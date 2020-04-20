Stories
Denmark Extends Business Aid to Increase Spending by $15 Billion

posted by janrinok on Tuesday April 21, @04:14AM
from the help-where-it-is-needed,-not-just-where-it-is-wanted dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:

Denmark extended the duration of its aid programs to businesses and workers and added some new measures to increase spending by about 100 billion kroner ($15 billion).

The government agreed with all parties in parliament to keep aid measures available until July 8, a month longer than previously planned, according to a statement on Saturday. Companies will now be able to get back some value added tax (VAT) payments they made last year as zero-interest loans.

The government also said that companies which pay out dividends, buy back own shares or are registered in tax havens won't be eligible for any of the aid programs, which now amount to a total of 400 billion kroner, when including loans and guarantees.

  Tuesday April 21, @04:31AM

    Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 21, @04:31AM

    Civilized places like Denmark and Iceland probably know where to send the bill, unlike the American profiteers inside and outside the government sucking trillions out of the treasury.

(1)