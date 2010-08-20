from the if-the-candidate-cannot-win-based-on-the-issues... dept.
Mass hijacking spree takes over subreddits to promote Donald Trump:
Dozens of discussion groups on Reddit—including those dedicated to the National Football League, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Gorillaz—were hit in a Friday morning mass takeover spree that used the subreddits to spread messages promoting President Trump.
The hijacked accounts had tens of millions of combined members. The 148,000-member subreddit Supernatural, dedicated to the TV show by the same name, was emblazoned with pro-Trump images and slogans. Reddit personnel have since restored the moderator account to its rightful owner. The image above is how the subreddit appeared when the takeover was still active. The takeovers came five weeks after Reddit banned /r/The_Donald, a leading forum for fans of the president, and hundreds of other unrelated subreddits for violating recently rewritten content rules.
Reddit personnel published this post captioned, "Ongoing incident with compromised mod accounts." Reddit personnel then warned that moderator accounts were being compromised and used to vandalize subreddits. It asked moderators of affected subreddits to report them in responses.
A larger list of subreddits reported as compromised is available at the incident report linked above.
[...] Reddit officials issued the following statement: "An investigation is underway related to a series of vandalized communities. It appears the source of the attacks were compromised moderator accounts. We are working to lock down those accounts and restore impacted communities."
[...] At the time this post went live, most or all of the affected accounts appeared to have been either restored and reverted back to their previous condition or banned for terms of service violations.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @10:04PM (16 children)
This is what the GOP hath wrought.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @10:20PM (15 children)
*looks around*
Yea. Those GOP cities that are on fire wrought with crime, violence, and vandalism. ... ... Oh.
Well at least those GOP states that are reversing civil rights law. ... ... Oh [dailywire.com].
Well those GOP are a bunch of doo doo heads.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday August 10, @10:29PM (4 children)
Kinda like fucking for chastity, right?
Looter's Lives Matter!
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @10:39PM (1 child)
This is why we never shoulda let Polacks into this country. Once they get here, a few generations later, they all remain stupid and become racist. Shut up, Runaway!
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @11:45PM
White girls like those big-dick Polacks though.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @11:34PM (1 child)
Cher's kid, Chastity Boner?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @11:59PM
It's now Chaz. She had an addadicktome.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @10:36PM
Grand Old Perverts
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @10:49PM (7 children)
Sounds like someone is sure triggered about living in a welfare state instead of a booming economic powerhouse of Capitalism like California.
Its ok little country bumpkin, we're not going to hurt you or even take away those monies propping you up. You will have to raise taxes on the wealthy and probably a bit more yourself for universal healthcare, assuming you are even employed. Again don't worry, you'll be saving more money by not paying a private insurance company that can deny you care or put you in debt by only covering a percentage.
If you'd bother to actually look at the voting records of Ds and Rs you would agree that yes, the GOP are a bunch of doo doo heads.
(Score: 0, Troll) by khallow on Monday August 10, @11:06PM
Oh, you were serious.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @11:41PM (4 children)
Oh, great California people, please don't secede from the U.S.! We couldn't possibly get by without you! Please, please stay in the U.S. Especially don't take Oregon and Washington with you! Oh, no, how could we ever possibly survive without the west coast‽
And extra pretty please don't throw us into that briar patch!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @11:56PM (1 child)
There is a novel, Ecotopia [amazon.com]. Makes no mention of what happened to the Confederate States, however. Or was that A Boy and his Dog [imdb.com]?
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday August 11, @12:53AM
Funny how one needs North Korean levels of paranoia to build that paradise.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday August 11, @01:55AM
Don't you know dasss racissss, Uncle Remus?
Looter's Lives Matter!
(Score: 2) by Tokolosh on Tuesday August 11, @03:46PM
You mean like SN from /. ?
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @01:32AM
I think we should. Send the red states to bed without dinner for a few years. That should teach them the value of a dollar.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @03:05AM
WTF does that have to do with scumbags hijacking subreddits?
Nothing. See subject line.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @10:09PM (3 children)
Didn't the same thing happen here on SN but years ago and still going on unchecked?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @10:20PM
Yeah, but it was Hillary doing her dirty work.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @11:25PM
Admins have looked into it and determined that their sock puppets are innocent of all charges.
(Score: 3, Funny) by shortscreen on Tuesday August 11, @12:40AM
Must be extremely low budget. Hardly even an ascii-art meme to be seen, and SN posts can use a fixed-width font!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @10:12PM (1 child)
So this time around its going to be an orange version of the Goatse guy vs a sock puppet. Such wonderful choice.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @10:36PM
The orange version of goatse is willing to take one up the....
The sock puppet will wreck someone else's rectum.
(Score: 0, Troll) by fustakrakich on Monday August 10, @10:17PM (8 children)
Run Biden against him. That should work
Will the democrats say, "No $400 dollars for you! It's a violation!"?
REDЯUM
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @10:41PM (7 children)
As usual you have a pro-Trump slant to your "both sides" herpderping.
Boring trolls the last few weeks.
(Score: 0, Troll) by fustakrakich on Monday August 10, @10:45PM (6 children)
Only one side, babe
REDЯUM
(Score: 3, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @12:22AM (1 child)
Fistula, we grow tired of your obvious obfuscation of obsolete ostreperation. The obvious ovulation is that you are obligated to oblate yourself before the oblong obelisk that is the Donald.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday August 11, @02:35AM
:-) If you kept the receipt, you might get a refund
REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Tuesday August 11, @05:20PM (3 children)
Yep, Fusty's side. And literally every other human on the planet who does not agree with Fusty 100% is on the other side.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday August 11, @06:07PM (2 children)
And literally every other human on the planet who does not agree with Fusty 100% is on the other side.
Nope, but you show why Donald Trump is the President of the United States today. Didn't have to happen, but.. you wouldn't listen, so here you are...
Trump v. Biden!
Tanks a lot! for nothing!
REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Tuesday August 11, @06:38PM (1 child)
He's President now because people like you voted for him.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday August 11, @07:01PM
:-) Nice try, but we didn't vote for him.
AH! I forget! Every vote that Hillary didn't get is a vote for Trump! Of course!
If you want to win, try to put up an opposing candidate, not a 44 year incumbent chair warmer.
Nope, your party wanted Trump, even more than they wanted Sanders
REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday August 10, @10:21PM (5 children)
Because vandalism really generates sympathy, right?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday August 10, @10:25PM (4 children)
Well, yes, actually vandalism does generate sympathy. When I see vandalism, I feel sorry for the woman who had to raise the idiots doing the vandalism.
Looter's Lives Matter!
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Monday August 10, @10:32PM (1 child)
I'm more wondering why she didn't drown the fuckers when she bathed them. But maybe she didn't.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday August 10, @10:36PM
Baby alligators are cute!
REDЯUM
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @10:42PM (1 child)
Vandalism, like shit posting racist right-wing Fox News crap on a perfectly good news aggregation site . . .
We all feel sorry for Runaway's Momma.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @04:47PM
Lol@ sn for the insightful mod. It highlights the level of intellectual discourse to be found here nowadays.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by bmimatt on Monday August 10, @10:21PM
"...Russia, if you're listening..."
(Score: 0, Troll) by Runaway1956 on Monday August 10, @10:22PM (3 children)
It's all a false flag thing. The Russians paid the Jews to do it, who subcontracted it to the Chinese, who then made extensive use of Nairobi prince's networking. Once CNN approved the operation proposed by Putin, there were no Americans involved here. Trump just stood in the corner, grinning like an idiot, and Biden sat in his corner, wondering WTF was going on.
Looter's Lives Matter!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @10:38PM
Ivan speaks again!
Listen to Runaway, he totally has the best interests of the US at heart. Totally.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @10:40PM
Runaway, if you're listening, . . .
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @11:21PM
>Biden sat in his corner, wondering WTF was going on.
There was a scratch and sniff sticker in that corner according to an anonymous source. That same source advised to hide your kids. Hide your wife. Biden is out tonight. -sniff sniff sniff-
(Score: 2) by Subsentient on Monday August 10, @10:40PM
Sounds about right. Probably some /pol/tards who did it.
Kinda pointless though. I have the best promotional material for Donald Trump right here [youtube.com].
"The foolish man remains closed and tight, the wise man stretches himself in every way" -Goa Tse
(Score: 1, Troll) by Snotnose on Monday August 10, @10:43PM (28 children)
The guy has dementia, and the press is giving him a free pass.
At this point, Biden could be running around naked in his basement shooting bottle rockets out his buttcheeks and he'll still beat Trump. As long as he doesn't have to, I dunno, show up for a news conference. Or a debate. Or any kind of public speaking where his handlers can't control what he says.
I hate to admit I'm going to vote for a guy that is like my dad was 5 years ago yet here we are.
Um, I read that thing about Biden somewhere, it's not original to me. If I remembered where I would credit the source, but it was most definitely not me that came up with the image of Biden with bottle rockets up his ass.
My liquid diet is going fine, thank you very much. Turns out after 4 beers I no longer care how fat I am.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Subsentient on Monday August 10, @11:04PM (9 children)
Yeah, Biden's got about as much remaining intelligence as a microwaved gerbil, but I'd still rather have Biden than Trump.
It's sad that an intensely senile old creep is much more appealing than the sitting President of the United States.
I suppose in a way, we're voting for whoever he picks as Vice President, for when he inevitably steps down or is declared unfit for office.
But, that's still preferable to Trump...
"The foolish man remains closed and tight, the wise man stretches himself in every way" -Goa Tse
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @11:09PM
"One of Richard Gere's former pets" remains a write in option.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @11:53PM (3 children)
Are you sure that you don't have those two mixed up? And maybe next time you should think twice before electing a jerk like Trump to be your President? Just sayin'.
Yeah, yeah, yeah! Your FUD and predictions of Biden's demise seem way too premature.
Frankly, the neighbor's dog would be preferable to Trump.
(Score: 1, Troll) by hemocyanin on Tuesday August 11, @01:00AM (2 children)
Trump didn't win a vacuum -- HRC was his D opposition and there's no doubt we dodged a bullet there in that she wanted to get us in a shooting war with Syria based on false pretenses and that would increase the risk of nuclear war with Russia. No matter how awful Trump is, I'll always have a bit of a soft spot for him for sending that dangerous bloodthirsty Democrat packing. Tump may be a bunion, but compared to radiation treatment that HRCancer would have imposed on us, I'll take it. Also TPP.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @01:14PM (1 child)
And yet that still would have killed fewer Americans than Trump's "response" to COVID.
Last I checked, we were up to two 9/11s per week worth of American's dead.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by hemocyanin on Tuesday August 11, @02:03PM
Right -- Go on down to the Chinese New Year parade -- don't be xenophobe.
The notion that Democrats would have done better is pretty laughable.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @05:02AM (3 children)
The candidates for Biden's VP are even more frightening. Folks like Condoleezza Rice and other right wing war criminals are on his short list.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @05:12AM
It's a black female list. There's only so many cutthroat black female politicians to choose from. Kamala Harris, anyone?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @07:03PM (1 child)
Why is this troll?
Condoleezza Rice was Secretary of State during the Bush "W" administration, and was complicit in the illegal wars of aggression which caused the deaths of well over a million people (per the Lancet, not the B.S. numbers from "iraqbodycount" who require an Iraqi death to be cited in two major western publications to count in their death toll. Right-wing, "check." War criminal, "check."
This is what a left publication (the name inspired from the book, "The Black Jacobins" [not the original French Jacobins] by its African American founder) has to say about Kamala Harris, another who made Biden's short list:
https://www.jacobinmag.com/2019/09/foreign-policy-kamala-harris-hawk-2020-presidential-campaign-iran-north-korea-russia [jacobinmag.com]
Summary, Kamala Harris is a right-wing war hawk.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday August 12, @01:38AM
In other words, the Lancet article is based on fantasy numbers, IraqBodyCount is based on two major "western" publications. Both ignore that most such deaths, when they aren't fantasy, weren't caused by the Bush II Administration.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday August 10, @11:11PM (3 children)
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @12:11AM (2 children)
What odd names for Joe's grandchildren!
Then again, Bill and Hill named their daughter after an English Premier League team.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday August 11, @12:52AM (1 child)
Aston Villa?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @02:12AM
No, but Huddersfield Clinton has a certain ring to it.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @11:47PM (3 children)
ORLY? Biden has not been asked to take a cognitive test by his doctors. [cbsnews.com] But Trump has. [washingtonpost.com]
Biden has already agreed to three debates with The Orange One. [washingtonpost.com] But I'm sure you knew that already.
Yeah. Whatever. I can't speak to your odd...ummmmm...fantasies concerning Joe Biden.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @01:34AM (2 children)
Biden should challenge Trump to take the SATs or the GREs or maybe just ride a bike.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @06:18AM (1 child)
Or just take a straight walk down a long ramp.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @01:49PM
Or a long walk on a short pier.
(Score: 5, Funny) by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday August 11, @01:42AM (2 children)
...you WOULDN'T vote for someone who could fire bottle rockets out his bunghole? Because that kind of reality-warping power sounds about right for what we need right now.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @03:20AM
I could be fun to watch, especially when compared to the horror show we are forced to endure.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday August 11, @06:53PM
No, I wouldn't for the redneck down the street from me. I'd be afraid he'd decide that we hadn't nuked enough countries, yet.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 4, Interesting) by tizan on Tuesday August 11, @03:06AM (1 child)
Right like the press is not giving a free pass by just repeating ad-nauseum whatever he says right ?
The worst response in the world to the pandemic except may be Brazil ...nobody can point that out... (common Vietnam is doing a bang up job on social medicine and controlling flare ups than the US...you can almost see what is going to happen here after the schools open up...remember the open bars in Florida and Texas)
Coming back to the point here:
Really that is smart campaining: why take the headlines from an opposition which is digging every day their own hole.
And now back to the posting:
See the GOP had 3 years to secure the election from this kind of shenanigans...social media companies are not interested in investing against fake account or trolls (it reduces activity and thus advert payments) ...it has to be law....but they thought it will serve their guy that is ok...because Russia was succesful last time with stuff like Pizzagate etc
now the other shoe is dropping and the Chinese are playing too...
Guess who is going to ask for stronger control on social media next year if Biden wins ?
(Score: 4, Informative) by epitaxial on Tuesday August 11, @02:27PM
If you want to see what happens when the schools open up look no further https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/07/10/889718877/at-least-82-coronavirus-cases-linked-to-missouri-sleepaway-camp [npr.org]
That school in Georgia with the photo of the packed hallway already has 9 cases and 250 people in quarantine. The teachers unions should strike over this. Packing 30 children into a small room with a contagious respiratory virus is the definition of an unsafe work environment.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @03:35AM
You know how dementia affects coordination and movement? [alzheimer-europe.org]
Because is never nice to mock an impaired person [twitter.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @04:50AM (2 children)
I would vote for an inanimate carbon rod before Donald Trump.
I would vote for a warm bowl of yogurt before Donald Trump.
I would vote for a glass of Hillary's diarrhea before Donald Trump.
I would vote for literally *anything* before Donald Trump.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @05:14AM
President Donald Trump Jr. it is then.
(Score: 2) by srobert on Tuesday August 11, @06:03PM
I agree with all that. But I still won't vote for Biden.
(Score: 2) by cmdrklarg on Tuesday August 11, @03:28PM
It's also possible that Biden isn't raising a ruckus because Trump is already dumping gasoline on his dumpster fire.
The Orange Asshole is hoisting himself on his own petard.
THE SOFTWARE, IT NO WORKY!
(Score: 1, Troll) by Bot on Monday August 10, @10:48PM (11 children)
of course pro-trump posts stand out, reddit is basically occupied by a coordinated army of obedient globalist leftists.
https://www.oneangrygamer.net/2020/05/reddit-power-mods-ban-users-for-pointing-out-5-mods-control-92-of-the-top-500-subs/109205/ [oneangrygamer.net]
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @10:52PM
Aww awwwwww, poor Bot facing consequences for his actions awww soo saaaad awww awwwwwww.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Username on Monday August 10, @11:53PM
I hear they did the same for Biden, but nobody noticed the difference.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday August 11, @12:57AM (8 children)
Pro Trump posts stand out because it is hard to believe that after more than 3 years there are still adults who would consider themselves pro Trump.
Maybe you have not been paying attention.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @02:07AM (2 children)
I know, look at all these comments, I can't believe people value things differently from me.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @08:11AM
My what a victim complex you have there.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday August 11, @09:25PM
You're right. Some people don't value honesty or leadership.
(Score: 2, Funny) by khallow on Tuesday August 11, @03:11AM (1 child)
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday August 11, @04:15AM
:-) There's definitely no accounting for taste there!
REDЯUM
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @05:45PM (2 children)
Many of us don't consider ourselves pro Trump, we are just anti progressive.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Freeman on Tuesday August 11, @06:56PM
How about just pro American? The Democrats think China is so nice of a place to live, I invite them to migrate there.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday August 11, @09:29PM
I'm aware the sole aim of many on the right of American politics is just to "own the libs" and damn the consequences.
It seems like a stupid way to run a country.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @01:18AM
So this sounds like what Twitter already does natively but to promote the opposing views/candidate?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @01:23PM
https://giphy.com/gifs/season-12-the-simpsons-12x14-l2JdTZ9lwqmkfl82s [giphy.com]
Man, when I looked at the preserved page, the only thing I could think was "superliminal advertising!"
"Hey you! Join the Navy!"
(Score: 4, Interesting) by srobert on Tuesday August 11, @06:06PM (1 child)
Where's Soylentnews' own RealDonaldTrump? That guy was funny. Haven't seen his comments in a while.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Wednesday August 12, @05:16AM
Most probably had a impersonation issue with the real realdonaldtrump which in truth was a Soros backed disinfo agent. Clearly.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @06:43PM (2 children)
The US was still a proper world leader in 2015, but now the world will turn against US culture. Trump fully exposed the shittiness of Americans and how willing some of us are to do terrible things to others. No one will want anything to do wuth us because even the best conditions can change and bow EVERYONE knows not to trust one of us.
Trump was elected by a bunch of bitter life losers whose sole aim was to fuck up as much shit as humanly possible. They had no intention of improving the country or bettering their individual situation or their communities. They all felt butt hurt because America had changed and seemed to be passing them by. Instead of adapting to the new reality, they collectively decided to destroy it. Trump was an act of revenge aimed at women, people of color, LGBTQ, the cities, and the young. They love him because he destroyed the country in ways they could never have dreamed possible in 2016. The Trump cult are terrorists pure and simple.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @12:10AM
Well you're certainly not going to win over any of them with insults. Really, you guys are your own worst enemy. When you attack a group, they always reinforce each other and dig in harder. Next time try some understanding and you'll have a chance at meeting your objectives. Until then, you're acting in the same manner as the people you hate. Nice double-standard. Enjoy your hatred of haters, just be sure not to look into a mirror.
Trump was seemingly a chance at an outsider who wasn't a corrupt political elite. He sucks, but you'll never make any progress if you don't take changes.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Wednesday August 12, @05:42AM
Speaking from the provinces, we have progressives and free thinkers. Free thinkers wondered at the scandal of Italian money given to the Clinton foundation just before the election. Then wondered at the projections which gave the losing candidate as a basically sure winner. Now we are wondering at the power struggle between the Jewish Soros on one side and the extremely pro Jewish Trump on the others, because we have a truly supremacist philosophy manoeuver both camps.
Progressives feature no more than 3 guys who use they own judgement, and are attacked by the party line which all others blindly follow. So they actually go from #abbracciauncinese to lockdown to immigrants pardon migrants can roam the land, all others must follow one directives.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @09:06PM
As if we did not know where this interference originates?