Twitter Deletes Over 170,000 Accounts Tied to Chinese Propaganda Efforts

posted by martyb on Saturday June 13, @11:55AM
from the network-analysis dept.
takyon writes:

Twitter deletes over 170,000 accounts tied to Chinese propaganda efforts

Twitter announced Thursday that it had deleted more than 170,000 accounts tied to a Chinese state-linked operation that were spreading deceptive information around the COVID-19 virus, political dynamics in Hong Kong, and other issues.

Almost 25,000 of the accounts that were deleted formed what Twitter described as the "core network," while around 150,000 accounts were amplifying messages from the core groups.

"In general, this entire network was involved in a range of manipulative and coordinated activities," the company wrote in a blog post. "They were Tweeting predominantly in Chinese languages and spreading geopolitical narratives favorable to the Communist Party of China (CCP), while continuing to push deceptive narratives about the political dynamics in Hong Kong."

Also at CNBC.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 13, @12:23PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 13, @12:23PM (#1007418)

    Postings about the dangerous antifa movement in the Chinese city of Hong Kong, and the exceptional efforts of the CPC to control American-developed coronavirus, should not be censored (including down-mods).

    取一隻穿山甲和油炸

