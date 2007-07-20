from the dangerous-times dept.
Trump official: Unclear if RNC can be safely held in Florida:
A top Trump administration health official says it is not clear whether it will be safe to hold the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Jacksonville next month as Florida sees record numbers of coronavirus cases.
The comments on Sunday came a month after Republican officials moved the event from North Carolina over a dispute over health precautions.
Stephen Hahn, the Food and Drug Administration commissioner, also refused to confirm President Donald Trump's claim that 99 percent of coronavirus cases were harmless and called the situation a "serious problem".
With record numbers of people testing positive for the virus in Jacksonville and across Florida, Hahn was asked if it would be safe to hold the typically large RNC gathering in just seven weeks.
On Saturday, Florida reported a new record of nearly 11,500 new coronavirus cases, amid a surge in cases in western and southern states. To date, nearly 130,000 people have died in the US amid 2.83 million cases.
"I think it's too early to tell," Hahn said on CNN's State of the Union programme. "We will have to see how this unfolds in Florida and elsewhere around the country."
The Republican Party in June announced it was moving most of the convention activities to Jacksonville from Charlotte after a battle over coronavirus safety concerns with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat.
[...] Trump has been known to thrive on large crowds at his campaign rallies and has not embraced masks or social distancing measures at events since the country began reopening from the coronavirus shutdown.
The president has also repeatedly sought to minimise the jump in confirmed cases and claimed without evidence in a July Fourth speech that 99 percent of cases in the United States were "totally harmless".
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday July 08, @03:57AM (2 children)
If you hold it out in the streets, maybe set some shit on fire and murder some folks while you're at it, it makes everyone immune from coronaids.
Young men think old men are fools; but old men know young men are fools. -- George Chapman
#Kanye2020
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday July 08, @04:08AM
I think "Burning Man" was cancelled...
REDЯUM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 08, @04:19AM
That's not how Disaster Capitalism works. They overthrow the democracy, and buy up all the golf courses and oil fields for pennies on the dollar.
Republicans today are the Deatheaters. No longer the Firebreathers, or Cavaliers or Roundheads. Still the Know-nothings, but much less of the Bull Moose. Death-eaters.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday July 08, @04:55AM (1 child)
Only 8 cases yesterday in all the 1.4B of them, safest place: hold it in China!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 08, @05:17AM
Yet 134 in Melbourne...
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Wednesday July 08, @04:59AM (1 child)
Why not just not worry about coronavirus, and hold the RNC there anyway? After all, Trump himself said it was a "liberal hoax", and all his followers still think it's "just a cold". So what are they worried about?
From the summary: "Trump has been known to thrive on large crowds at his campaign rallies and has not embraced masks or social distancing measures at events since the country began reopening from the coronavirus shutdown." Ok, so what's the problem then? Why is the Trump Administration even worried about this?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday July 08, @05:08AM
Because Florida can go in lockdown one day before the event?