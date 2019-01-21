Census Bureau director to resign amid criticism over data:
Facing criticism that he was acceding to President Donald Trump's demand to produce citizenship information at the expense of data quality, U.S. Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham said Monday that he planned to resign with the change in presidential administrations.
Dillingham said in a statement that he would resign on Wednesday, the day Trump leaves the White House and President-elect Joseph Biden takes office. Dillingham's term was supposed to be finished at the end of the year.
The Census Bureau director's departure comes as the statistical agency is crunching the numbers for the 2020 census, which will be used to determine how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state gets, as well as the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal spending each year.
In his statement, Dillingham said he had been considering retiring earlier, but he had been persuaded at the time to stick around.
"But I must do now what I think is best," said Dillingham, 68. "Let me make it clear that under other circumstances I would be honored to serve President-Elect Biden just as I served the past five presidents."
[...] During Dillingham's tenure, the Trump administration unsuccessfully tried to put a citizenship question on the 2020 census questionnaire and named a handful of political appointees that statisticians and Democratic lawmakers worried would politicize the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident. The president also issued two directives that advocacy groups said were part of efforts to suppress the participation of minorities and immigrants in the 2020 census.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Frosty Piss on Tuesday January 19, @09:37PM (4 children)
Doubtful he resigned over criticism of his data collection, Trump hired him. More likely he resigned because he saw the writing on the wall and knew it was time to move on. The Postmaster General will find himself in the same position as will many “political appointees”. SOP.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday January 19, @09:57PM (3 children)
If Trump hired him, I don't understand this then:
Fun fact: some people don't like facts.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 19, @10:08PM
Stock attacking the narrative, bigot! You are clearly a multi-racial whiteness supremacist!
(Score: 2, Informative) by khallow on Tuesday January 19, @10:27PM (1 child)
In 2019. [census.gov]
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday January 19, @10:42PM
Thank you. That does clarify.
Fun fact: some people don't like facts.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday January 19, @10:00PM
It's cenSUS bureau, not censorship.
He misread the job description, is all. Simple mistake... Can happen to anybody.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday January 19, @10:01PM (3 children)
In other words, the guy fudged the numbers thinking Trump would be re-elected and is now facing Biden telling him to fuck right off and pound sand.
When this virus is over I still want some of you to stay away from me.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 19, @10:19PM
Care to back that up? Or should I call you Trump?
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Tuesday January 19, @10:44PM
Actually, no other words have been said, and you're making this up. The article tells us zero about what the problem with this guy is, and the one example of Trump trying to misuse it, he pushed back on.
So until we know, here's an idea: There are a bunch of lawsuits pending against the bureau, likely due to orange clown tinkering. This guy tried to push back and maybe didn't get it all done, since orange clown loaded that whole office with his idiot cocksuckers. He's 68 years old. You know when people retire? I don't, but it's before fucking 68. I certainly wouldn't want to work at 68 and go through shoveling orange shit with a bunch of lawsuits that weren't my fault.
In other words, you made up a bunch of baseless shit to give you a reason to be angry at this guy, and are spreading your bullshit online. Just like trumptards do.
Congratulations on proving once again, that it's not left vs right. It's dumb faggots like yourself vs normal people.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 19, @10:56PM
Biden has thousands of new illegal alien voters on the way up from S. America right now. I don't think he cares what the census says.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 19, @10:15PM
"The president also issued two directives that advocacy groups said were part of efforts to suppress the participation of minorities and immigrants in the 2020 census."
...and those directives were...?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 19, @10:25PM (4 children)
Split children from the parents. Now they can't even reunite them even if you wanted to because we don't know where the kids are sent.
Trump is not just a traitor to America, he's a traitor to humanity.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 19, @10:28PM (3 children)
So, we can't have the children stay with the parents who are illegal immigrants in jail, because that's inhumane.
We also can't separate the children from the parents who are illegal immigrants because that's inhumane.
Yea, kindly pick which evil you want to go with and stick to it. The flip flopping of your party makes it impossible to please any of you and it's literally impossible because you'll take issue with ANY decision that doesn't come from the Democratic party.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 19, @10:37PM (1 child)
"So, we can't have the children stay with the parents who are illegal immigrants in jail, because that's inhumane."
Just exactly who said that?
Loads of Republicans also objected to the policy of splitting children from their parents.
AC-to-AC; YOU ARE A MORON. Not a Democratic moron, not a Republican moron, you are simply a moron, period,
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 19, @10:55PM
They were saying the Democratic party proclaimed played both sides of the issue depending on whatever the Republicans moved forward with.
If they're a moron, you're down right retarded.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 19, @10:58PM
That's by design. It is a CRT tactic -- no matter what you do, it will be problemetized. You see, the problem isn't the policy issue at hand -- it is you personally. They hate you. Period. End of Story. They will only be satisfied when you are dead.