Senate panel wants stricter oversight of Chinese telecoms:
[...] The Wall Street Journal understands that the Senate Permanent Subcommitee on Investigations will issue a report demanding stricter oversight of Chinese telecoms operating in the US, arguing that they otherwise pose an "unacceptable" national security risk. The panel also blasts officials for allegedly being too soft on these telecoms across multiple administrations, pointing to 18 years of supposedly lax screening.
The panel criticizes several regulators (nicknamed Team Telecom) for finding no concerns when China Telecom and China Unicom, both state-run, got licenses to operate in the US in 2002. A risk mitigation deal in 2007 gave those regulators the power to visit China Telecom, but they only used that twice (in 2017 and 2018), according to the Senate panel's findings.
American officials have stepped their scrutiny of China over the years. Team Telecom has asked the FCC to revoke China Telecom's license, and it's no secret that the US has clamped down on equipment makers like Huawei and ZTE. However, this panel could help foster an even more aggressive stance.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 21, @11:51PM (2 children)
Whose brilliant idea was it to let a technology stealing nation run a telecom in the USA in the first place?
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday April 22, @01:01AM (1 child)
Any "technology stealing" Chinese companies may have done was with the full connivance of the western companies that allowed them to do it.
Let's stop pretending those clever Chinese fooled everyone. The quid pro quo for access to the Chinese markets (and cheap, cheap labour) has always been letting them have what they want.
Oh, and the massive western companies that have made billions on that deal don't care what you think
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday April 22, @01:15AM
Yes, and I think there is something of a racial thing in there somewhere. All those really bright assholes from Ivy League colleges thought something along the lines of, "Well, we can pretend to give those dumb Chinks whatever it is they want. We're so smart, we can give them advantages like this, and steal it all back later. No one can compete against us, because we're the best!" The only two problems with that were, the Chinks were smarter than the Ivy Leaguers thought, and the Ivy Leaguers are a lot dumber than they thought.
Unterstarchus?
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday April 21, @11:52PM (1 child)
Nosirre bob, our domestic agencies would never stoop to spying on us. Nope, trust us. But those evil Chinese folks, they're all jews. Or niggers. Or whatever floats your flag cuz we're gonna float them all and see what sticks.
Single man with TP looking for single woman with hand sanitizer for some good, clean fun.
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 22, @12:42AM
You've convinced me. We should all open our networks for them because, well, you're insightful and thoughtful argument of the merits.