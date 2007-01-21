It appears open source is going to be respected in the White House.

Open-source developer and manager David Recordon named White House Director of Technology With a background in open source, open standards, and security, Recordon may be ideal for President Joe Biden's White House.

Article didn't say much about the distinction between open-source and freedom.

Facebook has gotten two of its own onto President-elect Joe Biden's transition team. Austin Lin and David Recordon will serve as deputy directory of technology and director of technology respectively.