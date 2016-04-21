US adds Chinese supercomputing companies to export blacklist:
The US has placed Chinese groups accused of building supercomputers to help the Chinese military on an export blacklist, the first such move by the Biden administration to make it harder for China to obtain US technology.
Three companies and four branches of China's National Supercomputing Center were added to the US government "entity list," which bars American companies from exporting technology to the groups without a license.
The US commerce department said the groups were involved in building supercomputers used by Chinese "military actors" and facilitating programs to develop weapons of mass destruction.
"Supercomputing capabilities are vital for the development of many—perhaps almost all—modern weapons and national security systems, such as nuclear weapons and hypersonic weapons," said Gina Raimondo, the US commerce secretary.
She said the administration would use "the full extent of its authorities to prevent China from leveraging US technologies to support these destabilizing military modernization efforts."
The Chinese entities are Tianjin Phytium Information Technology, Shanghai High-Performance Integrated Circuit Design Center, Sunway Microelectronics, and the National Supercomputing Center branches.
[...] Trump put dozens of Chinese companies on the entity list, including Huawei, the telecoms equipment manufacturer, and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation.
The Biden administration is reviewing dozens of China-related actions that Donald Trump took in his last year in office, including an order that prohibits Americans from investing in Chinese companies that the Pentagon says help the People's Liberation Army. The US is also talking to allies in Asia and Europe to try to find ways to coordinate export controls.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 16, @05:00PM (5 children)
"the first such move by the Biden administration to make it harder for China to obtain US technology."
Laughable, and empty.
They have moon landers. Withholding US tech from China is like witholding pizza recipes from Pizza Hut.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday April 16, @05:19PM (2 children)
So are you saying that China wouldn't have moon landers, if it weren't for the ease of getting US tech?
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 16, @05:24PM
It's common knowledge they built their tech on the back of ours,
through giveaways, cuddle sessions with US corporations, past administrations and simple theft/espionage.
But at this late date, the horse has left the barn.
US tech to China has been ongoing since the early 90's.
They literally don't need it anymore.
(Score: 2, Touché) by fustakrakich on Friday April 16, @05:29PM
He's saying precisely the opposite. US tech ain't what it used to be, and pure momentum is the only thing keeping the dollar afloat. These silly sanctions become more meaningless every day as more people turn their backs.
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 4, Funny) by Tork on Friday April 16, @05:34PM (1 child)
Hmm... you might want to use a clearer metaphor.
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday April 16, @05:58PM
Withholding US tech from China is like withholding glass recipes from Venice.
Does that work any better?
As a side note, I still have the cobalt blue vase that a Venetian craftsman made while I watched. ;)
