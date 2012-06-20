from the who's-the-boss? dept.
OpenZFS removed offensive terminology from its code
On Wednesday evening, ZFS founding developer Matthew Ahrens submitted what should have been a simple, non-controversial pull request to the OpenZFS project: wherever possible without causing technical issues, the patch removed references to "slaves" and replaced them with "dependents."
This patch in question doesn't change the way the code functions—it simply changes variable names in a way that brings them in conformance with Linux upstream device-mapper terminology, in 48 total lines of code (42 removed and 48 added; with one comment block expanded slightly to be more descriptive).
But this being the Internet, unfortunately, outraged naysayers descended on the pull request, and the comments were quickly closed to non-contributors. I first became aware of this as the moderator of the r/zfs subreddit where the overflow spilled once comments on the PR itself were no longer possible.
Related: Allowlist, Not Whitelist. Blocklist, Not Blacklist. Microsoft Lops Off Offensive Words
Related Stories
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
Microsoft's adoption of the Google-developed Chromium browser engine for Edge has resulted in a proposal to cleanse the open-source code of "potentially offensive terms."
Issue 981129 in the Chromium bug log lists a suggestion by Microsoft to “cleanup of potentially offensive terms in codebase” aims to rid the software blueprints of language such as whitelist (change to allowlist), blacklist (change to blocklist), “offensive terms using ‘wtf’ as protocol messages,” and other infelicities.
This bug report was raised by a Microsoft contributor, who stated: “We are just sharing a subset of what PoliCheck scanned for us,” Policheck being “a machine-learned model that another team manages that does context based scanning on hundreds of file formats.”
Googler Rick Byers, a Chromium engineer, gave the issue a cautious welcome, saying: "This sounds like a good strategy to me, thanks for doing this! We certainly have never intended for anything in the codebase to be potentially offensive, but I'm also not aware of anyone making an effort to find them all." He added:
I don't expect Chrome teams to necessarily make these bugs a priority (we haven't seen this pose a problem for us in practice as far as I know), but if cleaning this up is valuable for Microsoft (or any another Chromium contributor) then we should have no trouble getting the necessary code reviews (at least in the platform code). And yeah there are folks who look for GoodFirstBug and may want to pick up some easy commits.
Although changing comments or variable names in the source code is generally invisible to the user, this kind of revision can be problematic if it wrecks things like names in preferences and policies.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 13, @12:13AM (6 children)
Now the crazies turned it into reality.
What else in the tech they use offends them?
The possibilities are endless.
(Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Saturday June 13, @12:50AM (2 children)
Male/Female connectors probably. What if that HDMI jack on your video card self identifies as male?
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Saturday June 13, @01:34AM (1 child)
I'd say that it was time to return the video card as defective.
After all, pretty much every cable out there is male/male and will not connect to a male jack on a video card. (Only a female jack which I sure some people will complain that it isn't a female Janet instead of Jack.)
Social Distancing... Please keep your posts at least 6 double spaced lines away from mine.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 13, @01:40AM
If you bought a video card with an HDMI jack, I hate to tell you, but you got fooled by a "ladyboy" video card. Next time, double check that the card has an HDMI socket before buying it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 13, @01:13AM
Only four years ago, Trump being president of the United States was an episode of the Simpsons.
Reality is stranger (and orders of magnitude worse) than fiction.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 13, @01:23AM (1 child)
Eh growing up before political correctness was a big deal the master/slave bit on hard drives always seemed a little weird. How about the world changes, adapt or die? Does that fit with your libertarian survival of the fittest meritocracy ideals?
Master/slave isn't even a very good designation for the technical reality.
Just a bunch of angry people who don't like change, same as it ever was.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 13, @01:31AM
Changes are being forced through as fast as possible to take advantage of the current situation. If you don't like the changes, you are against BLM and must be cancelled forever. Welcome to the woke cultural revolution.
(Score: 2) by Username on Saturday June 13, @12:17AM (5 children)
Do we really need to limit speech and vocabulary just so some do not get triggered? What about White Sheets? What about Black the color itself? Should we rename it deluminate or 0? Should Black be 00000000, or is it racist to say blacks are 0?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 13, @12:28AM (1 child)
Yes. Free software needs to be a safe space for the severely autistic. Eliminating all social interaction in the free software community through fear will do the trick.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Saturday June 13, @01:07AM
Please remove yourself and all like you from my safe space, the innertubes.
Kthxbye.
"The *other* sort of Marxist."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 13, @01:26AM (1 child)
Who is limiting anyone?
You are free to use whatever terminology you want, but don't expect others to play by your rules. Normal people will move on, adopt the new terminology, and no one will care. Well, cept for people like you angry about more inclusive language.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 13, @01:34AM
You are free to toe the line, shut up and accept the CoC, and maybe you won't be cancelled for being too white, cishet, or male.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 13, @01:44AM
Are you saying that you believe all blacks are naughty?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Username on Saturday June 13, @12:25AM (1 child)
If something can only do what it's told, never able to do what it wants and has no liberty, is it not a slave? Is it not being oppressed? Is the one controlling it not it's master? I would think people would anthropomorphize and sympathize with the slave instead of pretending it doesn't exist and calling it something else.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Saturday June 13, @01:29AM
Come and see the violence inherent in the system!!
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Saturday June 13, @12:29AM (2 children)
Instead they should use the familiar concept of "master and servant" -- I mean, it's a lot like life [youtube.com].
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday June 13, @12:47AM (1 child)
I'm sure it would have collided with their desires and demands for absolute equality, or it would have been objected to on sexual grounds somehow. Them kinky master-slave drives. Who knows what they do when the lights are not blinking.
(Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Saturday June 13, @12:52AM
what happens in your PC case STAYS in your PC case.
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."
(Score: 3, Insightful) by looorg on Saturday June 13, @12:42AM (2 children)
I honestly get more and more convinced that these people are completely and utterly crazy. They have no redeeming value in anything they do. They are just pure garbage and should be flushed from the gene pool.
What is it that they are thinking here? That the White Master device is whipping the poor black slave device to go and pick up bits in the datalake?
Isn't "dependents" almost as bad? After all he is telling them then that the dependent device is depending on the master telling it what to do. Since it has no free will or ideas of it's own. Someone else is in control of it. All it does is to obey and serve, like ... ohh .. A slave? I guess they could have been called SERVANT but then isn't that also just another word with bad connotation?
Perhaps calling them something like primary-secondary etc would have then made more sense, at least it would have told us where in the chain things are. That said I am still going to call them MASTER-SLAVE since it's describing a relationship and nothing else.
Just a thought then -- are male connectors raping the female connectors every time their prongs go into all the holes? I wouldn't be all to surprised, after all -- these people are fucking crazy.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 13, @01:13AM (1 child)
Wow, triggered much?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 13, @01:29AM
I think he got triggered juuuuust right. I can hear the
angry fapping from
⊂_ヽ
＼＼
＼( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) here
> ⌒ヽ
/ へ＼
/ / ＼＼
ﾚ ノ ヽ_つ
/ /
/ /|
( (ヽ
| |、＼
| 丿 ＼ ⌒)
| | ) /
ノ ) Lﾉ
(_／
(Score: 2, Touché) by fustakrakich on Saturday June 13, @12:46AM
Whatever happened to secondary?
So what's the primary now? Deadbeat?
REDЯUM
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 13, @12:47AM (2 children)
My girlfriend attained the title of "Slave" after quite a long number of years of dating (yes, we have a BDSM relationship).
Obtaining the title of Slave has been the pinnacle of the relationship and something she worked very hard for. It is a title that she is very fond of, and cherishes every day (and that other girls we date, also hope some day they can attain).
It is * offensive to us * that the term "slave" itself is now removed from software and the lexicon because others don't like it and whine about it.
Words mean different things to different people, and it is selfish for one group to usurp the word and its meaning from others (be it BDSM practitioners, hardware communications engineers..etc) .
It is crazy thinking like this that led to dystopic groups like The Taliban, ISIS, and other lunacy you see when everyone tries to accomodate any and all loonies that show up saying "I am a victim, I am offended you must obey me (or else we will burn down your town, call you 'racist' or get you fired'..etc)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday June 13, @01:00AM
At the very least, "slavery" is not inherently racist, even when it is illegal or immoral.
Hey AC, remember this one [soylentnews.org]?
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 13, @01:20AM
The Taliban and ISIS have an ideology based on cultural domination. They are not about to listen to "victims".
Sure, both ends of the political spectrum bend around towards authoritarianism. But only the right-wing ones, like your examples, are still functional when they get that extreme. The left-wing ones either fall to infighting, or they change ideology to create a new right wing with new winners and losers.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 13, @12:54AM (3 children)
Let's honor BLM, Antifa, the media, and universities by using language they would approve:
Workers and Parasite.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 13, @01:05AM (2 children)
Actually a (black) University Professor from Berkeley just posted a long anonymous letter about what he really thinks about BLM, and the "victim" lunacy enveloping the world around it...
Very insightful, everyone should read it..
Original link is here:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/anonymous-berkeley-professor-shreds-blm-injustice-narrative-damning-stats-and-logic [zerohedge.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 13, @01:36AM (1 child)
For those who don't want to bother reading the whole screed, here is the final words.
"I do not support BLM. I do not support the Democrat grievance agenda and the Party's uncontested capture of our department. I do not support the Party co-opting my race, as Biden recently did in his disturbing interview, claiming that voting Democrat and being black are isomorphic. I condemn the manner of George Floyd's death and join you in calling for greater police accountability and police reform. However, I will not pretend that George Floyd was anything other than a violent misogynist, a brutal man who met a predictably brutal end."
No matter how bad a person is the police should not get away with summary execution. Or did the "rule of law" suddenly go out the window for you rightwing authoritarians?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 13, @01:39AM
lololol PS: article's author is "tyler durden"
Yup, let's get right on believing the validity of that article uh huh ayuuuup
For anyone non-crazy conservatives, please realize you're being bombarded with propaganda specifically crafted to make you angry and create division within US society.
https://mediabiasfactcheck.com/zero-hedge/ [mediabiasfactcheck.com]
Nice sock puppets to mod that garbage up.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 13, @01:02AM (2 children)
Get a grip people. This is f-ing stupid. Don't cave to a minuscule group of people that cant control themselves and act like children.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 13, @01:23AM (1 child)
Go back to your safe space you snowflake.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 13, @01:45AM
And turn in your Master Card.