from the why-wait-until-AFTER-the-election? dept.
Facebook Braces Itself for Trump to Cast Doubt on Election Results:
Facebook spent years preparing to ward off any tampering on its site ahead of November's presidential election. Now the social network is getting ready in case President Trump interferes once the vote is over.
Employees at the Silicon Valley company are laying out contingency plans and walking through postelection scenarios that include attempts by Mr. Trump or his campaign to use the platform to delegitimize the results, people with knowledge of Facebook's plans said.
Facebook is preparing steps to take should Mr. Trump wrongly claim on the site that he won another four-year term, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Facebook is also working through how it might act if Mr. Trump tries to invalidate the results by declaring that the Postal Service lost mail-in ballots or that other groups meddled with the vote, the people said.
Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's chief executive, and some of his lieutenants have started holding daily meetings about minimizing how the platform can be used to dispute the election, the people said. They have discussed a "kill switch" to shut off political advertising after Election Day since the ads, which Facebook does not police for truthfulness, could be used to spread misinformation, the people said.
The preparations underscore how rising concerns over the integrity of the November election have reached social media companies, whose sites can be used to amplify lies, conspiracy theories and inflammatory messages. YouTube and Twitter have also discussed plans for action if the postelection period becomes complicated, according to disinformation and political researchers who have advised the firms.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday August 25, @06:52AM (1 child)
Facebook should shutdown for a couple of months
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 25, @07:01AM
Facebook should be shut down.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday August 25, @07:03AM
People: There's a chance that Trump might cast aspersions on the election results. Not sure how to react to this, considering there are so many possible ways his team could complain about the results.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Tuesday August 25, @07:12AM
Yep, liberal founding fathers, not these corporate whores of the 1% and Faux News! Time to impeach Trump again, to throw his tea into the harbor, to ensure his son never have a place of graft and privilege in the future, and to hunt down all the Loyalists this time. They will not be fleeing to the Socialist Great White North of Canada.
Entire pamphlet, Common Sense" [libertyfund.org], available at this wacko libertariantard website.
