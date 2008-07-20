from the everything-is-fine-here dept.
USA Today reports Trump has Officially Begun to Withdraw the US From the World Health Organization as Pandemic Spikes:
The Trump administration has officially begun to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization, even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grip the globe and infections spike in many states across the U.S.
Congress received formal notification of the decision on Tuesday, more than a month after President Donald Trump announced his intention to end the U.S. relationship with the WHO and blasted the multilateral institution as a tool of China. The White House said the withdrawal would take effect on July 6, 2021.
[...] The formal withdrawal comes as the United States nears 3 million reported coronavirus cases and more than 130,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Globally, there have been 11.6 million cases and almost 540,000 deaths.
BBC: Coronavirus: US to halt funding to WHO, says Trump
US President Donald Trump has said he is going to halt funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) because it has "failed in its basic duty" in its response to the coronavirus outbreak.
[...] Mr Trump has been under fire for his own handling of the pandemic.
He has sought to deflect persistent criticism that he acted too slowly to stop the virus's spread by pointing to his decision in late January to place restrictions on travel from China.
[...] The US is the global health body's largest single funder and gave it more than $400m in 2019.
A decision on whether the US resumes funding will be made after the review, which Mr Trump said would last 60 to 90 days.
[...] China gave about $86m in 2018-19; UK gives most of any country apart from the US
[...] The organisation launched an appeal in March for $675m to help fight the pandemic and is reported to be planning a fresh appeal for at least $1bn.
Trump threatens to take US out of WHO entirely and stop all funding:
In a letter to WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Trump alleged that "the repeated missteps by you and your organization in responding to the pandemic have been extremely costly for the world" and that the WHO must "demonstrate independence from China."
"[I]f the World Health Organization does not commit to major substantive improvements within the next 30 days, I will make my temporary freeze of United States funding to the World Health Organization permanent and reconsider our membership in the organization," Trump wrote. "I cannot allow American taxpayer dollars to continue to ﬁnance an organization that, in its present state, is so clearly not serving America's interests."
Trump posted the letter on Twitter, writing, "It is self-explanatory!"
Trump has repeatedly denied any responsibility for COVID-19 spreading in America and said on April 14 that the US would temporarily halt funding the WHO until his administration completed a review of the group's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Trump's letter yesterday said that "review has confirmed many of the serious concerns I raised last month and identified others that the World Health Organization should have addressed, especially the World Health Organization's alarming lack of independence from the People's Republic of China."
[...] Trump's letter then lists a series of claims, the first being that the WHO "consistently ignored credible reports of the virus spreading in Wuhan in early December 2019 or even earlier, including reports from the Lancet medical journal."
The Lancet quickly issued a response explaining that Trump is wrong. "This statement is factually incorrect," The Lancet said. "The Lancet published no report in December, 2019, referring to a virus or outbreak in Wuhan or anywhere else in China." The Lancet's first reports on the topic were published on January 24, 2020 the statement said.
[...] Trump's letter yesterday said, "Throughout this crisis, the World Health Organization has been curiously insistent on praising China for its alleged 'transparency.'" Trump's letter did not mention that Trump himself praised China for its "transparency" on January 24 or that Trump repeatedly praised China for its coronavirus response throughout February.
[...] Health experts say Trump's travel ban had little effect on the pandemic's spread. Trump continued to downplay the virus's severity by comparing it to the flu as late as March 24, nearly two months after the WHO declared a global health emergency. Trump has also fought state governors over their cautious approaches to reopening the economy.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by VLM on Wednesday July 08, @04:46PM (9 children)
I was unaware the newspeak definition of multilateral is now "Chinese propaganda outlet".
Multilateral used to mean something like "having contributors from several groups or different countries".
Lotta people died because the WHO didn't want China to "lose face" and some Chinese donors personally enriched some WHO officials. Just doesn't seem worth it.
I don't feel there's much to mourn about the WHO. Someone else will do the rare good stuff they used to do, and someone else will take Chinese money in exchange for propaganda (like Reddit, for example).
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 08, @04:56PM (8 children)
It's supposed to be multilateral, except everything and everyone tied to China in that multilateral organisation was run by China. Do you really believe China's covid numbers?
(Score: 3, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 08, @05:03PM
Do you really believe that Trump is doing this for public health reasons?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by tizan on Wednesday July 08, @05:17PM (4 children)
Remove the blinkers:
Do you think if nobody helps Congo deal with Ebola is a good thing for the world ?
Do you think if nobody helps in preventing/educating about AIDS is a good thing ?
Do you think not trying to eradicate polio is a good thing ?
I can go on....
(Score: 2) by slinches on Wednesday July 08, @05:30PM (1 child)
Do you think the WHO is the only way to do these things?
Yes, there are some good things the WHO does but that doesn't mean that it is the most efficient or effective institution to handle these issues. There are other private and government organizations that work toward the same goals. Maybe some of the US WHO funding being withdrawn should go to those instead.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 08, @05:41PM
The WHO not only dropped the ball, they put their hands over their eyes instead of ordering (which they can't do anyway) global isolation around the middle of January. This has all been discussed 20 years ago. There is no organisational plan for a pandemic. Bill Gates said it himself. The CDC and WHO isn't shit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 08, @05:32PM
what a fucking slave. fuck the WHO and fuck USA Today.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Wednesday July 08, @05:33PM
Well, the WHO doesn't do that. They just output Chinese propaganda.
The WHO does not and never did have a secret sauce anyway. Some less corrupt organization will focus 100% on Ebola in the Congo instead of 50/50 some ebola work and some chinese propaganda work.
I'm not seeing a problem.
Besides, if the Chinese are throwing money around to promote propaganda, I'm just saying, Reddit has excellent pr0n on /r/gonewild and so forth, whereas the WHO merely pretends to help with Ebola but they never seem to finish the job, probably because finishing the job would eliminate their positive PR story.
I'd rather see a world where an effective organization focuses on and eliminates ebola in the congo, and chi-com money supports and subsidizes naked blondes on Reddit, than the ineffective world we have now.
I'm just not seeing the downside of doing things better. A little re-org once in a while is a good thing. Sucks for the corrupt WHO officials who thought they had a lifetime gravy train of crooked money, but F those people, I'd rather see Ebola cured or more naked chix on Reddit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 08, @05:31PM
How many seats on the board at WHO does China have? Zero. Yup, they're running the WHO.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday July 08, @05:38PM
And everyone tied to the US was run by the US. That was a limit on China's ability to influence WHO. Good thing we just gave up our ability to constrain China!
(Score: 4, Interesting) by tizan on Wednesday July 08, @05:03PM (3 children)
May agree that WHO is a bloated inefficient bureaucracy but when it comes to health issues in all countries of the world and warn others etc...there is nobody else.
This is the only organization who most governments will allow in to check out and help etc...
Google and Microsoft does not cut it :)
Killing WHO at this point ...is like saying lets dissolve the government when there is a pandemic or war....may be a good idea but definitely not the right time
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 08, @05:26PM
"Killing WHO"??? I don't follow. Is WHO owned by, controlled by, or only supported by the USA?
If WHO is truly an independent organisation, and no one country or entity controls them, then anyone should have the full right to remove support and involvement. How the heck else can problems, like what is being exposed, be fixed?
In light of the pandemic, pruning away the people making things worse is the best thing to do.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 08, @05:36PM
The dumb fucks now admit SARS-CoV2 could be airbourne. [bbc.co.uk] No shit, it's not like anybody with a brain has been saying that since February. Still what's a 5 month delay to an organization that recommended against travel restrictions and couldn't even declare a pandemic for a new pathogen with an R0 around 3 until it was too late? None of this is surprising with a Marxist psychopath like Tedros Adhanom at the helm, 500,000+ dead and the world economy in ruins. No we don't need to kill the WHO but that is not a sentiment I'd extend to their current leadership and it's one or the other.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday July 08, @05:45PM
You've gotta be kidding bro
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Category:Public_health_organizations [wikipedia.org]
How can you read
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Health_Organization#Controversies [wikipedia.org]
and not change your donations to the international red cross or doctors without borders
I mean, bro, the international red cross doesn't even HAVE a section for its wikipedia article to document corruption, whereas the WHO could write a book. The biggest shitstorm MSF was ever involved in was they ran out of docs and supplies during the hong kong protests and some jerks complained they weren't getting enough free stuff. F those people MSF tried their best.
Just go to smile.amazon.com and change your donation to "doctors without borders" or the red cross. The IRC doesn't have a contact at smile.amazon.com but you can probably find an org doing medical work in any country of your choice with less corruption than the rotten to the core WHO. MSF is good people and they actually use money to cure disease not promote corruption like the WHO.
I am biased because my smile.amazon.com sometimes points to MSF and sometimes to the freebsd foundation (which is not medical, but whatever). But seriously F the WHO, they're a bunch of crooks.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 08, @05:06PM
The
Worst
Most
Stupid
PUTZUS
In
All
History