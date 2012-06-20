from the Chez-CHAZ? dept.
The CHAZ Has Become America's Fascination
The Stranger describes it as an "anti-capitalist police-free Vatican City inside Capitol Hill." The New York Times deems it "part street festival, part commune." President Donald Trump alludes to it, via tweet, as a bastion for "anarchists" who "must be stooped [sic]."
Seemingly overnight, the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone—or, "the CHAZ," as everyone's calling it—has become a local and national fascination. It was only Monday that the Seattle Police Department loaded up trucks and ditched the East Precinct at 12th and Pine, the site of tear gas-clouded confrontations between officers and Black Lives Matter-inspired protesters in the days after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. Protesters have since barricaded and transformed a cluster of city blocks into a mostly peaceful enclave of free food, face coverings, resistance art, educational town halls, and even some live music. Seattle Police Department chief Carmen Best says she's heard of armed people patrolling the area and businesses having to pay "protection" fees, but as of this writing, no formal police reports related to either situation have been filed.
At a time when cities are mulling the defunding and, in a few cases, abolition of their police departments, some people might be looking at Seattle's police-free movement with a mix of amusement and genuine curiosity: Is this communal version of the American experiment a blip, or is it a preview of what's to come in other population hubs this summer? For many, however, the questions are more fundamental: How long will the CHAZ (or the People's Republic of Capitol Hill, or Free Cap Hill, depending on your sign preference) stick around? And what are its aims?
Raz Simone, a local rapper, has apparently taken a leading role in declaring a several-block area of a residential Seattle neighborhood to be an independent revolutionary state called the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (The CHAZ). Simone and a few friends, armed with several guns and a megaphone, have declared themselves the new police. He came to national attention on Wednesday when a video of him assaulting someone over graffiti came to light online.
[...] The president tweeted Wednesday and Thursday morning that the area has been taken over by a "Terrorist Warlord" and "Domestic Terrorists."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 12, @05:37PM (1 child)
There's a Harry Potter marathon on the SyFy channel.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 12, @05:39PM
Can't wait for the South Park episodes about this clusterfuck of a circus.
(Score: 2) by UncleSlacky on Friday June 12, @05:49PM (1 child)
Relevant Existential Comics: https://i.redd.it/ndhaniyx4a451.jpg [i.redd.it]
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday June 12, @05:57PM
Legitimacy of government goes hand-in-hand with a monopoly on violence.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday June 12, @05:55PM
To steal a comment posted somewhere else, "Mommy is letting the kids build their pillow fort before Daddy comes home and sends them to their rooms."
But such freecloud-style anarchist paradises have existed before. A good example was the Kowloon Walled City [wikipedia.org] and you can see it every day in the favelas of Brazil (want power to your new shanty? Pay Joao a few bucks to tap off the nearest power line).
If it weren't so damn inconvenient to everybody around them I'd actually find a perverse pleasure in seeing how this social experiment plays out. I think it'll end like in the movie Pinocchio where all the boys on pleasure island start literally turning into jackasses. Better Seattle than San Diego.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 12, @05:58PM
This renewed BLM thing won't amount to much.
The US is still sharply divided tribal fashion, and armed populace means cops gonna continue "warrior" cops.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 12, @06:03PM
I used to be in favor of demilitarizing the police, but this is an example of why we need them after all.
(Score: 1) by hemocyanin on Friday June 12, @06:04PM
It's more amusing than threatening, though Raz actually is on tape beating one guy and getting into some kind of low-level-physical altercation with a woman (maybe girlfriend) and other protestors are pissed and outing him.
There's a farm which is a thin 20' disc of potting soil dumped on some cardboard with a few potted plants and flowers. Farmville makes it look so easy!
I did watch a live stream of one of the organizing sessions. The first guy who spoke said that many of the people who live in the area get their medications by mail, that trash pickup is on Thursdays, and that they needed a way to shop for food or have it delivered, and respectfully asked that the organizers consider those topics. After that there was a 3 hour period of rhetorical speeches and self-aggrandizement and not once was a practical issue discussed. That's how these things are -- endless blah blah blah. I went to an occupy event once and it was the same thing -- speaker after speaker talking words and nothing of any concrete meaning ever discussed, except for a whole lot of time discussing the structure for having discussions and "building community" -- I hate that term more than any other right now.
Anyway, a bunch of LARPing and before long, the internecine differences will tear at social cohesion, Juneuary ( https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=Juneuary [urbandictionary.com] ) isn't even half over and sleeping in tents pitched on concrete isn't super comfy, the food donations will peter out -- people are still out of work -- and when they do get back to work, they will have real life on their hands again.
I would bet that by this time next month, the circus is over without any outside influence. If it isn't, then it may be worth looking into other measures.