U.S. Orders China to Close Its Houston Consulate in 72 Hours (archive)
The United States ordered China to close its diplomatic consulate in Houston, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday, dealing another blow to the rapidly deteriorating relations between the two countries.
In the hours after the Trump administration notified the Chinese of its decision, smoke was seen billowing from a courtyard inside the consulate as employees dumped what appeared to be documents into flaming barrels, according to a video posted by KPRC-TV, a local television station.
The Houston police and fire departments responded to reports of a fire on Tuesday evening but did not enter the building, over which the Chinese have sovereignty.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday July 22, @06:44PM (1 child)
The state department claims China is violating diplomatic immunity for wanting to test and quarantine American diplomats returning to China [reuters.com]
They expect the virus to respect diplomatic protocol:
Oh the irony!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday July 22, @07:00PM
DOJ: Chinese hackers stole "hundreds of millions of dollars" of secrets [arstechnica.com]
It might have been better to combine them into one story, but oh well.
(Score: 1, Troll) by SomeGuy on Wednesday July 22, @06:47PM
I think Trumpboy has forgotten that China basically owns the US. Almost none of that precious Personal Protective Equipment junk is made in the US (or anything else). Where do you think all that money came from for Trump's stimulus? Yet he keeps going and pissing them off. Can we just get this over with and launch the nukes already? Conveniently, that would solve the virus problem too.