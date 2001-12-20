Stories
The Wuhan Files

posted by martyb on Tuesday December 01, @09:16PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
News

takyon writes:

Leaked documents show China mishandled early COVID-19 pandemic: report

Leaked documents from China show the country mishandled the early COVID-19 pandemic through misleading public data and three-week delays in test results, CNN reported Monday.

A whistleblower, who worked in the Chinese health care system, provided 117 pages of internal documents from the Hubei Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to CNN.

The files, which CNN had verified by six experts, showed how the region struggled to manage the coronavirus between October 2019 and April 2020 – a critical time period in which the virus spread from China to cause a worldwide pandemic.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 01, @09:20PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 01, @09:20PM (#1082973)

    Trump mishandled the pandemic and lied to the country repeatedly. The US owes Woodward so much, but sadly most rightwing nutters probably want to murder him for exposing their Liar in Chief.

    Shame on China for not doing better or warning the world properly, but that is the behavior we expect from fascists.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 01, @09:30PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 01, @09:30PM (#1082977)

    China,North Korea,Iran,Venezuela,France
    Countries we can’t blame for a pandemic:
    Every other country

