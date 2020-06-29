from the security-for-whom? dept.
China Enacts Security Law, Asserting Control Over Hong Kong
Beijing's top legislative body has unanimously passed a sweeping national security law for Hong Kong, a controversial move that could effectively criminalize most dissent in the city and risks widening the rift between China and western countries who have criticized the law.
The news was first reported by local Hong Kong media: cable televsion station NOWNews; the city's public broadcaster; and a slew of newspapers, including Wei Wen Po and Ta Kung Pao, two pro-Beijing outlets which often signal official Chinese policy.
Hours later, the official Chinese news agency Xinhua reported President Xi Jinping had already signed the measure into law. Xinhua said it will be incorporated into Hong Kong's Basic Law, the city's mini-constitution, and become effective Wednesday, the anniversary of Hong Kong's 1997 handover from British to Chinese Rule.
Hong Kong security law: Anger as China's Xi signs legislation
One key pro-democracy group said it was now ceasing all operations. Demosisto announced the move on Facebook after Joshua Wong, one of Hong Kong's most prominent activists, said he was leaving the group, which he had spearheaded.
[...] Demosisto said several members had asked to be delisted and it had decided to "dissolve and stop all meetings". It said that the fight against "totalitarian oppression" would have to continue in a "more flexible manner". Joshua Wong said the law marked "the end of Hong Kong that the world knew before".
Also at NYT, Reuters, and Hong Kong Free Press.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday July 01, @08:20AM
And Sony
And Disney
And Anita Bryant...
REDЯUM
(Score: 3, Interesting) by quietus on Wednesday July 01, @08:26AM
The new security legislation applies to people in Hong Kong and to those not in the territory: foreign nationals who speak in favour of independence for the region, or advocate sanctions against China, could be prosecuted upon entering Hong Kong or mainland China.
Source: Financial Times, HK begins crackdown despite foreign condemnation, Juli 1.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 01, @08:27AM
This is unfortunate but not unexpected given China's countless history of human rights abuses including Tiananmen Square, Uighurs, and Tibet.
Condolences to the residents of Hong Kong.
共匪