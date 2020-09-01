from the hypocrisy dept.
Amy Coney Barrett: Who is Trump's Supreme Court pick?:
Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the US Supreme Court comes as little surprise.
[...] Donald Trump - who as sitting president gets to select nominees - reportedly once said he was "saving her" for this moment: when elderly Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died and a vacancy on the nine-member court arose.
It took the president just over a week to fast-track the 48-year-old conservative intellectual into the wings. This is his chance to tip the court make-up even further to the right ahead of the presidential election, when he could lose power.
Barrett's record on gun rights and immigration cases imply she would be as reliable a vote on the right of the court, as Ginsburg was on the left, according to Jonathan Turley, a professor of law at George Washington University.
"Ginsburg maintained one of the most consistent liberal voting records in the history of the court. Barrett has the same consistency and commitment," he adds. "She is not a work-in-progress like some nominees. She is the ultimate 'deliverable' for conservative votes."
And her vote, alongside a conservative majority, could make the difference for decades ahead, especially on divisive issues such as abortion rights and the Affordable Care Act (the Obama-era health insurance provider).
Barrett's legal opinions and remarks on abortion and gay marriage have made her popular with the religious right, but earned vehement opposition from liberals.
But as a devout Catholic, she has repeatedly insisted her faith does not compromise her work.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) is facing considerable controversy about his plans to move the nomination forward quickly:
"President Trump could not have made a better decision," Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the majority leader, said in a statement. "Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an exceptionally impressive jurist and an exceedingly well-qualified nominee to the Supreme Court of the United States."
He added: "First, Judge Barrett built a reputation as a brilliant scholar at the forefront of the legal academy. Then she answered the call to public service. For three years on the Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, she has demonstrated exactly the independence, impartiality, and fidelity to our laws and Constitution that Americans need and deserve on their highest Court... As I have stated, this nomination will receive a vote on the Senate floor in the weeks ahead, following the work of the Judiciary Committee supervised by Chairman Graham."
This is in sharp contrast to McConnell's actions following US Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia's passing away on February 13, 2016. McConnell waited less than 2 hours to make the first of 5 statements to urging delay in nominating a new Supreme Court justice:
The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president
That statement was made with 342 days (over 11 months) remaining in Obama's term as President. There are 124 days (just over 4 months) remaining before the end of Trump's term.
President Obama nominated Judge Merrick Garland to fill the vacancy. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) followed McConnell's lead and never allowed the confirmation process to begin. Thus, no nomination was ever brought to the Senate floor and thereby leaving the vacancy open.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Sunday September 27, @05:55PM (2 children)
President Obama made a nomination that was rejected by a hostile Senate.
President Trump made a nomination that may be accepted by a friendly (or not hostile) Senate.
The reasons given for rejection were all rhetorical bullshit. The reasons given for acceptance is also rhetorical bullshit. It all comes down to POWER. The democrat president lacked the power to force his choice through. The republican president has the power to see his choice pushed through.
And Democrats are livid.
Politics as usual, people. You may talk yourself hoarse, but it all comes down to power.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 27, @06:06PM
What a comforting thought. Take whatever you can get, suckers.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday September 27, @06:08PM
The circumstances were different, and the old tweets and soundbites can be easily weaponized against the Democrats.
If you're against this nomination, prepare for disappointment. This is the result of losing two elections (counting 2018 Senate results). Although if 4 Republican Senators can be flipped and the other 47 don't break ranks, then the nomination could be defeated.
I'm not sure we'll see court packing [thehill.com] after this, but there definitely needs to be term limits, even if it's something like 20-30 years. Otherwise you will see 40 to 50 year olds being nominated and fed anti-aging drugs so they can remain on SCOTUS even at age 150.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 27, @05:56PM (2 children)
Wait a moment.
It's been partisan since basically forever.
And senates have pretty reliably given opposed presidents the finger, and allied presidents an open hand.
But this - THIS time it's an OUTRAGE! We must RAIL against the PARTISAN VAMPIRE SQUID EVIL in our government!
News flash for everyone in the rest of the world: this is american politics as usual, and the precedent of centuries suggests that she will be confirmed. You can go back to sleep now.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 27, @06:07PM
Oh shit! I was aware of the lizard people, but not the squid. Is this a new threat, or is it just more of the same threat? Do we need to declare a new emergency now?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 27, @06:08PM
They used to require 60 votes out of 100. That forced some kind of balancing to be done. The new way doesn't.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Sunday September 27, @06:08PM
Suuuure. Retards that seriously believe this shit about magic sky fairies have absolutely no interest in reality, and should never be placed in charge of anything.