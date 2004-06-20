from the the-elephant-in-the-room dept.
A serious divide exists among Trump advisers over how to address nights of protests and riots in US after Floyd's death
Trump is being urged by some advisers to formally address the nation and call for calm, while others have said he should condemn the rioting and looting more forcefully or risk losing middle-of-the-road voters in November, according to several sources familiar with the deliberations.
[...] During a staff call Friday, Trump's top domestic policy aide Brooke Rollins argued for a measured response to riots the night before, advice that was echoed by Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. Several advisers feared, and hoped to avoid, another Charlottesville moment, when Trump was criticized after declaring in 2017 that "very fine people" were among the Nazi mobs that descended upon Charlottesville, Virginia.
[...] While aides like Kushner have pushed for a more restrained response, Trump is also hearing from several advisers who warned that by not condemning the protests after the death of Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man, that turned into rioting and looting, he is risking losing some demographics that will be key to his election victory in November, like suburban women voters.
As Protests and Violence Spill Over, Trump Shrinks Back
The president spent Sunday out of sight, berating opponents on Twitter, even as some of his campaign advisers were recommending that he deliver a televised address to an anxious nation.
how the George Floyd protests left Donald Trump exposed
“Americans watching this address tonight have seen the recent images of violence in our streets and the chaos in our communities. Many have witnessed this violence personally, some have even been its victims. I have a message for all of you: the crime and violence that today afflicts our nation will soon – and I mean very soon – come to an end.”
These were the words of Donald Trump, not in May 2020 but July 2016, as he accepted the Republican presidential nomination at the national convention in Cleveland.
[...] Not even Trump’s harshest critics can blame him for a virus believed to have come from a market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, nor for an attendant economic collapse, nor for four centuries of slavery, segregation, police brutality and racial injustice.
But they can, and do, point to how he made a bad situation so much worse. The story of Trump’s presidency was arguably always leading to this moment, with its toxic mix of weak moral leadership, racial divisiveness, crass and vulgar rhetoric and an erosion of norms, institutions and trust in traditional information sources. Taken together, these ingredients created a tinderbox poised to explode when crises came.
Antifa: Trump says group will be designated 'terrorist organisation'
"It's ANTIFA and the Radical Left. Don't lay the blame on others!" Mr Trump tweeted on Saturday.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Arik on Friday June 05, @04:40AM
I don't, actually. I know him only from books and celluloid.
The first supreme dickhead I remember, from this life at least, was Tricky Dick's pardoner in chief. Mazda, I think that was his name.
No, Ford! Same shit, higher price. Anyhoo.
Trump has been torn between advisors from the beginning. And the swamp has been gunning for his advisors with everything they could muster the whole time. With their highest priority on the ones that were NOT fascists.
This is why a second term of Trump is likely to be far more catastrophic than the first.
This is why I became a Democrat. This is why I encouraged others to do it. To avoid that second term. To, hopefully, preserve the Republic.
And what are the Democrats offering? The worst possible candidate, did I hear that right?
Well, the worst one surviving. Tulsi was worth every penny I spent on her and MANY orders of magnitude more, just for dropping Harris in her tracks.
But Biden? Really?
He would drool in his chair while his advisors made the decisions. And his advisors, on average, inspire no more confidence in me than Trump's.
They are 100% "neo-liberal." For those that are not familiar, "neo-liberals" are not liberal, in any way shape or form. Depending on the year and other factors, they sometimes identify as "neo-conservatives" despite being also not conservative, in any way shape or form. Their agenda is "third way capitalism" and may be accurately envisioned as a mixture of the worst qualities of the European Union and the Chinese Communist party.
These are dark, dark times. Darker even than you paint them here.
"The *other* sort of Marxist."
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Friday June 05, @04:41AM
Trump doesn't care. He can't care. The man is a malignant narcissist; he lacks the cognitive and emotive capability even to engage with the unfolding situations, plural, the country is facing now. These times would try even the best and bravest and smartest and most humane politicians. If you think Trump is suddenly going to turn into Kennedy or Lyndon Johnson, prepare to be sorely and rudely disillusioned.
This. This, people, is the "cascading failure" I've been warning about for years. We've passed too many tipping points and are getting attacked from all sides by disasters natural and man-made at a time when our institutions are shot through with stress fractures and we have no leadership worthy of the name.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...