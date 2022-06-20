from the ill-wind? dept.
Outdoor apparel brand The North Face has become the best-known company yet to commit to an advertising boycott of Facebook in light of the social media platform's handling of misinformation and hate speech — a move that could open the door for other brands to do the same.
The brand's decision responds to a pressure campaign by top civil rights groups, including the NAACP and the Anti-Defamation League, known as #StopHateForProfit, which on Wednesday began calling for advertisers to suspend their marketing on Facebook in the month of July.
"We're in," The North Face tweeted. "We're out @Facebook #StopHateForProfit."
Hours later, outdoor equipment retailer REI said it will join the boycott.
[...] The activists demanding change face an enormously ambitious task. Facebook is the second-largest player in US digital marketing after Google, and last year generated $69.7 billion from advertising worldwide.
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Monday June 22, @10:13PM
A bump or a drop in sales though?
and coming back to start advertising again, is there a priority list or queue they have to join?
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 22, @10:20PM (2 children)
Fucking millenials with their fucking drama.
Facefuck is your shit. For it, you bitch and moan, against it, the same shit.
Boomers and millenials, the perfect combo storm.
There goes American century.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Monday June 22, @10:43PM (1 child)
So, that leaves you as part of what generation? All I ever see is someone complaining about Boomers or complaining about Millenials. At least they're doing something, then? Haven't heard a peep about anyone else.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 22, @10:52PM
"Doing something", on twatter and facefuck, right, god damn "digital social networking" revolution.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 22, @10:28PM (2 children)
Any publicity is good publicity, so stop talking about companies and feeding their PR stunts by re-posting whatever trendy or controversial decision they make.
Additionally, this article is not related to tech. A company relying on electricity to run a factory is not an electrical company. A company relying on computers to run a website is not a tech company.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 22, @10:50PM (1 child)
Facebook is a tech company.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 22, @11:00PM
They are an advertising and telecommunications company. The divisions you mention primarily serve the purpose of recruitment and PR.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Monday June 22, @10:36PM (1 child)
Well, this slope is almost straight down, but lets roll with it for for the moment.
Facebook is racist. Take it out back next to the confederate monuments and smash it to bits.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 22, @10:48PM
The problem I see is that Facebook _promotes_ division of people, just one of those methods/labels is racism. The whole stinking mess called Social Media has to be done away with. Take the NZ shooting - LIVE on FB, and zero consequences for FB. Comrade Jacinda should have blocked FB for 30 days plus a HUGE fine. Google's "do no evil" has undergone a 180 and this too has to be dismantled along with Facebook.
What I see is that people get along just fine, and then the media (in general) throw an incendiary article/story and ignite division. The news sites are just as guilty as FB at this point. Journalism is supposed to be: here are the unbiased facts, now YOU decide. But people are lazy - please do the thinking for us, we want 20 second bites of ready-to-go opinions. And so society falls apart. Now, if you just voice some middle-of-the-road "common" sense, you are labelled 'racist' in seconds, attacked online. This has got to stop.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 22, @10:37PM (3 children)
I know it's convenient for some people to rationalize things and pretend that racism is something you read about in history books. Someone hung a noose in NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace's garage yesterday. You may remember him as the driver who spoke out and called for NASCAR to ban Confederate flags. This is exactly the type of tactics used by the KKK of old. I think this makes it pretty clear what Confederate flags symbolize for many people. Given the opportunity to thrive, the hate is every bit as strong and vile as in the past.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 22, @10:54PM
It was an inside job. The regular bubba and joe are not allowed in that area.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 22, @10:55PM (1 child)
Bubba Smollett?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 22, @11:16PM
Bubba Wallace didn't find the noose and he's not who reported it. It was found by an RPM crew member who alerted NASCAR. Wallace found out when NASCAR President Steve Phelps informed him. This is most certainly not Wallace making a false report.
By the way, track workers, NASCAR officials, and crew members from all of the teams would have been able to enter the garage. Even without fans in the infield and with the limits on who can be at the track, there are still a lot of people with access to the garages on race day.
So, do you have any actual evidence this is a false allegation? Do you have any actual evidence that Wallace is responsible for making a false report? Or are you just here to defame him because you disagree with him? Put up or shut up.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 22, @10:40PM
Anonymous Coward tweets : "I'm out @Millennials #StopWhiningForProfit."
For the month of July, I will not be ordering any coffee from otherwise unemployable "baristas", I will not be getting any tattoos, and I will stick to the gender I was born with. Join me in a total boycott of millennials.