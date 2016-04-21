The US has placed Chinese groups accused of building supercomputers to help the Chinese military on an export blacklist, the first such move by the Biden administration to make it harder for China to obtain US technology.

Three companies and four branches of China's National Supercomputing Center were added to the US government "entity list," which bars American companies from exporting technology to the groups without a license.

The US commerce department said the groups were involved in building supercomputers used by Chinese "military actors" and facilitating programs to develop weapons of mass destruction.

"Supercomputing capabilities are vital for the development of many—perhaps almost all—modern weapons and national security systems, such as nuclear weapons and hypersonic weapons," said Gina Raimondo, the US commerce secretary.

She said the administration would use "the full extent of its authorities to prevent China from leveraging US technologies to support these destabilizing military modernization efforts."

The Chinese entities are Tianjin Phytium Information Technology, Shanghai High-Performance Integrated Circuit Design Center, Sunway Microelectronics, and the National Supercomputing Center branches.

[...] Trump put dozens of Chinese companies on the entity list, including Huawei, the telecoms equipment manufacturer, and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation.

The Biden administration is reviewing dozens of China-related actions that Donald Trump took in his last year in office, including an order that prohibits Americans from investing in Chinese companies that the Pentagon says help the People's Liberation Army. The US is also talking to allies in Asia and Europe to try to find ways to coordinate export controls.