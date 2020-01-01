from the change-is-in-the-wind dept.
Democrats want a truce with Section 230 supporters:
Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which says apps and websites aren't legally liable for third-party content, has inspired a lot of overheated rhetoric in Congress. Republicans like Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) have successfully framed the rule as a "gift to Big Tech" that enables social media censorship. While Democrats have very different critiques, some have embraced a similar fire-and-brimstone tone with the bipartisan EARN IT Act. But a Senate subcommittee tried to reset that narrative today with a hearing for the Platform Accountability and Consumer Transparency (PACT) Act, a similarly bipartisan attempt at a more nuanced Section 230 amendment. While the hearing didn't address all of the PACT Act's very real flaws, it presented the bill as an option for Section 230 defenders who still want a say in potential reforms.
[...] Still, Section 230 has been at the forefront of US politics for years, and some kind of change looks increasingly likely. If that's true, then particularly after today's hearing, a revised version of the PACT Act looks like the clearest existing option to preserve important parts of the law without dismissing calls for reform. And hashing out those specifics may prove more important than focusing on the policy's most hyperbolic critics.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Dale on Thursday July 30, @02:23PM (1 child)
I have zero faith in any faction of Congress to be able to make adjustments to this without screwing it up or completely destroying it. It may not be perfect and it may leave some interpretation, but if they touch it and make changes it will only get worse.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by ikanreed on Thursday July 30, @02:34PM
Yeah, but do you trust the executive to interpret the current law fairly?
Or do you the courts to establish precedent that makes any sense about it?
If we only had one dysfunctional to the point of dystopian branch of government it'd be a lot easier to back this kind of complaint.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by ikanreed on Thursday July 30, @02:27PM (1 child)
The closest they ever come to discussing anything specific about what will change is one fucking sentence.
If you want more insight, better hire a fucking lawyer to read the law for you, because this article's just steam.
(Score: 1) by PaperNoodle on Thursday July 30, @03:37PM
I think this is the proposed bill [senate.gov]. For those interested in reading the bill. I haven't read all of it but it does encompass many issues. I am not sure if that is a good thing or not.
There has been other bills [house.gov] proposed that are smaller and more understandable.
When it comes to pivotal law like 230, tweaks seem better than overhaul. IMHO. But then again, would this actually solve any issues that are being brought up? I don't know.
1
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 30, @02:33PM
If Twitter and Facebook choose to censor, edit, ban an individual's free speech, then they are a publisher with editorial control and liable to libel suits.
Yes, in the US it would be difficult for a politician to sue for libel, but the masses of normal users on those sites could win a suit with a lot lower threshold.
(Score: 2) by GlennC on Thursday July 30, @02:48PM
Sorry, folks...the system is broken, and at this point there's nothing to do but sit back and enjoy the destruction.
Sorry folks...the world is bigger and more varied than you want it to be. Deal with it.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday July 30, @02:59PM
Censorship can only be defeated by technical means. It is a total waste to discuss the law
REDЯUM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 30, @03:14PM (2 children)
The proposed law would prohibit platforms from expressing a "discernable viewpoint" on their own platforms. It's no different from regulating what a newspaper decides to publish in its editorial section.
There's no chance this holds up in court.
Twitter, etc. "feel like" they ought to be common carriers, but they aren't. They don't have to be viewpoint neutral and they aren't really even supposed to be.
As bad as the current situation is, all of the alternatives are worse.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 30, @03:34PM (1 child)
Are YOU dumb, or hope all of US are?
Show us the language that forbids anycorp from saying whatever they wish in its editorial section, will you?
It is arranging the OTHERS' words to their agenda, that they need be banned from.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 30, @03:38PM
Turns out it's just you. I wasn't hoping for that, but you really came through.
Newspapers publish content *written by others* in their editorial section. This is exactly the same as regulating what they choose to publish.