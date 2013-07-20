Absurdity of the Electoral College:
Here's one nice thing we can now say about the Electoral College: it's slightly less harmful to our democracy than it was just days ago. In a 9-0 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that states have the right to "bind" their electors, requiring them to support whichever presidential candidate wins the popular vote in their state. Justice Elena Kagan's opinion was a blow to so-called "faithless electors," but a win for self-government. "Here," she wrote, "the People rule."
Yet while we can all breathe a sigh of relief that rogue electors won't choose (or be coerced) into derailing the 2020 presidential contest, the Court's unanimous ruling is a helpful reminder that our two-step electoral process provides America with no tangible benefits and near-limitless possibilities for disaster. To put it more bluntly, the Electoral College is a terrible idea. And thanks to the Justices' decision, getting rid of it has never been easier.
[...] The Electoral College, in other words, serves no useful purpose, other than to intermittently and randomly override the people's will. It's the appendix of our body politic. Most of the time we don't notice it, and then every so often it flares up and nearly kills us.
[...] Justice Kagan's words – "Here, the People rule" – are stirring. But today, they are still more aspiration than declaration. By declining to make the Electoral College an even great threat to our democracy, the Court did its job. Now it's up to us. If you live in a state that hasn't joined the interstate compact, you can urge your state legislators and your governor to sign on. And no matter where you're from, you can dispel the myths about the Electoral College and who it really helps, myths that still lead some people to support it despite its total lack of redeeming qualities.
More than 215 years after the Electoral College was last reformed with the 12th Amendment, we once again have the opportunity to protect our presidential-election process and reassert the people's will. Regardless of who wins the White House in 2020, it's a chance we should take.
Would you get rid of the Electoral College? Why or why not?
Also at:
Supremes Signal a Brave New World of Popular Presidential Elections
Supreme Court Rules State 'Faithless Elector' Laws Constitutional
U.S. Supreme Court curbs 'faithless electors' in presidential voting
Supreme Court rules states can remove 'faithless electors'
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday July 13, @04:36PM (1 child)
Unsure, TBH. There are a few things I like about it, there are more things I don't like. Electoral voters can be pretty much compared to the DNC's superdelegates - they do whatever the hell they want to do. And, that is what the SC doesn't like.
The only defense that I have ever made of the electoral college is, "Those have been the rules for forever, stop bitching that you don't like the rules!"
With this ruling, maybe it can be fixed. Probably not though.
With this ruling, the US becomes maybe a little more of a democracy, a little less of a republic. Is that a good thing? I'm really unsure. Remember, a true democracy is represented by two or more wolves and a sheep, voting on "What's for dinner?" Or, it can be equated to mob rule. Every election cycle, we get whatever the mob wants.
We’re From the Government, and We’re Here to Help.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Farkus888 on Monday July 13, @04:53PM
The purpose of faithless electors, I was taught, is related to communication delay. Say a candidate commits murder the day before the election and is arrested. In the early 1800s it was impossible for the average voter to find out in time to change their vote. The electors were more informed and could wisely vote based on the latest information.
That purpose is gone now that being a (Democrat||Republican) is worse than being a murderer, so this is a wise decision by the court.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 13, @04:46PM (1 child)
CPG gray had an episode about this
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=COmW6r23zas [youtube.com]
Basic conclusion is that the supreme court didn't really change anything, they just upheld the status quo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 13, @04:48PM
err ... it's CGP Grey
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 13, @04:46PM (2 children)
If I live in a small population state, why would I want to sign on the the compact? It just reduces my influence. In fact, it dis-enfranchises the majority votes from my state if my state votes differently from the "nationwide majority". The author obviously does not understand the difference between a democracy and the federated republic that we live in.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by hemocyanin on Monday July 13, @04:55PM
Honestly, if the EC was to be eliminated states should be given the opportunity to peacefully secede. Eliminating the EC is akin to a labor contract where you agree to X for $Y/hr. Eliminating the EC would be like discovering halfway through your contract, you are going to be paid $0.00/hr AND you have to do X because your coworkers voted for a new contract. The only way that would be OK would if you were free to say screw this job. If you can't, you're a slave.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday July 13, @04:59PM
It would be useful to describe how the interests of small population states differ so radically from the popular vote of the country.
I understand that different states may have different groups of people that they hate. Maybe this can be reconciled so that we all hate the same people?
"Put not your faith in parenthesis, nor trust in dotted pears." -- speech therapist
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 13, @04:51PM (1 child)
>states have the right to "bind" their electors
States have control over their elections. Not really shocking or unexpected from this decision.
> the Electoral College is a terrible idea
>serves no useful purpose, other than to intermittently and randomly override the people's will
>reassert the people's will.
I don't hear many good criticisms for the E.C. I hear a lot of "undemocratic" or "Wyoming voter weight compared to California voter weight". These criticisms come off as though someone never knew about it until a 5 minute Youtube video "debunking" the E.C. Or they are democrats upset from 2000 or 2016 using "democracy" as a cover to give democrats more power.
Yes, it is undemocratic. So is the Senate. So is the judicial branch (federal, setting aside local judicial elections). Yes, Wyoming has the same representational power in the Senate as California despite being a fraction of the population. Yes, the courts override democratic initiatives all the time. Yes the E.C. is a combination of the Senate and House to elect a president. And? The Federal government is not a democracy.
The largest division in the US is between cities and rural communities. The Senate and the E.C. are acknowledgment to this division. I don't see or hear many alternatives.
>it's a chance we should take.
Except if you are in a flyover state. Then it's the only institution that ensures the POTUS would even acknowledge your existence.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Monday July 13, @05:00PM
You don't think on person's vote counting more than another person's vote is a good criticism?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by DannyB on Monday July 13, @04:53PM (1 child)
Wasn't the original purpose, essentially, because rich people were afraid of how poor people would vote?
"Put not your faith in parenthesis, nor trust in dotted pears." -- speech therapist
(Score: 1) by hemocyanin on Monday July 13, @04:59PM
No. It was a rightful fear against a tyranny of the majority bullying small population states. The fact is, without the EC, there would be no United States because only a moron would bequeath all power to remote entities which often become deaf to the needs of those remote areas. The colonies had just got done fighting a revolution for that exact reason. Without the EC, they would have remade the essential characteristics of that against which they fought.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 13, @04:55PM
But I'm still grateful that the electoral College kept Clinton out
Mixed bag, but what the hell, it's up to us to nominate better people in the first place.
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Monday July 13, @05:00PM
Why is it the democrats only want to get rid of the electoral college when a republican wins? I didn't see any of these statements or problems during the Clinton or Obama presidencies.