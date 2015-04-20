from the the-sordid-art-of-deflection dept.
BBC: Coronavirus: US to halt funding to WHO, says Trump
US President Donald Trump has said he is going to halt funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) because it has "failed in its basic duty" in its response to the coronavirus outbreak.
[...] Mr Trump has been under fire for his own handling of the pandemic.
He has sought to deflect persistent criticism that he acted too slowly to stop the virus's spread by pointing to his decision in late January to place restrictions on travel from China.
[...] The US is the global health body's largest single funder and gave it more than $400m in 2019.
A decision on whether the US resumes funding will be made after the review, which Mr Trump said would last 60 to 90 days.
[...] China gave about $86m in 2018-19; UK gives most of any country apart from the US
[...] The organisation launched an appeal in March for $675m to help fight the pandemic and is reported to be planning a fresh appeal for at least $1bn.
Reuters: Trump halts World Health Organization funding amid coronavirus pandemic
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would halt funding to the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic while his administration reviews its response to the global crisis.
Trump told a White House news conference the WHO had “failed in its basic duty and it must be held accountable.” He said the group had promoted China’s “disinformation” about the virus that likely led to a wider outbreak of the virus than otherwise would have occurred.
[...] The hold on funding was expected. Trump has been increasingly critical of the organization as the global health crisis has continued, and he has reacted angrily to criticism of his administration’s response.
[...] U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday it was “not the time” to reduce resources for the body.
“Now is the time for unity and for the international community to work together in solidarity to stop this virus and its shattering consequences,” he said.
American Medical Association President Dr. Patrice Harris called it “a dangerous step in the wrong direction that will not make defeating COVID-19 easier” and urged Trump to reconsider.
[...] The Republican president recently accused the WHO of being too lenient with China in the earliest days of the crisis, despite having himself praised China in January for its response and transparency.
Trump has made frequent use of scapegoats during his short political career. He often lashes out at the media, Democrats, or others when he feels attacked or under pressure.
The Guardian: Trump turns against WHO to mask his own stark failings on Covid-19 crisis
Donald Trump’s declared suspension of funding of the World Health Organisation in the midst of a pandemic is confirmation – if any were needed – that he is in search of scapegoats for his administration’s much delayed and chaotic response to the crisis.
The US is the WHO’s biggest donor, with funding over $400m a year in both assessed contributions (membership fees) and donations – though it is actually $200m in arrears. [pdf]
Theoretically the White House cannot block funding of international institutions mandated by Congress. But the administration has found ways around such constitutional hurdles on other issues – by simply failing to disburse funds or apply sanctions, for example.
The funding could be formally rescinded, but that would require Senate approval, or “reprogrammed” by being diverted to another purpose that the White House could argue is consistent with the will of Congress.
[...] The WHO director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, had to fly to Beijing to meet Xi Jinping on 29 January to negotiate entry and information sharing. A WHO team was allowed to visit Wuhan on 22 February. Tedros has been criticised for his flattery of Xi and the Chinese response, in the face of Beijing’s obstructionism and cover-up attempts. His defenders said that such diplomacy was the price for entry.
Trump did more than his own fair share of Xi flattery. On 24 January, the president tweeted “China has been working very hard to contain the coronavirus … The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency.”
The claim that the delay in the WHO acquiring samples crippled the international response is also false. Chinese scientists publicly released the genetic sequence of Covid-19 on 11 January.
[...] By early February the WHO was in a position to distribute a Covid-19 test worldwide, but the US government opted not to have it fast-tracked through approval. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) instead produced its own test at about the same time, but it was flawed and had to be recalled. US testing would be set back more than six weeks compared to the rest of the world.
While virtually no testing was under way in the US throughout February, Trump assumed the consequently low number of confirmed US cases meant that his country had somehow escaped. “The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA,” he boasted on 24 February, nearly a month after the WHO declaration of emergency. “We are in contact with everyone and all relevant countries. CDC & World Health [Organisation] have been working hard and very smart. Stock Market starting to look very good to me!”
(Score: 5, Informative) by takyon on Wednesday April 15, @08:26PM (6 children)
Trump’s critique of WHO may be a diversion, but it resonates beyond the White House [washingtonpost.com]
The WHO and China: Dereliction of Duty [cfr.org]
How WHO Became China’s Coronavirus Accomplice [foreignpolicy.com]
How China Deceived the WHO [theatlantic.com]
China defends the WHO after Trump — and others — say it is deferring to Beijing [cnbc.com]
The WHO made mistakes, but it's China that must be held accountable [thehill.com]
(Score: 4, Informative) by takyon on Wednesday April 15, @08:29PM (5 children)
Blaming the WHO and China Is Not Scapegoating [politico.com]
China didn’t warn public of likely pandemic for a pivotal 6 days, AP report shows [usatoday.com]
Timeline: The early days of China's coronavirus outbreak and cover-up [axios.com]
Free bonus: China’s top official in Hong Kong pushes for national security law [theguardian.com]
Nnevvy: Chinese troll campaign on Twitter exposes a potentially dangerous disconnect with the wider world [cnn.com]
France summons Chinese envoy after coronavirus 'slur' [theguardian.com]
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday April 15, @08:57PM (3 children)
Yes, the W.H.O should have deployed their shock troops to force the authoritarian nation of China to tell the truth.
Meanwhile, the W.H.O was warning us about this virus while Trump was still calling it a hoax.
(Score: 1) by hemocyanin on Wednesday April 15, @09:08PM (1 child)
Are you joking?
https://twitter.com/WHO/status/1217043229427761152?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.foxnews.com%2Fworld%2Fworld-health-organization-january-tweet-china-human-transmission-coronavirus [twitter.com]
When WHO was writing killer (literally) tweets, even the Chinese sources it based that claim on added some CYA about preliminary info. Not WHO though. While WHO doesn't have shock troops and can't force China to do anything at all -- one would expect it to act slightly more responsibly than as a pro-China propagandist. I mean seriously, WHO would make big-tobacco funded researchers of the 60s blush and look away in embarrassment.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday April 15, @09:16PM
They reported that there was no clear evidence back when there was no clear evidence.
Once they found clear evidence, they reported it.
If there was all this clear evidence back in January why don't you provide a citation of it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 15, @09:24PM
No, they should have validated Chinese claims before repeating them and pressured China with the full support of the international community. China would let international observers in or WHO call a pandemic meaning all air traffic to and from China from WHO members would be grounded at Chinese expense.
They did no such thing. Lay-people with less information were calling the pandemic in mid-January while the WHO were busy denying human to human transmission. The WHO have no plausible deniability [change.org] and neither do the UN. [brookings.edu]
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Wednesday April 15, @09:27PM
You know, there's an obvious flaw in Trump's little scapegoating circus of the WHO and China: No other nation is backing him up and cutting funding to the WHO.
Let me clue you in on what's happening by making a prediction: When the dust settles the WHO will get their funding back and will switch malaria medication suppliers to Trump's company.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Wednesday April 15, @08:27PM (4 children)
Need more scapegoats... Did the China scandal fizzle?
REDЯUM
(Score: 0, Troll) by fustakrakich on Wednesday April 15, @08:33PM (2 children)
Are we in for another surprise? [unz.com] And so much secrecy! You'd think the CDC is based in China!
REDЯUM
(Score: 0, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Wednesday April 15, @09:08PM (1 child)
Swine Flu was a fucking nothingburger. And Bill Gates is a fucking Jew. The Wikipedia says that he's not a Jew, but he's pure Crypto: Those beady eyes, that hooknosed goblin look, that predatory shark-like grin you'd see on a hungry pitbull. His penchant for wearing Wal-Mart pullover sweaters despite being a gazillionaire. His father stood with Soros and he himself stood with Epstein after Epstein was released.
Bill Gates' vaccines have crippled and killed a lot of people in developing nations, and now he wants America to have that experience wholesale.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday April 15, @09:18PM
Swine flu? Don't you mean the American Virus?
Origin of H1N1 [cdc.gov]
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 15, @08:48PM
Troll
Moderators need the scapegoats too. They are on patrol to protect the narrative.
(Score: 3, Flamebait) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday April 15, @08:29PM (1 child)
The entire UN is an expensive boondoggle, that the US pays through the nose for. Let the rest of the world support those parasites. Cut all funding to the UN, and I'll praise the people responsible, even if I hate them otherwise.
Unterstarchus?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 15, @08:43PM
Yes, sadly only now are a few waking up to the idea. Communism did not fall with the wall, as one american actor declared. They just re-invented. Use the western tech and structures against them - a Japanese self-defense trick in Judo and others. Trump wanted a Wall and have Mexico pay for it. This is the same, but more subtle and goes under the radar of most IQ-defectives turned out by the edumacation system. Use the UN and its medusa tentacles, all paid for by the US and "west" to choke them off. Pal up to poor countries and the "non-aligned block" (pure propaganda) and leverage them against the G7 in there own forum. Chip away at their society's cohesiveness by pushing for 'tolerance' and 'immigration' while being 110% racist back behind the red flag curtain. And it has worked. Superbly. Anyone who wakes up is labelled an enemy of mankind - by the PC west who have been brainwashed. And its multi-front. The Chinese especially have pilfered tech and carefully stripped the planet of manufacturing capacity. It s almost all in their hands alone. Can your country still make a shoe lace? Mine cannot.
(Score: 3, Funny) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday April 15, @08:30PM (5 children)
Identify the underperforming schools and take their funding away, that'll fix 'em.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 15, @08:43PM
It actually would, at least in urban areas where competition could work. You don't just cut funding to the under-performing school though, you have to shut it down. There's no real justification for schools to be a monopoly, unless you live in an area where there are more cattle than people.
Also, teachers need to be at-will employees. Sorry, teachers. Some of you are great, but all of you are regular people. Administrators can't do their jobs if they're not allowed to fire you, and this whole business where new teachers can barely afford to eat while "tenured" teachers can't be fired is a joke.
No successful organization runs with that kind of HR policy.
(Score: 1) by hemocyanin on Wednesday April 15, @08:43PM
No, this is more like finding an embezzler and cutting off his or her access to bank accounts.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday April 15, @08:44PM
You meant "No retard left behind". If the class clown, the class bully, the class dullard, and the class delinquent all get passing grades, what is the incentive for any struggling student to work hard? NCLB was just another tool to help in the Great Dumbing Down of America. The globalists know what they are doing, and if they succeed in dumbing down our kids, we'll never bring back the industries that made this nation great for a few decades.
What, you think dummies are going to compete in the new "information age" or whatever? Fek - to compete in that shite, you actually need better educated kids than we had in the industrial age. Handling molten metal is a piece of cake, compared to juggling information from thousands of sources.
Unterstarchus?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 15, @08:46PM (1 child)
Why fund an organization that tries to exclude Taiwan for petty political reasons that please only one state?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday April 15, @09:00PM
The United States of America excludes Taiwan.
The United Nations excludes Taiwan.
HOW DARE the W.H.O exclude Taiwan!!
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 15, @08:41PM (4 children)
“There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there has always been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.'”
-Issac Asimov
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 15, @08:53PM (1 child)
No, that is a hallmark of democracy. My desire on how the country should be run should have equal weight to yours. You have no right to assert that your views trump mine.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 15, @08:59PM
So the people get the gov't they deserve. It all "evens out" in the end. We all get what we deserve.
(Score: 1) by hemocyanin on Wednesday April 15, @08:57PM (1 child)
Maybe there is such a cult, maybe or not. I know for a fact 20 years ago I would have upmodded that quote. I was an elitist asshole then.
The left likes to put on this mantle that they're the smart ones, the educated ones, the benevolent dictators who if they could dictate, would lead us to a new golden age. And then you have Nancy Pelosi on the streets of San Francisco begging everyone to crowd shoulder to shoulder in late February. So yeah, we have idioms to belittle the working class, southerners, whatever -- you know "here, hold my beer!" as an example. What we need right now is a new one to take off, one to apply to the prideful, sneering, sophisticated scolds who by action demonstrate they are actually nothing but fucking morons: "here, hold my merlot."
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday April 15, @09:10PM
Name a lefty that called this dangerous virus a hoax. Should be easy if they're both equally ignorant, right?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 15, @08:47PM
Confucius says: "You broke it, you fix it."
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Wednesday April 15, @09:12PM (2 children)
I'm not sure what to make of all of this rhetoric. It feels like people are anxious and antsy and have nothing better to do than point fingers.
This is how I see it. Without the WHO or any other agency paying any attention to the planet then we have zero visibility and zero coordination. Without any of these agencies, then the planet moves on, people die as we get various diseases. Darwinism.
We put humans in the mix. We make the WHO. No human is perfect. No system is perfect. People can dial the knobs of any institution with the right controls over the inputs. We shift the entire idea of "mother earth or God" just creates this stuff because its planet earth, to "It must be someone's fault." If there are humans in the mix, then sure, we'll find someone to pin it on.
By de-funding the WHO, we make an organization that some say did a bad job, worse. Not sure how that makes sense. For the folks playing these types of games, doesn't that actually get rid of one of the boogymen these guys can scapegoat? For the rest of us that don't care for the games, is it not important to have organizations like the WHO to help with some of these things? They certainly help with Ebola, Malaria, Dengue fever and all sorts of other diseases that affect billions of people. Is that not worthwhile? Do these folks just want to go it alone? If so, how do they get better data than the WHO had?
Personally the whole scapegoat thing seems like a farce. It very well may have been a grad student that shoveled some bat poop into a bag that was the first person to get this. I don't think that this is biological warfare and I don't blame the grad student or the Chinese government anymore than I blame the airlines and in my case the U.S. government that didn't stop flights from that part of the world. Wasn't this lab folks are talking about partly funded by the U.S.? Weren't their staff trained by people from Texas? I mean if we want to point fingers, then doesn't that make the United States partly to blame?
Last I checked we all came from this planet. Last I checked there are lots of viruses that can kill us. Last I checked viruses still mutate. Last I checked we are all humans and death is a certainty.
Seems to me we should be focusing on how best to move forward. Not sure that retreating into our shell makes sense.
(Score: 1) by hemocyanin on Wednesday April 15, @09:16PM
The problem with WHO is that it is subject to control and capture and can thus be moved easily in a direction defeating its purpose, as has happened here.
What the world needs is some that is not multi-national -- it needs something that is NON-national -- a wikileaks for health or some such.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday April 15, @09:20PM
Trump is just desperately trying to deflect from his own incompetence.
So, business as usual...