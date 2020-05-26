from the fact-checking dept.
Twitter adds label to Trump's misleading tweets about mail-in ballots:
Twitter said Tuesday that it added a label to President Donald Trump's tweets for containing "potentially misleading information about voting processes," a rare move that shows the social media company is taking a tougher stance against misinformation.
It's the first time that Twitter has displayed a label on Trump's tweets.
On Tuesday, Trump tweeted that "There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-in-Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent," a claim that has been debunked by fact-checkers and news organizations. He continues his remarks in another tweet, stating that it will be a "Rigged election."
A label appears under both tweets that states "Get the facts about mail-in ballots." Clicking on the warning notice directs users to a page that states that fact-checkers say there isn't any evidence that mail-in ballots are linked to voter fraud. Trump also falsely states in the tweets that California will send mail-in ballots to "anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there" when only registered voters will receive ballots. States such as Oregon, Utah and Washington have long conducted elections by mail only, while states such as Nebraska allow any voter to request a ballot and vote by mail without having to provide a reason.
A Twitter spokeswoman said in a statement that the decision is in line with how the company approaches misinformation on its site, which includes adding warning notices and labels depending on the likelihood and severity of harm a tweet could cause.
Twitter's actions against Trump's tweets will also likely increase tensions between the company and conservative users, who allege that the social network suppresses their speech. Twitter has repeatedly denied those allegations. Earlier this month, Trump tweeted that the "Radical Left" is in control of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google and said his administration is working on a solution.
In two tweets, Trump accused Twitter of interfering in the 2020 US presidential election.
"Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!," he tweeted.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 27, @12:49PM (2 children)
A reality check [twitter.com] for Twitter's "head of site integrity" [twitter.com]
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Wednesday May 27, @01:06PM (1 child)
For foreigners/uneducated, what do the different links mean?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 27, @01:30PM
They are both collections of screenshots. The first shows Trump's tweet about mail-in ballots with Twitter's added "fact check", the contents of the "fact check" debunking Trump's claim followed by a news headline relating to the arrest of a mail man for election fraud. [dailywire.com]
The second link is a collection of screen-grabbed Tweets from a Twitter employee who would have been involved with "fact-checking" Trump's tweet showing a clear partisan and elitist bias. The arrested mail man changed D to R and if you scroll though the Twitter threads, you'll find video of Jerry Nadler making the same complaint Trump did about mail-in voting. The entire thing makes Twitter's "fact checkers" look stupid.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by c0lo on Wednesday May 27, @12:54PM (6 children)
Errrr... really? President? Wouldn't Chairman, General Secretary or Fuhrer be more appropriate a title just because you want so?
Look, there's no obligation for a private entity to promote (or not stifle) free speech.
You want such an obligation, pass a law; I doubt tho' that such a law would pass the constitutionality test or that you will even like the many ways in which such a law can be abused against you.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 27, @01:02PM (3 children)
My history may be failing me here but were Chairman Mao or der Führer well known for promoting freedom of speech?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 27, @01:04PM
My Hitler Youth scout master said Hitler did nothing wrong.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday May 27, @01:06PM (1 child)
They were famous for promoting their free speech.
As it is the present case too.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 27, @01:18PM
That is the argument though, those of higher cognitive ability [psypost.org] understand that by opposing free speech for others they are ultimately censoring themselves.
(Score: 2) by Username on Wednesday May 27, @01:11PM
While back Trump was sued for blocking people on twitter. The judge decided that twitter was a public forum, and Trump could not block access to his tweets based on first amendment grounds.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 27, @01:13PM
The obvious solution is to nationalize Twitter. Twitter won't be a private entity anymore. Your precious private entity loophole won't save you.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Wednesday May 27, @01:02PM (2 children)
Whether or not free speech is "stifled" is irrelevant.
Hundreds of thousands of people are reading Trump's tweets. Hundreds of journalists are tutting and writing words.
When will they get it - the only way to defeat a troll is "don't feed a troll"!
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday May 27, @01:18PM (1 child)
There's a big difference between "suppressed," "stifled," and "equal time for opposing viewpoints."
A label on a potentially misleading statement is little more than equal time for opposing viewpoints.
Stifled would be if there were a cost (monetary or otherwise) for speaking out. I suppose making Trump look the fool when he tweets could be such a cost, but I hardly see how that's avoidable. It's certainly not a case of Twitter threatening to blast out all potential evidence for Russian support of Trump's campaigns any time he tweets - that would be more stifling, but still not suppression.
Suppression is when speech is simply not allowed- Twitter blocking or taking down Trump's tweets would be suppression. Plenty of legitimate smaller tweeters are suppressed daily by arbitrary policies, DMCA abuses, etc. which they are effectively powerless to overcome. Suppression should be our primary concern. The rest are just asking people to think for themselves - those not inclined to do so will ignore and/or ridicule the opposing viewpoints anyway - those who are on the fence deserve the opportunity to decide for themselves which side they prefer.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Wednesday May 27, @01:22PM
I agree with everything you say, but it doesnt matter. The world's journalists have been trolled again by Trump. Every time he trolls like this, he wins votes. That's what matters.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Wednesday May 27, @01:03PM
and how do you fact check that a mail-in ballot is not fraudulent? you ask the guys whom they voted for and trust their reply? BTW in Italy it is forbidden to declare own vote, and of course asking for it. So who fact checks fact checkers? Anyway sheeple, have your daily dose of official truth and beware, all else is necessarily LIES!!!
(Score: 2) by rigrig on Wednesday May 27, @01:05PM
Or do most stories leave out a link to the actual tweet this is all about [twitter.com]?
No one remembers the singer.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by SomeGuy on Wednesday May 27, @01:15PM (3 children)
I've said it many times before, and I'll keep on saying it: The president of the united states of America. or anyone else in a significant place of power, has absolutely no business posting directly on Twitter(R)(TM) or other social web sites.
Public statements should be made through PR personnel and only then distributed to all applicable media sources. That by itself would prevent most serious errors or dis-information on their part.
Of course, the problem with trump is that he does not know when to shut the fuck up. We have a freedom to relieve our bowels, but we are not free to take a huge splattery diarrheic dump in front of everyone in public. But trump does exactly that every time he gets on live TV and opens his mouth.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday May 27, @01:20PM
That's old school. In today's connected world the BEST leaders move fast and break things. I guess I'm getting old, IMO the old school was better.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 27, @01:23PM
You are wrong, or course. Every President has directly communicated with the people since FDR began fireside chats on radio. Your insistence that Trump should not use the new media of Twitter just labels you as an ignoramus with no knowledge of historical precedent and a hysterical mistrust of new technology.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Wednesday May 27, @01:40PM
No it wouldn't: Lies that go through a PR agency are still lies, they just are worded to sound better and be less obvious.
As far as the president goes, his devout following is proof that you can in fact fool some of the people all of the time.
Vote Potted Plant 2020 - at least you know it won't make things worse!
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday May 27, @01:19PM (3 children)
You can not debunk a prediction. You can say it's likely to be wrong before the fact and you can say it was wrong after the fact but you can not say it is wrong before the fact. So these fuckers are doing exactly the same thing Cheeto Jesus did, making a prediction, but they're lying and claiming it's not a prediction. And you fuckers wonder why people believe media gatekeepers (be they MS or social) even more than Trump.
So, I should have a mask just in case, whether actually I need it or not? Welcome to the NRA.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday May 27, @01:19PM
s/more/less/
I need more coffee.
So, I should have a mask just in case, whether actually I need it or not? Welcome to the NRA.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday May 27, @01:24PM (1 child)
Everything in today's media (and world) is over-argued from extreme positions. From voter fraud to vaccines to healthcare costs and solutions to economics. IMO the root cause of all these troubles is the people on both sides who refuse to think in terms of realistic/workable middle grounds, putting "both sides" into self-injurious extreme positions.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday May 27, @01:40PM
Man, I don't care if anyone wants to take an extreme position. I just want them to support it without lying.
So, I should have a mask just in case, whether actually I need it or not? Welcome to the NRA.