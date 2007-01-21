Stories
Biden Transition Team Names White House Tech Officials

posted by requerdanos on Friday January 08, @03:30AM
News

hendrikboom writes:

It appears open source is going to be respected in the White House.

Open-source developer and manager David Recordon named White House Director of Technology

With a background in open source, open standards, and security, Recordon may be ideal for President Joe Biden's White House.

Article didn't say much about the distinction between open-source and freedom.

canopic jug writes with additional information:

Facebook has gotten two of its own onto President-elect Joe Biden's transition team. Austin Lin and David Recordon will serve as deputy directory of technology and director of technology respectively.

President-elect Joe Biden's transition team announced two technology officials to serve in the incoming administration, both of whom served in the Obama White House.

David Recordon will be the director of technology in the White House's Office of Management and Administration, and Austin Lin will serve as his deputy. Recordon and Lin both come from roles at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative before taking technology roles on the Biden transition team late last year. They also have in common stints working at Facebook.

The Office of Management and Administration is typically an internal, behind-the-scenes White House office that oversees operations, and the tech functions within it tend to serve the needs of the Executive Office of the President. But it appears the incoming Biden administration may expand Recordon and Lin's roles to be more governmentwide than in previous administrations.

"The technology leaders will play an important role in restoring faith across the federal government by encouraging collaboration to further secure American cyber interests," says a release from the Biden-Harris transition.

  • (Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 08, @03:45AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 08, @03:45AM (#1096836)

    Ya know, the thing!

  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday January 08, @03:55AM (4 children)

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Friday January 08, @03:55AM (#1096842) Journal

    Is the lobbyists' revolving door is shifting from finance to social media?

    Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM

    • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 08, @04:36AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 08, @04:36AM (#1096864)

      Nope, big tech is just joining the finance club. See Libra.

    • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday January 08, @04:53AM

      by krishnoid (1156) on Friday January 08, @04:53AM (#1096870)

      No, not at all! It's shifting from big money to big money. Totally different situation.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 08, @04:57AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 08, @04:57AM (#1096873)

      Used to be Google, I believe this is the same position, but with a slightly different title?

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Megan_Smith [wikipedia.org]

      Megan J. Smith (born October 21, 1964)[1] was the third Chief Technology Officer of the United States (U.S. CTO) and Assistant to the President, serving under President Barack Obama. She was previously a vice president at Google, leading new business development and early-stage partnerships across Google's global engineering and product teams at Google for nine years, was general manager of Google.org,[2] a vice president at Google[x] and the former CEO of Planet Out.[3][4] She serves on the boards of MIT[5] and Vital Voices, was a member of the USAID Advisory Committee on Voluntary Aid[6] and co-founded the Malala Fund.[7][8] Today Smith is the CEO and Founder of shift7. On September 4, 2014, she was named as the third (and first female) U.S. CTO, succeeding Todd Park,[9][10] and serving until January, 2017.[11]

      Or maybe this is a different position?

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday January 08, @05:11AM

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Friday January 08, @05:11AM (#1096881) Journal

    You just wait - they'll just set up private mail servers for the Biden administration members.
    Open source this time.
    Because it's a pandemic and they need to work from ho... basement.
    Which will only further increase their appeal to geeks.

    (large grin)

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
