Denmark extended the duration of its aid programs to businesses and workers and added some new measures to increase spending by about 100 billion kroner ($15 billion).

The government agreed with all parties in parliament to keep aid measures available until July 8, a month longer than previously planned, according to a statement on Saturday. Companies will now be able to get back some value added tax (VAT) payments they made last year as zero-interest loans.

The government also said that companies which pay out dividends, buy back own shares or are registered in tax havens won't be eligible for any of the aid programs, which now amount to a total of 400 billion kroner, when including loans and guarantees.