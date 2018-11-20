from the Will-they-tell-you-it’s-the-max? dept.
FAA clears Boeing 737 Max to fly again after 20-month grounding spurred by deadly crashes:
The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday cleared the Boeing's 737 Max to fly again after a nearly two-year ban, a turning point in a protracted crisis for the aircraft giant stemming from two crashes of its top-selling plane that killed 346 people.
"The design and certification of this aircraft included an unprecedented level of collaborative and independent reviews by aviation authorities around the world," the FAA said in a statement. "Those regulators have indicated that Boeing's design changes, together with the changes to crew procedures and training enhancements, will give them the confidence to validate the aircraft as safe to fly in their respective countries and regions."
Boeing shares were up 6% in premarket trading after the FAA ungrounded the jets.
The end of the 20-month flight ban gives Boeing the chance to start handing over the roughly 450 Max jetliners it has produced but has been unable to deliver to customers after regulators ordered airlines to stop flying them in March 2019.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday November 19, @05:16AM
users find out their booked flight is on a 737MCAS.. Rebook? Cancel? Demand discount?
737 MCAS flights become cheaper (no demand), more expensive (not enough demand)
Free market will decide who is worthy of additional risk. (or the insurance underwriters will)
