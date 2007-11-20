Fox News (among many other outlets[*]) is reporting: Biden wins presidency, Trump denied second term in White House:
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has defeated President Trump, denying him a second term after a bitter campaign and dramatic, prolonged vote count in battleground states that sparked a flurry of lawsuits.
The Fox News Decision Desk projected Saturday that Biden will win the state of Nevada and the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, giving the former vice president the electoral votes he needs to win the White House.
[...] "I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris," Biden said in a statement. "In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America."
He added: "With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation."
Biden's campaign announced that the president-elect and Harris, his running mate, will speak at an event in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware at 8 p.m. ET.
Joseph Biden with become the 46th President of the US; U.S. Senator Kamala Harris of California will become the 49th Vice President.
IMPORTANT: There are still votes to be counted, a recount has been requested in one state, and there are numerous court challenges launched by the Trump campaign. Further, nothing is official until the actual vote by the Electoral College.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by martyb on Saturday November 07, @07:28PM (5 children)
As mentioned in the story, these are projections. Nothing is certain until the Electoral College convenes and casts their votes.
Do please keep in mind that this was a fiercely contested election and that there are likely to be strong feelings on either side.
A period of transition lies ahead. The sooner we accept the outcome and work together for the good of the country (and of the world), the better it will be for everyone.

(Score: 2, Insightful) by hemocyanin on Saturday November 07, @07:38PM (2 children)
Dominion Software.
Trump Accountability Project.
If you think everything is going back to normal with Biden -- exporting jobs and starting wars around the world -- you are probably right. If you think this country is coming together after the blatantly corrupt election process, especially with the woke regressive left running the show, then you're living in fantasy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 07, @07:56PM (1 child)
There is nothing stopping Trump from nuking North Korea on hist last morning. Then Trump says "see you!!"
Or sales Florida to Cuba for a box of cigars,
Yeah, right nothing will go wrong.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 07, @08:38PM
I imagine the prez can't just authorize a strike for literally no reason and he would be stopped. POTUS makes the final decision, but not in a vacuum.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday November 07, @08:16PM
That is kind of amusing. Those are not the sentiments when Dems lose. Then its hysterics and "not my president!". I wouldn't expect anything to be different now. I predict years of election fraud talk and how the "progressives" are insane.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 07, @08:33PM
We will come together only in the graveyards, after we slaughter one another. Whomsoever conquers this continent next will amusedly permit the survivors' descendants to vent their frustrations by taking turns pulling down the monuments to each others' dead, in between their scheduled toil in servitude.
(Score: 2, Funny) by SomeGuy on Saturday November 07, @07:31PM (1 child)
Trump: Hax!
Trump: Hax!
Trump: Hax!
Trump has been kicked from the server. Reason: Nobody is hacking, noob. You just suck.
(Score: 4, Funny) by SpockLogic on Saturday November 07, @08:09PM
Trump does have one major achievement to boast about, he's the only president ever to lose the popular vote - twice.

(Score: 0, Flamebait) by hemocyanin on Saturday November 07, @07:31PM (2 children)
Our voting system is so bad, so insecure, so unreliable, it can only be this bad through sustained fanatical effort.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by SpockLogic on Saturday November 07, @08:15PM
A good start would be to stop gerrymandering, by both sides. The people should pick the politicians, not the other way round.

(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Saturday November 07, @08:23PM
And, thankfully, all that fanatical effort failed this time.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 07, @07:32PM (3 children)
It's only a projection. However, because of the gynocentric, pronatalist-extremist punk-bitches pulling the strings behind-the-scenes, it's likely gonna go back and forth between Biden and Trump until the world's most notorious presumptive 'social offender' suspect makes some racist, bigoted comment(s) on some public forum. Hey Governor Inslee, go fuck yourself.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 07, @08:15PM
Inslee is a fucking moron and a fruit terrorist.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 07, @08:32PM
Your comment has been modded in to oblivion. In its place, we present an encore performance of "Trumpy's Troletariat."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 07, @08:35PM
Falling back on conspiracies. How are you fools so dumb? Trump was a tool of the elites to steal tax payer money, pass corporate friendly policies, and stack the courts with pro business judges environment be damned. Continue be a useful puppet for your betters, I guess it makes you feel important.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 07, @07:51PM (2 children)
Trump could:
1) be impeach and tossed from office for actions unbecoming to the office. Then Penice is 48th.
2) make deal with Penice. Then penice is 48th and pardons Trump. Then Penice is 48th.
3) trips over ottoman and out of medical reason. 25th kicks in and Penice is 48th.
Biden trips over ottoman and Harris is 48th.
EDGE CASES PEOPLE! EDGE CASES!
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday November 07, @08:04PM
And you just had to tell that to our QA guy. For shame, martyb!

(Score: 2) by SpockLogic on Saturday November 07, @08:19PM
Trump is 45 so who disappeared 46 & 47, spooky !!!!

(Score: 4, Touché) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday November 07, @08:06PM (3 children)
Guys, this was always going to end in lawyers, regardless of who it looked like had won. Hopefully we'll find out who our president is by the time whoever wins 2024 is ready to take office, but I wouldn't hold my breath.

(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Saturday November 07, @08:27PM
Clearly Trump is going to claim all sorts of bullshit.
The great part is that those claims are no longer newsworthy 'cause he's just some whiny sore loser now.
We can all start ignoring the douche as of today! Congratulations America!!!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 07, @08:27PM
As usual you are wrong. If Buden had a more solid lead then the lawyering would have been tossed aside pretty quickly. Right now Trump needs a recount to get him closer, and any fuckery trying to ignore the vote will go very badly for Trump.
But don't be sad! You can wrap up your confidently stated incorrect position with some hand waving abiut how it was super likely to be a close race so your we can ugnore ither possibilities and thus you saying 'always' was perfectly valid. Go ahead, you can't stop your trolling dipshittery after all these years!
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Saturday November 07, @08:28PM
The Trump campaign is broke. They should have had lawyers all over the place instead of idiot Rudy, who was giving a presser when he was told the election had been called. "Which network called it?" "All of them." "Don't be ridiculous!"
Trumps campaign was sending out emails trying to raise funds for legal challengess, with half going to existing campaign debts. But nobody likes a loser.
The funny part is that the libtards (libertarians) took enough votes from Trump to give the battleground states to Biden, same as the Greens did to the democrats 4 years ago.
<Nelson>Ha Ha</Nelson>:
Told you so. Again.

(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 07, @08:26PM
Did you Libertarian fucks get one electoral vote yet?
(Score: 2) by VLM on Saturday November 07, @08:26PM (2 children)
Heck, they're still printing out and filling in fake ballots, and thats upstream of counting them once they're "discovered".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 07, @08:28PM
You mean the fake ballots aren't pre-printed for your winner? Inefficient, asshole.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 07, @08:30PM
Not surprised to see you of all people pushing desperate conspiracy nonsense. Please don't go all domestic terrorist, no one else should have to suffer because of your stupidity.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 07, @08:32PM
Here's my reasoning for Fox breaking ranks with this projection:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/michelatindera/2020/06/25/rupert-murdochs-wife-supermodel-jerry-hall-donates-to-joe-bidens-campaign/ [forbes.com]
This was back in June 2020 and only a small amount...but my guess is that Jerry Hall (formerly a super model and wife of Mick Jagger) is slowly bending hard-case Rupert into a somewhat more progressive way of thinking.
More left leaning thoughts in the link.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Saturday November 07, @08:33PM
YOU'RE FIRED !!
Amazon, or nowhere seems to have a nice face mask made of Asbestos.