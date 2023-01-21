How Law Enforcement Gets Around Your Smartphone's Encryption:
Lawmakers and law enforcement agencies around the world, including in the United States, have increasingly called for backdoors in the encryption schemes that protect your data, arguing that national security is at stake. But new research indicates governments already have methods and tools that, for better or worse, let them access locked smartphones thanks to weaknesses in the security schemes of Android and iOS.
Cryptographers at Johns Hopkins University used publicly available documentation from Apple and Google as well as their own analysis to assess the robustness of Android and iOS encryption. They also studied more than a decade's worth of reports about which of these mobile security features law enforcement and criminals have previously bypassed, or can currently, using special hacking tools. The researchers have dug into the current mobile privacy state of affairs, and provided technical recommendations for how the two major mobile operating systems can continue to improve their protections.
"It just really shocked me, because I came into this project thinking that these phones are really protecting user data well," says Johns Hopkins cryptographer Matthew Green, who oversaw the research. "Now I've come out of the project thinking almost nothing is protected as much as it could be. So why do we need a backdoor for law enforcement when the protections that these phones actually offer are so bad?"
Before you delete all your data and throw your phone out the window, though, it's important to understand the types of privacy and security violations the researchers were specifically looking at. When you lock your phone with a passcode, fingerprint lock, or face recognition lock, it encrypts the contents of the device. Even if someone stole your phone and pulled the data off it, they would only see gibberish. Decoding all the data would require a key that only regenerates when you unlock your phone with a passcode, or face or finger recognition. And smartphones today offer multiple layers of these protections and different encryption keys for different levels of sensitive data. Many keys are tied to unlocking the device, but the most sensitive require additional authentication. The operating system and some special hardware are in charge of managing all of those keys and access levels so that, for the most part, you never even have to think about it.
With all of that in mind, the researchers assumed it would be extremely difficult for an attacker to unearth any of those keys and unlock some amount of data. But that's not what they found.
[...] The main difference between Complete Protection and AFU [(After First Use)] relates to how quick and easy it is for applications to access the keys to decrypt data. When data is in the Complete Protection state, the keys to decrypt it are stored deep within the operating system and encrypted themselves. But once you unlock your device the first time after reboot, lots of encryption keys start getting stored in quick access memory, even while the phone is locked. At this point an attacker could find and exploit certain types of security vulnerabilities in iOS to grab encryption keys that are accessible in memory and decrypt big chunks of data from the phone.
[...] The researchers shared their findings with the Android and iOS teams ahead of publication. An Apple spokesperson told WIRED that the company's security work is focused on protecting users from hackers, thieves, and criminals looking to steal personal information. The types of attacks the researchers are looking at are very costly to develop, the spokesperson pointed out; they require physical access to the target device and only work until Apple patches the vulnerabilities they exploit. Apple also stressed that its goal with iOS is to balance security and convenience.
[...] Similarly, Google stressed that these Android attacks depend on physical access and the existence of the right type of exploitable flaws. "We work to patch these vulnerabilities on a monthly basis and continually harden the platform so that bugs and vulnerabilities do not become exploitable in the first place," a spokesperson said in a statement. "You can expect to see additional hardening in the next release of Android."
[...] As long as mainstream mobile operating systems have these privacy weaknesses, though, it's even more difficult to explain why governments around the world—including the US, UK, Australia, and India—have mounted major calls for tech companies to undermine the encryption in their products.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 24, @03:59AM
(Score: 1) by multistrand on Sunday January 24, @04:47AM (10 children)
Everything about phones gets increasingly annoying. We pay for the hardware. Then we pay for a plan. Then we pay with our personal data so that ads can be targeted. And last, because the end user is less of a customer and more a product, we can pay with our freedoms to any moderately sophisticated government in the world.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 24, @05:05AM (8 children)
My phone is out of my control the last few days. It keeps having me follow the White House on insta even though I've blocked it 5 times. Every morning I wake up and it is resubscribed. All the comments there are people saying they are forced to follow it too.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Sunday January 24, @05:16AM (6 children)
No wonder, if you are stupid enough to own an iPhone! Walled Garden much? Do you even know who Parler is leaking your location to?
Tu Quoque, o Buteo buteo?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 24, @05:21AM (4 children)
Are you suggesting it's our fault we are being abused? Forcing people to follow an account so they seem more popular is literally slavery. And most people this is happening to are PoCs. It is scary shit.
You are a victim-blaming fascist beast.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 24, @05:35AM (2 children)
Nonsense. Libertarians everywhere recognize that cell phones are a luxury. For example, the government has no business picking winners and funding cell phones for homeless and low-income people. If you think you can design a better cell phone, then why aren't you doing it? It sounds like it could make you rich. Instead here you are pissing and moaning about it. No wonder you're not rich. Opportunity stares you right in the face and you whinge "waaaaa but its not faaaaare"!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 24, @05:41AM (1 child)
You are another victim blaming piece of shit that doesn't care about literal enslavement of PoCs in front of your eyes.
Here is your chance to help some people by fighting authoritarians and you instead write BS about irrelevant crap? Fuck off.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 24, @05:47AM
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday January 24, @06:05AM
Why, yes. If GP didn't suggest it, then I will. Didn't you run out, and plop down good money for your status symbol? You pay for the "privilege" of staying in touch with - whatever? Did you buy into Apple's walled garden, or did you buy into Google's slightly-less-walled garder? Don't you have that Facebook account? Which entity, exactly, is "forcing" you to follow the White House? Which social media account is doing it? Or, which telco is doing it?
You're paying for the abuse, so you can stop whining. If a workmate pays a dominatrix to abuse him, I'm not going to listen to him whine about how harsh she was on him. Fuck off, Bubba. If you don't like the service, vote with your feet, vote with your wallet.
Do you need a little help getting out of your abusive relationship(s)? Try these resources:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_open-source_mobile_phones [wikipedia.org]
https://itsfoss.com/open-source-alternatives-android/ [itsfoss.com]
https://www.pine64.org/pinephone/ [pine64.org]
https://puri.sm/products/librem-5/ [puri.sm]
https://linuxsmartphones.com/ [linuxsmartphones.com]
If none of those are the solution you need, they should at least point you in a direction that you should find useful.
Toss the NSA monitoring device, break off your relation with whoever, and start life afresh.
Or - just toss the damned cell phone. Millions of Americans still survive without a cell phone. Toss it, if you find it to be abusive. Stop paying to be abused. If you won't stop paying, then just stop complaining about being abused. Your dominatrix must be providing a better service than you are willing to admit to yourself. In which case, you need to admit that you like those welts across your ass, and own them.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ocb-S26BdRA
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 24, @05:29AM
Yeah, Android phones are famous for being kept up-to-date and for security of personal information by design. (rolls eyes)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 24, @05:27AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 24, @05:30AM
Then stop buying them.
