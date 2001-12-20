Leaked documents show China mishandled early COVID-19 pandemic: report
Leaked documents from China show the country mishandled the early COVID-19 pandemic through misleading public data and three-week delays in test results, CNN reported Monday.
A whistleblower, who worked in the Chinese health care system, provided 117 pages of internal documents from the Hubei Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to CNN.
The files, which CNN had verified by six experts, showed how the region struggled to manage the coronavirus between October 2019 and April 2020 – a critical time period in which the virus spread from China to cause a worldwide pandemic.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 01, @09:20PM
Trump mishandled the pandemic and lied to the country repeatedly. The US owes Woodward so much, but sadly most rightwing nutters probably want to murder him for exposing their Liar in Chief.
Shame on China for not doing better or warning the world properly, but that is the behavior we expect from fascists.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 01, @09:30PM
China,North Korea,Iran,Venezuela,France
Countries we can’t blame for a pandemic:
Every other country