WHO called COVID-19 a pandemic, at which point the virus had killed more than 4,000 people, and had infected 118,000 people across nearly every continent.

    China defends the WHO after Trump — and others — say it is deferring to Beijing [cnbc.com]

    Tedros also lashed out at Taiwan for what he said were months of racist, personal attacks ⁠— a claim Taiwan said was “baseless” and demanded an apology for.

    Taipei then released what it said was an email that had signaled human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus as early as Dec. 31⁠ — a claim the WHO has contested. The U.S. Department of State piled on, asking why the WHO did not act on Taiwan’s information, the AFP reported.

    [...] At the Munich Security Conference in mid-February, Tedros said “China has bought the world time.” In contrast, he “has been quick” in criticizing other countries for their responses to the outbreak, Collins added.

    [...] “Ironically, Taiwan’s status as a ‘Chinese province’ means its own information was officially ignored,” Francoise Godement, senior advisor at Institut Montaigne in France, wrote in a March blog post.

    Godement said explanations are required for why such a large U.N. agency with some of the world’s most extensive experience of epidemics and emergency responses “fell into this trap.”

    The WHO made mistakes, but it's China that must be held accountable [thehill.com]

    China is seeking to rewrite the pandemic narrative. It is deleting files, silencing critics, and carrying out viral social media campaigns in an attempt to define accountability — and culpability — on its own terms, going as far as to suggest that the United States was responsible for unleashing the virus.

    The stakes are huge. How this plays out will define whether the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is able to exploit the global pandemic to consolidate its power at home and abroad, or whether it faces a reckoning.

    An act of blind trust and solidarity with the WHO director in response to Donald Trump’s attacks, however well intentioned, emboldens Beijing — it is a welcome diversion.

    --
    [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

    • (Score: 4, Informative) by takyon on Wednesday April 15, @08:29PM (5 children)

      by takyon (881) <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Wednesday April 15, @08:29PM (#983192) Journal

      Blaming the WHO and China Is Not Scapegoating [politico.com]

      There’s no doubt that Trump is always inclined to shift blame when possible (and even when it isn’t). He’ll never take ownership of the testing debacle at the outset of the administration’s coronavirus response or admit it was wrong and foolish initially to minimize the virus, as he tried to change the media narrative and talk up the stock market.

      Yet none of this detracts from the force of his critiques of China (although he blows hot and cold on that) and the WHO, which are at the center of this international catastrophe and must be held to account.

      Without China’s deceit and WHO’s solicitude for Beijing, the outbreak might have been more limited, and the world at the very least would have had more time to react to the virus. China committed unforgivable sins of commission, affirmatively lying about the outbreak and punishing doctors and disappearing journalists who told the truth, whereas the WHO committed sins of omission—it lacked independence and courage at a moment of great consequence.

      In effect, China and the WHO worked together to expose the rest of the world to the virus, at the same time they downplayed its dangers.

      China acted as you’d expect. Countries that run gulags for religious minorities typically aren’t noted for their good governance and transparency. Chernobyl-type cover-ups are what they do. The purpose of the Chinese Communist Party isn’t to protect its citizens, let alone the welfare of other countries, but to do whatever seems best-suited to maintain its dictatorial grip on power at any given moment.

      China didn’t warn public of likely pandemic for a pivotal 6 days, AP report shows [usatoday.com]

      In the six days after top Chinese officials secretly determined they likely were facing a pandemic from a new coronavirus, the city of Wuhan at the epicenter of the disease hosted a mass banquet for tens of thousands of people, and millions began traveling through for Lunar New Year celebrations.

      President Xi Jinping warned the public on the seventh day, Jan. 20. But by that time, more than 3,000 people had been infected during almost a week of public silence, according to internal documents obtained by The Associated Press and expert estimates based on retrospective infection data.

      Timeline: The early days of China's coronavirus outbreak and cover-up [axios.com]

      Why it matters: A study published in March indicated that if Chinese authorities had acted three weeks earlier than they did, the number of coronavirus cases could have been reduced by 95% and its geographic spread limited.

      This timeline, compiled from information reported by the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, the South China Morning Post and other sources, shows that China's cover-up and the delay in serious measures to contain the virus lasted about three weeks.

      Free bonus: China’s top official in Hong Kong pushes for national security law [theguardian.com]
      Nnevvy: Chinese troll campaign on Twitter exposes a potentially dangerous disconnect with the wider world [cnn.com]
      France summons Chinese envoy after coronavirus 'slur' [theguardian.com]

      --
      [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

      • (Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday April 15, @08:57PM (3 children)

        by DeathMonkey (1380) on Wednesday April 15, @08:57PM (#983212) Journal

        Yes, the W.H.O should have deployed their shock troops to force the authoritarian nation of China to tell the truth.

        Meanwhile, the W.H.O was warning us about this virus while Trump was still calling it a hoax.

        • (Score: 1) by hemocyanin on Wednesday April 15, @09:08PM (1 child)

          by hemocyanin (186) on Wednesday April 15, @09:08PM (#983219)

          Are you joking?

          https://twitter.com/WHO/status/1217043229427761152?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.foxnews.com%2Fworld%2Fworld-health-organization-january-tweet-china-human-transmission-coronavirus [twitter.com]

          When WHO was writing killer (literally) tweets, even the Chinese sources it based that claim on added some CYA about preliminary info. Not WHO though. While WHO doesn't have shock troops and can't force China to do anything at all -- one would expect it to act slightly more responsibly than as a pro-China propagandist. I mean seriously, WHO would make big-tobacco funded researchers of the 60s blush and look away in embarrassment.

          • (Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday April 15, @09:16PM

            by DeathMonkey (1380) on Wednesday April 15, @09:16PM (#983223) Journal

            They reported that there was no clear evidence back when there was no clear evidence.

            Once they found clear evidence, they reported it.

            If there was all this clear evidence back in January why don't you provide a citation of it.

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 15, @09:24PM

          by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 15, @09:24PM (#983232)

          Yes, the W.H.O should have deployed their shock troops to force the authoritarian nation of China to tell the truth.

          No, they should have validated Chinese claims before repeating them and pressured China with the full support of the international community. China would let international observers in or WHO call a pandemic meaning all air traffic to and from China from WHO members would be grounded at Chinese expense.

          Meanwhile, the W.H.O was warning us about this virus while Trump was still calling it a hoax.

          They did no such thing. Lay-people with less information were calling the pandemic in mid-January while the WHO were busy denying human to human transmission. The WHO have no plausible deniability [change.org] and neither do the UN. [brookings.edu]

      • (Score: 2) by RamiK on Wednesday April 15, @09:27PM

        by RamiK (1813) on Wednesday April 15, @09:27PM (#983234)

        You know, there's an obvious flaw in Trump's little scapegoating circus of the WHO and China: No other nation is backing him up and cutting funding to the WHO.

        Let me clue you in on what's happening by making a prediction: When the dust settles the WHO will get their funding back and will switch malaria medication suppliers to Trump's company.

        --
        compiling...

  • (Score: 2, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Wednesday April 15, @08:27PM (4 children)

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Wednesday April 15, @08:27PM (#983189) Journal

    Need more scapegoats... Did the China scandal fizzle?

    --
    REDЯUM

    • (Score: 0, Troll) by fustakrakich on Wednesday April 15, @08:33PM (2 children)

      by fustakrakich (6150) on Wednesday April 15, @08:33PM (#983196) Journal

      Patient Zero for both the Spanish Flu and Swine Flu (the deadliest pandemics of their centuries), were Americans.

      Are we in for another surprise? [unz.com] And so much secrecy! You'd think the CDC is based in China!

      --
      REDЯUM

      • (Score: 0, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Wednesday April 15, @09:08PM (1 child)

        by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday April 15, @09:08PM (#983218) Homepage

        Swine Flu was a fucking nothingburger. And Bill Gates is a fucking Jew. The Wikipedia says that he's not a Jew, but he's pure Crypto: Those beady eyes, that hooknosed goblin look, that predatory shark-like grin you'd see on a hungry pitbull. His penchant for wearing Wal-Mart pullover sweaters despite being a gazillionaire. His father stood with Soros and he himself stood with Epstein after Epstein was released.

        Bill Gates' vaccines have crippled and killed a lot of people in developing nations, and now he wants America to have that experience wholesale.

    • (Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 15, @08:48PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 15, @08:48PM (#983208)

      Troll

      Moderators need the scapegoats too. They are on patrol to protect the narrative.

  • (Score: 3, Flamebait) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday April 15, @08:29PM (1 child)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday April 15, @08:29PM (#983193) Homepage Journal

    The entire UN is an expensive boondoggle, that the US pays through the nose for. Let the rest of the world support those parasites. Cut all funding to the UN, and I'll praise the people responsible, even if I hate them otherwise.

    --
    Unterstarchus?

    • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 15, @08:43PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 15, @08:43PM (#983203)

      Yes, sadly only now are a few waking up to the idea. Communism did not fall with the wall, as one american actor declared. They just re-invented. Use the western tech and structures against them - a Japanese self-defense trick in Judo and others. Trump wanted a Wall and have Mexico pay for it. This is the same, but more subtle and goes under the radar of most IQ-defectives turned out by the edumacation system. Use the UN and its medusa tentacles, all paid for by the US and "west" to choke them off. Pal up to poor countries and the "non-aligned block" (pure propaganda) and leverage them against the G7 in there own forum. Chip away at their society's cohesiveness by pushing for 'tolerance' and 'immigration' while being 110% racist back behind the red flag curtain. And it has worked. Superbly. Anyone who wakes up is labelled an enemy of mankind - by the PC west who have been brainwashed. And its multi-front. The Chinese especially have pilfered tech and carefully stripped the planet of manufacturing capacity. It s almost all in their hands alone. Can your country still make a shoe lace? Mine cannot.

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday April 15, @08:30PM (5 children)

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Wednesday April 15, @08:30PM (#983194)

    Identify the underperforming schools and take their funding away, that'll fix 'em.

    • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 15, @08:43PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 15, @08:43PM (#983201)

      It actually would, at least in urban areas where competition could work. You don't just cut funding to the under-performing school though, you have to shut it down. There's no real justification for schools to be a monopoly, unless you live in an area where there are more cattle than people.

      Also, teachers need to be at-will employees. Sorry, teachers. Some of you are great, but all of you are regular people. Administrators can't do their jobs if they're not allowed to fire you, and this whole business where new teachers can barely afford to eat while "tenured" teachers can't be fired is a joke.

      No successful organization runs with that kind of HR policy.

    • (Score: 1) by hemocyanin on Wednesday April 15, @08:43PM

      by hemocyanin (186) on Wednesday April 15, @08:43PM (#983202)

      No, this is more like finding an embezzler and cutting off his or her access to bank accounts.

    • (Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday April 15, @08:44PM

      by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday April 15, @08:44PM (#983204) Homepage Journal

      You meant "No retard left behind". If the class clown, the class bully, the class dullard, and the class delinquent all get passing grades, what is the incentive for any struggling student to work hard? NCLB was just another tool to help in the Great Dumbing Down of America. The globalists know what they are doing, and if they succeed in dumbing down our kids, we'll never bring back the industries that made this nation great for a few decades.

      What, you think dummies are going to compete in the new "information age" or whatever? Fek - to compete in that shite, you actually need better educated kids than we had in the industrial age. Handling molten metal is a piece of cake, compared to juggling information from thousands of sources.

      --
      Unterstarchus?

    • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 15, @08:46PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 15, @08:46PM (#983206)

      Why fund an organization that tries to exclude Taiwan for petty political reasons that please only one state?

      • (Score: 3, Insightful) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday April 15, @09:00PM

        by DeathMonkey (1380) on Wednesday April 15, @09:00PM (#983215) Journal

        The United States of America excludes Taiwan.
        The United Nations excludes Taiwan.

        HOW DARE the W.H.O exclude Taiwan!!

  • (Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 15, @08:41PM (4 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 15, @08:41PM (#983198)

    “There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there has always been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.'”

    -Issac Asimov

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 15, @08:53PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 15, @08:53PM (#983211)

      nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.'

      No, that is a hallmark of democracy. My desire on how the country should be run should have equal weight to yours. You have no right to assert that your views trump mine.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 15, @08:59PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 15, @08:59PM (#983214)

        So the people get the gov't they deserve. It all "evens out" in the end. We all get what we deserve.

    • (Score: 1) by hemocyanin on Wednesday April 15, @08:57PM (1 child)

      by hemocyanin (186) on Wednesday April 15, @08:57PM (#983213)

      Maybe there is such a cult, maybe or not. I know for a fact 20 years ago I would have upmodded that quote. I was an elitist asshole then.

      The left likes to put on this mantle that they're the smart ones, the educated ones, the benevolent dictators who if they could dictate, would lead us to a new golden age. And then you have Nancy Pelosi on the streets of San Francisco begging everyone to crowd shoulder to shoulder in late February. So yeah, we have idioms to belittle the working class, southerners, whatever -- you know "here, hold my beer!" as an example. What we need right now is a new one to take off, one to apply to the prideful, sneering, sophisticated scolds who by action demonstrate they are actually nothing but fucking morons: "here, hold my merlot."

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 15, @08:47PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 15, @08:47PM (#983207)

    Lameness filter encountered. Post aborted!

    NOT

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 15, @09:07PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 15, @09:07PM (#983217)

    Confucius says: "You broke it, you fix it."

  • (Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Wednesday April 15, @09:12PM (2 children)

    by Barenflimski (6836) on Wednesday April 15, @09:12PM (#983221)

    I'm not sure what to make of all of this rhetoric. It feels like people are anxious and antsy and have nothing better to do than point fingers.

    This is how I see it. Without the WHO or any other agency paying any attention to the planet then we have zero visibility and zero coordination. Without any of these agencies, then the planet moves on, people die as we get various diseases. Darwinism.

    We put humans in the mix. We make the WHO. No human is perfect. No system is perfect. People can dial the knobs of any institution with the right controls over the inputs. We shift the entire idea of "mother earth or God" just creates this stuff because its planet earth, to "It must be someone's fault." If there are humans in the mix, then sure, we'll find someone to pin it on.

    By de-funding the WHO, we make an organization that some say did a bad job, worse. Not sure how that makes sense. For the folks playing these types of games, doesn't that actually get rid of one of the boogymen these guys can scapegoat? For the rest of us that don't care for the games, is it not important to have organizations like the WHO to help with some of these things? They certainly help with Ebola, Malaria, Dengue fever and all sorts of other diseases that affect billions of people. Is that not worthwhile? Do these folks just want to go it alone? If so, how do they get better data than the WHO had?

    Personally the whole scapegoat thing seems like a farce. It very well may have been a grad student that shoveled some bat poop into a bag that was the first person to get this. I don't think that this is biological warfare and I don't blame the grad student or the Chinese government anymore than I blame the airlines and in my case the U.S. government that didn't stop flights from that part of the world. Wasn't this lab folks are talking about partly funded by the U.S.? Weren't their staff trained by people from Texas? I mean if we want to point fingers, then doesn't that make the United States partly to blame?

    Last I checked we all came from this planet. Last I checked there are lots of viruses that can kill us. Last I checked viruses still mutate. Last I checked we are all humans and death is a certainty.

    Seems to me we should be focusing on how best to move forward. Not sure that retreating into our shell makes sense.

    • (Score: 1) by hemocyanin on Wednesday April 15, @09:16PM

      by hemocyanin (186) on Wednesday April 15, @09:16PM (#983224)

      The problem with WHO is that it is subject to control and capture and can thus be moved easily in a direction defeating its purpose, as has happened here.

      What the world needs is some that is not multi-national -- it needs something that is NON-national -- a wikileaks for health or some such.

    • (Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday April 15, @09:20PM

      by DeathMonkey (1380) on Wednesday April 15, @09:20PM (#983228) Journal

      Trump is just desperately trying to deflect from his own incompetence.

      So, business as usual...

(1)