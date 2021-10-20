U.S. Lawmaker, Citing Snowden, Seeks Probe Into NSA Targeting of Congressional, Supreme Court Emails:
The acting intelligence community inspector general, Thomas Monheim, has been asked to investigate claims that Edward Snowden, while working as a contractor for the National Security Agency, was able to search a classified database for the private emails of a senior member of Congress.
Rep. Anna Eshoo, Democrat of California, requested the investigation based on statements attributed to Snowden in a book by former Washington Post reporter Barton Gellman released in May. Eshoo says that NSA Director Paul Nakasone dodged questions last month when asked whether NSA analysts have used a powerful surveillance tool to retrieve emails belonging to members of Congress and Supreme Court justices.
What's more, Nakasone did not address whether any technical safeguards exist to prevent analysts from accessing the emails of justices and officials without express legal permission.
From TFA:
From TFA:
It's a good thing I wore my Wellies today; that's a lot of horse manure.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday October 21, @05:50PM
I'm sure Mr. Snowden, and others before him who reported abuses and were "sidelined" would totally agree that the NSA has procedures for reporting abuses.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DannyB on Wednesday October 21, @05:48PM (6 children)
Doesn't the NSA have that authority in order to protect us from terrorists?
According to the PATRIOT Act, aren't there terrorists under every Bush ?!?!
The NSA may be properly investigating congressional and supreme court emails -- because OMG there could be terrorists in congress and the supreme court! OMG!!! We might need to torture some people!
I remember when the PATRIOT act was passed, as part of some evil Democratic, Satan-worshiping scheme, no doubt, how people argued that maybe we should not actually build the apparatus of a surveillance state. Because, while we (might) trust the people who are in power "today" (when PATRIOT was passed), we might not necessarily trust the people in charge of that apparatus tomorrow.
(CNN's completely one-sided government view of Snowden was why I quit watching CNN in 2013. CNN didn't even make a pretense at having any objectivity on this story.)
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday October 21, @06:10PM (4 children)
https://www.history.com/topics/21st-century/patriot-act [history.com]
That statement grossly understates what the Patriot Act really was. The document altered hundreds of existing laws, explicitly editing laws to substitute verbiage more favorable to a surveillance state.
300 pages? It would take 3000 pages to begin to explain the reasons for despising the act, the people who voted for it, and the Homeland Security agency created by it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 21, @06:24PM (3 children)
I'm curious what it is about your personal world view that makes you conservative. Mostly it sounds like FUD, and then you go around making posts like this.
What the hell? You should be supporting the "crazy leftists" like Sanders and AOC if you actually care about such issues, or you care about police brutality. Yet here you are, probably voting for Trump and definitely voting for conservatives who 100% will keep the Patriot Act going. Please, none of that "both sides" shit, any real progress attempted in the last 30 years has been stymied by Republican bullshit.
At least you vote for some libertarians, better than nothing I guess.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday October 21, @06:40PM (1 child)
Oh, PLEASE. The Patriot Act was approved by both parties. I can't know how old you were at the time. For my part, I was a mature adult, and aware of all the controversy. I argued vehemently against the Patriot act, against the invasion of Iraq, against the detention camp at Gitmo, and more. I watched as closely as possible the insanity around Washington during the weeks and months after 9/11/01. Do you remember the Anthrax letters? The Beltway shooter? The overwhelming fear emanating from Washington? Rumor after unsubstantiated rumor of impending doomsday scenarios.
If you believe that the Patriot act was some kind of unilateral Republican thing - just please tell me that you DON'T believe that. The two years in Washington immediately after 9/11 should go a long way toward convincing you that the two parties are in collusion to advance the interests of The Ruling Class against the interests of all us peasants.
Hint: investigate, for yourself, how long it took for the act to be passed into law after 9/11. Don't take my word for it, do a few searches.
The act wasn't authored on the spur of the moment. It was prepared, then shelved, years prior, awaiting some convenient crisis that might justify it's passage. The authors, the House, the Senate, as well as the White House, were all prepared to move on the act, primed and ready, well in advance. All they needed was some kind of crisis to make the act more palatable to the public.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 21, @06:56PM
Yep, both the center-right to right Democrats and the right to far-right Republicans supported the Patriot Act. The only NO votes were the center to center-left Democrats which are a minority in the party, and the couple left Democrats. 100% of the Republican votes cast were pro authoritarianism.
Roll Number: 398
Yes: 357 No: 66
https://justfacts.votesmart.org/bill/votes/8289 [votesmart.org]
The right and far-right is still at it today, trying to take away your 4th amendment rights by attacking privacy protecting technologies like encryption.
Authoritarianism and right-wing ideology go hand in hand. "The research of Jost, Glaser, Arie W. Kruglanski, and Sulloway (2003) indicates that authoritarianism and right-wing authoritarianism are ideological constructs for social cognition, by which political conservatives view people who are the Other who is not the Self. That the authoritarian personality and the conservative personality share two, core traits: (i) resistance to change (social, political. economic), and (ii) justification for social inequality among the members of society. Conservatives have a psychological need to manage existential uncertainty and threats with situational motives (striving for dominance in social hierarchies) and with dispositional motives (self-esteem and the management of fear)."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Authoritarian_personality [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday October 21, @06:43PM
Or crazy libertarians like say Rand Paul. I favor the libertarians because they oppose abuses of government without creating more such problems (such as the massive multi-trillion dollar programs proposed by both Sanders and AOC).
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Wednesday October 21, @06:30PM
The NSA has no legal authority at all to investigate domestic activities, e.g. they aren't supposed to be able to monitor communications between a US citizen in New York and a US citizen in Chicago. That is supposed to fall under the FBI's purview, and the FBI is supposed to have probable cause and a warrant when they conduct electronic surveillance on an American citizen.
Of course, there are ways around that: For instance, if you or the people you're communicating with are using GMail, and Google allows the FBI to read everybody's email (which they probably do), then the FBI can now read your emails without a warrant, although theoretically the NSA is still not supposed to be able to see it.
Of course, by the numbers, it wasn't the Democrats who did this, it was a bipartisan effort which made it way more dangerous. 1 Democratic senator, Russ Feingold of Wisconsin, voted against it. 66 House members opposed it, mostly Democrats (the Congressional Progressive Caucus led by Dennis Kucinich, John Conyers, and Elijah Cummings) but also 3 Republicans (Ron Paul being the most notable) and then-independent Bernie Sanders. And George W Bush and his administration were quite proud of it.
This wasn't *just* about the Patriot Act though: The real push came in 2003 when the Bush administration put John Poindexter (who a decade earlier had been tried and convicted of a bunch of crimes related to Iran-Contra) in charge of the "Total Information Awareness" project, which aimed to scoop up and analyze absolutely everybody's Internet activity. Congress defunded it in late 2003, so the three-letter agencies just changed its name and continued doing what they were doing, and there is now a giant data center in Utah storing significant information about every person on the planet with Internet access. Most likely including this comment you are currently reading.
Of course, if you know anything about the histories of the three-letter agencies, you know totalitarianism has been their goal pretty much since WW II.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday October 21, @07:04PM
Sure, everything is okay, so long as it doesn't affect me. Suddenly, the NSA has access to Senators' e-mails, that's when it's Not Okay? Yeah, it was Not Okay, way before that.
