With No Final Say, Trump Wants To Change Who Counts For Dividing Up Congress' Seats:
President Trump released a memorandum Tuesday that calls for an unprecedented change to the constitutionally mandated count of every person living in the country — the exclusion of unauthorized immigrants from the numbers used to divide up seats in Congress among the states.
The memo instructs Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who oversees the Commerce Department, to include in the legally required report of census results to the president "information permitting the President, to the extent practicable" to leave out the number of immigrants living in the U.S. without authorization from the apportionment count.
But the move by the president, who does not have final authority over the census, is more likely to spur legal challenges and political spectacle in the last months before this year's presidential election than a transformation of the once-a-decade head count, which has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
[...] Since the first U.S. census in 1790, both U.S. citizens and noncitizens — regardless of immigration status — have been included in the country's official population counts.
The fifth sentence of the Constitution specifies that "persons" residing in the states should be counted every 10 years to determine each state's share of seats in the House of Representatives. The 14th Amendment, which ended the counting of an enslaved person as "three fifths" of a free person, goes further to require the counting of the "whole number of persons in each state."
It is Congress — not the president — that Article 1, Section 2 of the country's founding document empowers to carry out the "actual enumeration" of the country's population in "such manner as they shall by law direct."
In Title 2 of the U.S. Code, Congress detailed its instructions for the president to report to lawmakers the tally of the "whole number of persons" living in each state for the reapportionment of House seats. In Title 13, Congress established additional key dates for the "tabulation of total population."
I am really annoyed when I hear someone declaring that they don't vote.
whatever the reason, you're an idiot if you actively choose not to vote.
you should vote, and you should vote for the choice you are happiest with, not with whoever you think is more likely to succeed.
oh, there were 3 reasonable people, and an idiot, and the idiot got 27% and won?
no problem, talk to the voters of the other reasonable people and compromise, then decide whether it's worth asking for a resignation from the idiot, or whether you can wait for four years.
then vote for the people who will fix this problem with the voting system.
oh, too many people are stupid and they won't vote for your choice?
talk to them.
if you can't convince them, it means democracy is working against you.
at that point you have some serious issues that you need to solve (move to another country, try to break democracy, fight for better education, etc).
but, if you choose not to vote, keep in mind that politicians can change the laws to a point where they can take away your freedom.
afterwards taking as much money from you as they want is easy.
if that's easier to understand.
Yes, it is essential that people go through the motions, but keep in mind how empty that is. It's been over 20 years since the US exit polls matched the alleged results for the elections. It's been almost as many since the US election process fulfilled the UN's requirements for open and fair elections. Mainstream media continues to spin it as the polls being wrong. Yet at the same time, every time it has been attempted, the individual US states have not been able to prove in any way, shape, or form the veracity of the alleged tallies from the election. So, since 1) the polls can be verified and 2) the election results have not been able to be verified, it looks much more like "irregularities" in managing the election despite the spin from the media.
Last time around, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin were examined in detail. None of the three could reproduce the tallies they alleged were the bona fide results, not even the one state out of the three which had used paper ballots. That's how bad things stand. Throwing money at the problem alone won't fix it, but it can't be fixed without a lot of investment in cleaning out the current workflow. Moscow Mitch blocked that money last year back when there was still time to fix or ammeliorate the problem. Now it is way too late to do anything for this current cycle except watch the trainwreck.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.