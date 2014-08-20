from the who-picks-what-gets-banned? dept.
YouTube bans videos containing hacked information that could interfere with the election:
As Democrats and Republicans prepare to hold their national conventions starting next week, YouTube on Thursday announced updates to its policies on deceptive videos and other content designed to interfere with the election.
The world's largest video platform, with more than 2 billion users a month, will ban videos containing information that was obtained through hacking and could meddle with elections or censuses. That would include material like hacked campaign emails with details about a candidate. The update follows the announcement of a similar rule that Google, which owns YouTube, unveiled earlier this month banning ads that contain hacked information. Google will start enforcing that policy Sept. 1.
YouTube also said it will take down videos that encourage people to interfere with voting and other democratic processes. For example, videos telling people to create long lines at polling places in order to stifle the vote won't be allowed.
[...] YouTube has also tried to secure its platform from foreign actors. Last week, the company said it banned almost 2,600 channels linked to China as part of investigations into "coordinated influence operations" on the site. YouTube also took down dozens of channels linked to Russia and Iran that had apparent ties to influence campaigns.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Opportunist on Friday August 14, @04:29PM (2 children)
The genuine videos that interfere with the election may continue.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Friday August 14, @04:44PM (1 child)
When Americans do it legally it's called "participating" in the election.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Friday August 14, @04:47PM
To be fair, foreigners who do so legally are also allowed to participate. E.g. a Canadian commenting here about it while NOT on the payroll of a foreign national or government.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday August 14, @04:51PM
When they say "hacked", they don't mean "partisan hack", because if they did that most of the major news networks couldn't post anything political anymore.
Vote Potted Plant 2020 - at least you know it won't make things worse!
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Friday August 14, @04:53PM
In other words, Youtube is absolutely the last place you should go to find any kind of information about elections. Well, perhaps second to last after Fox News. :P
Not that there are any reliable sources of information these days. Time to dig around and find a newspaper. Harder to do since libraries are closed or limited.