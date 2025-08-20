Stories
Facebook Braces Itself for Trump to Cast Doubt on Election Results

posted by martyb on Tuesday August 25, @06:36AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the why-wait-until-AFTER-the-election? dept.
News

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for RandomFactor:

Facebook Braces Itself for Trump to Cast Doubt on Election Results:

Facebook spent years preparing to ward off any tampering on its site ahead of November's presidential election. Now the social network is getting ready in case President Trump interferes once the vote is over.

Employees at the Silicon Valley company are laying out contingency plans and walking through postelection scenarios that include attempts by Mr. Trump or his campaign to use the platform to delegitimize the results, people with knowledge of Facebook's plans said.

Facebook is preparing steps to take should Mr. Trump wrongly claim on the site that he won another four-year term, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Facebook is also working through how it might act if Mr. Trump tries to invalidate the results by declaring that the Postal Service lost mail-in ballots or that other groups meddled with the vote, the people said.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's chief executive, and some of his lieutenants have started holding daily meetings about minimizing how the platform can be used to dispute the election, the people said. They have discussed a "kill switch" to shut off political advertising after Election Day since the ads, which Facebook does not police for truthfulness, could be used to spread misinformation, the people said.

The preparations underscore how rising concerns over the integrity of the November election have reached social media companies, whose sites can be used to amplify lies, conspiracy theories and inflammatory messages. YouTube and Twitter have also discussed plans for action if the postelection period becomes complicated, according to disinformation and political researchers who have advised the firms.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday August 25, @06:52AM (1 child)

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Tuesday August 25, @06:52AM (#1041515) Journal

    Facebook should shutdown for a couple of months

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 25, @07:01AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 25, @07:01AM (#1041518)

      Facebook should be shut down.

      FTFY

  • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday August 25, @07:03AM

    by krishnoid (1156) on Tuesday August 25, @07:03AM (#1041519)

    People: There's a chance that Trump might cast aspersions on the election results. Not sure how to react to this, considering there are so many possible ways his team could complain about the results.
    Millenials, inexplicably into improv: Hold my mojito.

  • (Score: 2) by aristarchus on Tuesday August 25, @07:12AM

    by aristarchus (2645) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday August 25, @07:12AM (#1041521) Journal

    But where, say some, is the King of America? I’ll tell you, friend, he reigns above, and doth not make havoc of mankind like the Royal Brute of Great Britain. Yet that we may not appear to be defective even in earthly honours, let a day be solemnly set apart for proclaiming the Charter; let it be brought forth placed on the Divine Law, the Word of God; let a crown be placed thereon, by which the world may know, that so far as we approve of monarchy, that in America the law is king. For as in absolute governments the King is law, so in free countries the law ought to be king; and there ought to be no other. But lest any ill use should afterwards arise, let the Crown at the conclusion of the ceremony be demolished, and scattered among the people whose right it is.

    Sic Semper Trumpanius.

    However, it matters very little now what the king of England either says or does; he hath wickedly broken through every moral and human obligation, trampled nature and conscience beneath his feet, and by a steady and constitutional spirit of insolence and cruelty procured for himself an universal hatred. It is now the interest of America to provide for herself. She hath already a large and young family, whom it is more her duty to take care of, than to be granting away her property to support a power who is become a reproach to the names of men and christians—YE, whose office it is to watch the morals of a nation, of whatsoever sect or denomination ye are of, as well as ye who are more immediately the guardians of the public liberty, if ye wish to preserve your native country uncontaminated by European corruption, ye must in secret wish a separation.

    Yep, liberal founding fathers, not these corporate whores of the 1% and Faux News! Time to impeach Trump again, to throw his tea into the harbor, to ensure his son never have a place of graft and privilege in the future, and to hunt down all the Loyalists this time. They will not be fleeing to the Socialist Great White North of Canada.

    Entire pamphlet, Common Sense" [libertyfund.org], available at this wacko libertariantard website. (They do some good. )

