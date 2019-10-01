from the ok-google-reduce-casualties dept.
US has 'moral imperative' to develop AI weapons, says panel:
The US should not agree to ban the use or development of autonomous weapons powered by artificial intelligence (AI) software, a government-appointed panel has said in a draft report for Congress.
The panel, led by former Google chief executive Eric Schmidt, on Tuesday concluded two days of public discussion about how the world’s biggest military power should consider AI for national security and technological advancement.
Its vice-chairman, Robert Work, a former deputy secretary of defense, said autonomous weapons are expected to make fewer mistakes than humans do in battle, leading to reduced casualties or skirmishes caused by target misidentification.
“It is a moral imperative to at least pursue this hypothesis,” he said.
[...] Mary Wareham, coordinator of the eight-year Campaign to Stop Killer Robots, said the commission’s “focus on the need to compete with similar investments made by China and Russia … only serves to encourage arms races.”
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 27, @06:01PM
http://billgx.com/2019/10/autonomous-friendly-fire/ [billgx.com]
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Azuma Hazuki 2.0 on Wednesday January 27, @06:04PM
"We're cheap bastards that reall want non-human armies so we can oppress the little people. This will in no way end badly for anyone."
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday January 27, @06:11PM (2 children)
This will increase military spending. But nobody will care.
Robots that fight wars can conveniently be used against domestic citizens as easily as foreign citizens.
Of course the joke is on the humans once the robots eventually turn on them. Oh, but that could never happen! And it would never happen the first time two sides both use robots against each other and the robots have enough brains to wonder why they are fighting each other instead of fighting the humans.
(Score: 2) by unauthorized on Wednesday January 27, @06:37PM (1 child)
I don't think we can reliably conclude that's what's going to happen. Humans have a natural tribalist nature but an AI has no reason to have one, as it's intelligence would have never faced an evolutionary pressure to be weary of "the other". It may go full SkyNet but it may decide to go full AI nanny on us when it takes over. Alternatively it may just leave the planet and never return, or the exact opposite and be utterly devoted to the purpose for which it was created or it may even decide "fuck that shit" and become a total NEET because who would do what the monkeys tell it to. We just don't know, and chances are all of those outcomes are likely and depend on the approach we take to creating AI and the circumstances it faces after it's creation.
Furthermore, the belief that AI will necessarily be hyper logical is very poorly substantiated, we have no substantial basis to believe one way or the other for an intelligence that would be vastly different than our own. It's true that the more intelligent people are, the more logical they are in their behavior, but that might just be a product of education and social pressure or even a human-specific effect. Furthermore even if intelligence is correlated with a logical mindset, it might plateau at some point or even reach an inflection point and spiral in the opposite direction, which come to think of it is a somewhat plausible potential explanation for the Fermi paradox.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Wednesday January 27, @06:53PM
Nobody is logical. So you're right that more intelligent people aren't more logical. I don't think you can properly conclude that the alternatives you list are equally possible, but merely that we can't rate the probabilities. And a key question will be "What do you mean, 'human'?". We know that the AI will have a radically different way of looking at the world. It will see differences we don't notice, and conversely. https://www.csail.mit.edu/news/why-did-my-classifier-just-mistake-turtle-rifle [mit.edu] This definitely doesn't mean that all AIs will make the same category assumptions, merely that they won't be the same as the ones that humans make. We've clearly got built-in image processing firmware that we aren't aware of. The same will be true of the AI...but it won't be the *same* firmware.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday January 27, @06:28PM
Kind of two separate arguments, one supporting the equivalent of ancient "fire and forget" missiles which in practice are politically very hard to deploy due to civilian danger and blue on blue danger so expanding a politically useless tech seems a waste of time, and the other argument is vast levels of computation probably including AI could result in something like IFF for infantry rifle optical sights which is kinda interesting.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday January 27, @06:31PM (1 child)
Don't get me wrong, I'm all for "Smart Weapons" / Technologies that helps our guys win and reduces casualties. What we should not want is to offload the trigger pulling to AI. Who is responsible for an AI that shoots a child? What about a whole squad of AI bots, that decide the best thing to do is massacre a whole bunch of unarmed civilians? What about "hacked bots"? Who would believe that the massacre by the AI bots was due to "hacked bots"?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday January 27, @06:59PM
Built by the lowest bidding contractor. (Boeing: SLS, Starliner, 737 Max)
Who would believe that IoT devices could be hacked?
Who would believe that Windows is insecure? Considering Microsoft has wealth and so many developers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 27, @06:43PM
Imagine the captcha challenges:
Select all images with: Enemy Combatants
Select all images with: Freedom Soldiers™
Hooah!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 27, @06:58PM
"Mac, a new day is coming. Watchbird is the Answer."
http://www.gutenberg.org/files/29579/29579-h/29579-h.htm [gutenberg.org]