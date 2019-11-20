from the retribution-can-be-petty dept.
The Guardian has a story detailing the firing of Christopher Krebs, who served as the director of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (Cisa)
President Trump made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday, saying Krebs "has been terminated" and that his recent statement defending the security of the election was "highly inaccurate".
CISA last week released a statement refuting claims of widespread voter fraud. "The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history," the statement read. "There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised."
Krebs, is a former Microsoft executive, and was appointed by President Trump after allegations of Russian interference with the 2016 election.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday November 19, @03:34PM (8 children)
From the perspective of the naked emperor:
Cool thing about science types, they tend to agree more and more over time, whereas dogmatics have kind of been frothing about for centuries.
(Score: 1, Troll) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday November 19, @03:58PM (3 children)
Ain't it funny how all us tech types went from saying electronic voting was so flawed in the US that every result should be assumed to be fraud to saying it's secure enough to blindly trust without a paper trail over the course of four years?
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 19, @04:02PM
I don't know where you're pulling that from. I know this is a "True Scottman" but, us "real" tech types who know how bad software is, have never advocated for anything but paper voting.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 19, @04:03PM
Where are there no paper trails? What do you think they're counting in Ga right now, 5 million computer systems?
(Score: 2) by Subsentient on Thursday November 19, @04:12PM
Fraud happens every election, but it's usually small scale and not significant. I believe CISA when they say this was the most secure in history. That does not mean it was entirely secure! It means that people gurgling about voting machines has finally gotten enough attention that a handful of counties cleaned them up.
I've looked at all the sources, all the news outlets I can find, I've kept an open mind.
All evidence points to the GOP idiotically following the Orange Fuhrer's tirades. I just don't see the evidence.
Uzzard, look at the courts, how they're throwing out every case, including republican judges.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 19, @04:05PM (1 child)
See no evil must mean there is no evil.
Why are democrats fighting basic levels of election security? Observers and challengers denied. Signature verification not happening.
And still, voting software/hardware issues in multiple counties across multiple states that had to hand recount to "fix" the numbers using the same system that was warned about by democrats just recently [washingtonexaminer.com].
All issues cutting one way in states that all stopped counting at the same time and then miraculously dump ballots in percentages that would make Venezuela, North Korea, or Iran proud. In a few cities and States that are all having problems, breaking all historical norms and common sense (Biden more popular than Obama for blacks in only a choice select few cities having these problems) coupled with statistical anomalies that need closer examination.
Where there is smoke there is fire. I believe that is what I heard to justify Mueller that had less evidence.
(Score: 2) by Subsentient on Thursday November 19, @04:16PM
We're not. Those allegations have already been thoroughly debunked by many sources, but unfortunately modern conservatives only listen to the handful of far-right networks that feed them the "alternative facts" that they want to hear.
If the allegations were credible, I'd be furious and worried about fraud too. But, they're not, at least not from anything I can find anywhere.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 19, @04:07PM (1 child)
One thing that makes his comment not pass the sniff test is the huge number of mail-in ballots. Even if you think everything was 100% on the up and up, the unprecedented number of mail-in ballots precludes any possibility whatsoever of this being the "most secure in American history." It simply was, and remains, a gaping security flaw due to further diminished ability to determine that a ballot is who it says it his from. This issue was compounded exponentially by states printing and preemptively mailing ballots, even when not requested. For instance a member of my family received a ballot for the former resident of his house, and I expect this was fairly widespread.
So it *may* be the case that this election was conducted 100% on the up and up, but it was almost certainly the least secure election in American history, by a very wide margin.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday November 19, @04:20PM
IDK where you vote, where I vote the ID check at in person voting is much less rigorously verified than a mailing address.
Anyone can walk in with a fake I.D. and when they walk out, traceability is over.
Faking a mailing address is harder, easier to follow up on, riskier for perpetrators of fraud. Maybe somebody in the household orders a ballot, intercepts it, and mails it in without the knowledge of the voter - but only if the voter doesn't care about the election enough to vote.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 19, @03:40PM (8 children)
"There is ***no*** evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, ***changed votes***, or was in any way compromised."
Really? What about the glitches that were noted where a certain manufacturer's voting machine switched a not-insignificant number of votes from Trump to Biden and this had to be corrected? Not just once.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday November 19, @03:46PM (1 child)
That depends. Did these glitches exist? Did this certain manufacturer exist?
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Thursday November 19, @04:19PM
Besides, lets use Occam's razor here. If the DEMs actually did stuff some ballots in some of the swing states, then why would some of those states collectively vote Biden for President but a GOP candidate for either Senate and/or Congressional races? If you're going to all that risk and trouble to steal an election, it would be a bit of an oversight NOT to ensure you had all three houses in the bag and as close to carte blanche as you can get for the next four years, no?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 19, @03:47PM
So, you're saying "the voting system" corrected itself, producing accurate results.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 19, @03:47PM
You mean the glitches that didn't actually happen? Not even once?
(Score: 4, Touché) by meustrus on Thursday November 19, @03:50PM (1 child)
Really? If you have proof that happened, you should give it to Trump. I'm serious. He really needs the help right now. He's got a hotline for it. His lawyers just can't seem to prove that even one vote was wrong or fraudulent.
Don't give him money though, he's a highly successful businessman, he really shouldn't need a GoFundMe for his legal expenses.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 19, @04:18PM
You are a very poor reflection of how propagandized the American media machine has become. There have already been numerous 'irregularities' discovered with ongoing audits and investigation. By the mainstream media is currently colluding to avoid giving it any coverage, whatsoever. Most recently, in the audit that's ongoing in Georgia a 9,626 vote error was discovered by an election monitor. For some reason a basket of votes was labeled as 10,707 for Biden and 13 for Trump. Turns out it was 1081 for Biden and 13 for Trump. This egregious mistake had been signed off on by two election officials. This comes after multiple memory cards that were never scanned during the election were also discovered - all cards were net +Trump votes. A recurring theme is that every single 'mistake' seems to favor Biden.
Some search terms for the story for your DuckDuckGoing convenience: 'dekalb county 9626'
(Score: 3, Interesting) by cmdrklarg on Thursday November 19, @04:02PM (1 child)
The errors were found and corrected, yes?
Even so, the numbers from the glitches were not significant enough for Trump to win Michigan.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 19, @04:12PM
How many more "glitches" have not been uncovered? I would think a tech site would know that if you find one issue. Probably a fluke or user error. If you find the same problem recurring. You have a problem with the software.
Most secure as in blind trust and didn't look when issues keep coming up in GA recount that mirror Antrim county MI.