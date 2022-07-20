Stories
U.S. Orders Closure of Chinese Consulate in Houston: Documents Burned in Barrels in Response

posted by martyb on Wednesday July 22, @06:35PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the US-consulates-ordered-closed-in-3...2... dept.
takyon writes:

U.S. Orders China to Close Its Houston Consulate in 72 Hours (archive)

The United States ordered China to close its diplomatic consulate in Houston, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday, dealing another blow to the rapidly deteriorating relations between the two countries.

In the hours after the Trump administration notified the Chinese of its decision, smoke was seen billowing from a courtyard inside the consulate as employees dumped what appeared to be documents into flaming barrels, according to a video posted by KPRC-TV, a local television station.

The Houston police and fire departments responded to reports of a fire on Tuesday evening but did not enter the building, over which the Chinese have sovereignty.

Also at BBC and CNBC.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday July 22, @06:44PM (1 child)

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Wednesday July 22, @06:44PM (#1025023) Journal

    The state department claims China is violating diplomatic immunity for wanting to test and quarantine American diplomats returning to China [reuters.com]

    They expect the virus to respect diplomatic protocol:

    Diplomats say agreeing to be tested contravenes the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. While an internal State Department guideline dated June 17 says it has approved a plan that includes testing under Chinese procedures upon arrival, sources familiar with the matter say the agency does not want to waive the diplomatic inviolability of staff and is still negotiating with Chinese authorities on the issue.

    Oh the irony!

    Several diplomats were most worried at the possibility of parents being separated from their children if some family members tested positive.

  • (Score: 1, Troll) by SomeGuy on Wednesday July 22, @06:47PM

    by SomeGuy (5632) on Wednesday July 22, @06:47PM (#1025024)

    I think Trumpboy has forgotten that China basically owns the US. Almost none of that precious Personal Protective Equipment junk is made in the US (or anything else). Where do you think all that money came from for Trump's stimulus? Yet he keeps going and pissing them off. Can we just get this over with and launch the nukes already? Conveniently, that would solve the virus problem too.

