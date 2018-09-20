from the truth-comes-out dept.
U.S. Admits That Congressman Offered Pardon to Assange If He Covered Up Russia Links
Lawyers representing the United States at Julian Assange's extradition trial in Britain have accepted the claim that the WikiLeaks founder was offered a presidential pardon by a Congressman on the condition that he would help cover up Russia's involvement in hacking emails from the Democratic National Committee.
Jennifer Robinson, a lawyer, told the court that she had attended a meeting between Assange, then Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher, and pro-Trump troll Charles Johnson at Assange's hide-out, the Ecuadorian embassy in London, on August 15, 2017.
Robinson said the two Americans claimed to be emissaries from Washington and "wanted us to believe they were acting on behalf of the president." The pair allegedly told Assange that they could help grant him a pardon in exchange for him revealing information about the source of the WikiLeaks information that proved it was not the Russians who hacked Democratic emails.
"They stated that President Trump was aware of and had approved of them coming to meet with Mr. Assange to discuss a proposal—and that they would have an audience with the president to discuss the matter on their return to Washington, D.C.," Robinson said.
After Robinson read her testimony in a London courtroom on Friday, lawyers representing the U.S. accepted the witness statement as accurate and confirmed they had no intention of cross-examining the claim. They did dispute, however, that President Donald Trump gave his blessing for the pardon offer.
Additional coverage at Reuters,The Guardian, The BBC, and others.
(Score: 2) by RedGreen on Friday September 18, @11:21PM (2 children)
so the greatest deal maker in history sends some flunkies over and does not offer a deal, sure.
I totally believe that, wait is that rain falling on me, no can't be it looks too yellow for that....
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Friday September 18, @11:29PM (1 child)
Maybe the deal was genuine, the admin knows the Russians didn't do it, and they want to put the assassin of Seth Rich in prison?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 18, @11:36PM
God Republicans are stupid.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday September 18, @11:38PM
That is an asinine statement, on it's face. Assange openly stated that the source of the hacks was not Russia. So, how could he be enticed or coerced to "cover up" Russian involvement that he has already stated did not exist?
Total fail on the author's part. The pardon was being offered on condition that Assange gave up his source. Obviously, Assange had enough integrity to reject the offer.
(Score: 2) by Username on Friday September 18, @11:38PM (1 child)
"cover up Russia's involvement in hacking emails"
"pro-Trump troll"
When there's a russia conspiracy and scornful insults combined to create "journalism" that insinuates sedition of a us president, it's most likely fake news. Considering it's a republican president, it's most likely generated by democrats. Being this close to the 2020 election, we can assume that it's propaganda from a group affiliated with the Biden camp.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 18, @11:41PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 18, @11:39PM
