Trump's Taxes Show Chronic Losses and Years of Income Tax Avoidance:
Donald J. Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes the year he won the presidency. In his first year in the White House, he paid another $750.
He had paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years — largely because he reported losing much more money than he made.
As the president wages a re-election campaign that polls say he is in danger of losing, his finances are under stress, beset by losses and hundreds of millions of dollars in debt coming due that he has personally guaranteed. Also hanging over him is a decade-long audit battle with the Internal Revenue Service over the legitimacy of a $72.9 million tax refund that he claimed, and received, after declaring huge losses. An adverse ruling could cost him more than $100 million.
The tax returns that Mr. Trump has long fought to keep private tell a story fundamentally different from the one he has sold to the American public. His reports to the I.R.S. portray a businessman who takes in hundreds of millions of dollars a year yet racks up chronic losses that he aggressively employs to avoid paying taxes. Now, with his financial challenges mounting, the records show that he depends more and more on making money from businesses that put him in potential and often direct conflict of interest with his job as president.
The New York Times has obtained tax-return data extending over more than two decades for Mr. Trump and the hundreds of companies that make up his business organization, including detailed information from his first two years in office. It does not include his personal returns for 2018 or 2019. This article offers an overview of The Times's findings; additional articles will be published in the coming weeks.
[...] "Over the past decade, President Trump has paid tens of millions of dollars in personal taxes to the federal government, including paying millions in personal taxes since announcing his candidacy in 2015," Mr. Garten said in a statement.
With the term "personal taxes," however, Mr. Garten appears to be conflating income taxes with other federal taxes Mr. Trump has paid — Social Security, Medicare and taxes for his household employees. Mr. Garten also asserted that some of what the president owed was "paid with tax credits," a misleading characterization of credits, which reduce a business owner's income-tax bill as a reward for various activities, like historic preservation.
[...] Ultimately, Mr. Trump has been more successful playing a business mogul than being one in real life.
[...] In 2018, for example, Mr. Trump announced in his disclosure that he had made at least $434.9 million. The tax records deliver a very different portrait of his bottom line: $47.4 million in losses.
Also at marketplace.org and npr.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 28, @10:19PM (6 children)
Trump paid only $750 in taxes? My 18 year old daughter paid $500k in taxes from her lemonade stand last year alone. Granted I told her to pay as much taxes as she wanted so she decided to pay 99% tax rate since she is in top 1% for her age group.
All the rich could learn a lesson from her.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 28, @10:30PM (3 children)
They have! [fool.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 28, @10:48PM (2 children)
I don't see where that says Biden paid anything close to a fair tax rate. He is top 1%.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 28, @10:55PM (1 child)
Biden paid $1.5m last year on income of $4.5m. He is hiding the actual sources of that lucre though, as he and Jill route their income through their corps called "Celticcapri" and "Giacoppa".
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 28, @10:58PM
When will you people finally have enough of always having to choose between psychopath A and psychopath B ?
And, more importantly, when will you finally realize/admit that it's your fault if it's always only psychopaths that make it to the top ?
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 28, @10:31PM (1 child)
Parent post should be marked as spam because it's a copy-paste from a post in Fusty's "As we suspected, he's broke" journal entry.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 28, @10:47PM
Maybe, just far out there maybe, it could be "Fusty" posting it again AC...
(Score: 3, Interesting) by PartTimeZombie on Monday September 28, @10:56PM
From what I have read, the reason presidential candidates have made their tax returns public is because Nixon's were leaked, and he had paid a similar tiny amount on more than $200,000 income.
Republicans were embarrassed by that, but times have changed, and republicans have lost their moral compass, and they all agree that this just makes Trump "smart".
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday September 28, @11:06PM (1 child)
https://www.redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/09/28/nyt-puts-a-stake-thru-the-heart-of-its-own-claim-of-what-trump-paid-in-taxes-lets-other-disturbing-info-slip-out/ [redstate.com]
I haven't seen the returns, and it would probably take a lot of time for me to figure them out if I did see them. But, the bare claim that "Trump only paid $750 in taxes for $year" appears to be a blatant falsehood. Face it, Trump didn't sit down with a box of pencils, and figure his taxes all by himself one night. He has accountants who do all that for him. If there is tax fraud to be found, you can bet there are accountants to be hung.
Is Trump a con man? Well, of course. Would he cheat on his taxes? Only if he thought he could get away with it. But, NYT's claims appear to be false. They should have done a better job of smearing the president.
Don't bring a skateboard to a gunfight. - Anthony Huber
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 28, @11:08PM