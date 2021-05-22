from the what-could-go-wrong dept.
Ohio lawmakers want to abolish vaccine requirements:
[...] Lawmakers are working on legislation to call off the lottery immediately. They're also trying to head off any plans for "vaccine passports." And last month, they introduced a sweeping antivaccination bill that would essentially demolish public health and vaccination requirements in the state—and not just requirements for COVID-19 vaccines, requirements for any vaccine.
[...] State Rep. Beth Liston (D-Dublin) blasted the bill, telling The Columbus Dispatch, "Not only would it prevent schools, businesses and communities from putting safety measures in pace related to COVID, it will impact the health of our children... This bill applies to all vaccines—polio, measles, meningitis, etc. If it becomes law we will see worsening measles outbreaks, meningitis in the dorms, and children once again suffering from polio."
[...] "At its core, this proposal would destroy our current public health framework that prevents outbreaks of potentially lethal diseases, threatens the stability of our economy as it recovers from a devastating pandemic and jeopardizes the way we live, learn, work and celebrate life," the letter said.
[...] "HB 248 would put all Ohioans at risk while increasing the cost of health care for families, individuals and businesses," spokesperson Dan Williamson said. "This proposal applies to all immunizations, including childhood vaccines. If passed, this legislation could reverse decades of immunity from life-threatening, but vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles, mumps, hepatitis, meningitis and tuberculosis."
Also: Ohio GOP lawmakers, citing 'need to protect' from vaccines, seek to expand exemptions, nix COVID passports
(Score: 3, Insightful) by epitaxial on Friday May 28, @11:55AM
It burns! Anti intellectualism will be the downfall of this country. Time to buy stock in iron lung and wheelchair companies I guess.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Friday May 28, @01:09PM
So I'm not in the US and don't know much about Ohio, but this news report has me asking, Ohio would be pretty rabidly Republican then?
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Friday May 28, @01:34PM
What happens is the major cities are pretty heavy on the democrats and the rest of the state is rural and republican. Due to republican gerrymandering they carve up pockets of the cities down to the street level to benefit their party.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 28, @02:17PM
Some time you should actually ask people why they support things instead of just straw manning everybody outside of your bubble.
If one were to list the most corrupt entities in this country, politicians and big pharma would come pretty near the top. Vaccine mandates open the door for you to combine these two actors and then create scenarios where they can pass laws generating what would amount to trillions of dollars in revenue. In the past this has never been an issue, because vaccine mandates were few and far between and (with a handful of exceptions) were generally only used for extremely dangerous diseases like small pox and polio. Small pox kills about 30% of people infected with it. COVID, by contrast, is relatively harmless for the non-elderly, and even for the elderly the mortality rate peaks around 10%. Not something to shrug off, but also nothing like polio or smallpox, to say the least. And the vaccines for smallpox and polio are not only extremely effective at yielding immunity (and not just a reduction of severe outcomes), but they also last an extremely long time - generally your lifetime.
This bill is not about prohibiting vaccines, but about prohibiting the requirements of such. It is anti-authoritarianism. If you would like to put anything into your body, you should be able to do so. However, you also should not be able to tell other people what they should put into *their* body. Vaccines have always been about individuals protecting themselves, herd immunity a nice aside. This has not changed, though the rhetoric has. If you believe COVID is a high risk and the vaccines are low risk then feel free to vaccinate. And for many people this will be technically true. By contrast, for many individuals COVID is a low risk and the vaccines are a low risk - which means the exact calculus of what should be done is much more complex.
And finally, this also hasn't even hit on the fact that politicians are not "following the science." People who already have natural immunity to COVID through previous infection are showing negligible rates of reinfection and when reinfected the severity is mild to negligible. Demanding all people, including these, is something worse than authoritarian because it's quite hard to argue that it's being done in good faith.
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Friday May 28, @03:18PM
You are already required to vaccinate your children upon registering them for public school. How is this any different? I'm sure the people who support this really have a background in biology and medicine to understand it.
Yeah relatively harmless Covid, only 593,000 dead. But hey I guess they were all circling the drain to begin with...
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 28, @02:50PM
What you're doing is anti-intellectualism. Censure of thought and restrictions of liberty. But you're right, we should submit to science, which by its very nature makes far more errors than it does conclusions. We should submit to modernity which does little more than shape humanity into consumer cogs, into machines. We should supplicate ourselves to the religion of our government, the highest bastion of good thinking and virtue.
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Friday May 28, @03:24PM
Oh this is a good one. What genius free thinker you are. Smarter than the thousands of doctors and scientists who created this vaccine. I look forward to reading your published research on how they are all wrong. Nobody is censuring your thoughts, your smooth brain is doing a good enough job on it's own.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by WizardFusion on Friday May 28, @12:03PM
What the fuck are you people doing over there?
There are people that want the vaccine but can't get it, the US has it but actively doesn't want it.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by epitaxial on Friday May 28, @12:09PM
It's mostly the republican party moving further to the right. At some point they will reach parity with Sharia law and the Taliban. Make no mistake they would write the literal interpretation of the bible into law if they could. Which would be pretty amusing when all the women teachers would be forced to quit as the bible forbids that. Wait is that the old or new testament?
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Friday May 28, @01:31PM
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 1) by HammeredGlass on Friday May 28, @01:55PM
If Christians wanted to be pedants about what should be considered an obsolete covenant per Hebrews 8:13, then the only limitation on teaching that women are bound by would be from Timothy 2:12 and it states that a woman will merely not teach men. Boys under the age of manhood can be taught by women.
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 28, @02:27PM
Think about what you're saying for a minute, instead of just enjoying the circle jerk. Religion is generally not big on individual liberty. This act says that the government cannot force you to inject substances into your body without your consent. It is religion that always insists it knows what is good for you, and if you don't abide - then it's time for force.
Part of the reason I've moved away from modern liberalism is because of things like this. Liberalism derives from liberty. Having the highest ranking figures in society decide what is best for people and then forcing that upon them with intolerance for differing views is the literal definition of authoritarianism, and is a just a hair's width away from fascism.
This is also why, increasingly, I think that left and right are no longer the main divides in society. But rather libertarianism vs authoritarianism. On the left/right stuff, I think the bulk of society is mostly pretty closely aligned (even if the extremes get 95% of media coverage). But I think on the authoritarianism vs libertarianism, there is a growing divide right in the middle of society that is completely independent of left vs right.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by EJ on Friday May 28, @02:49PM
Be careful with your wrongthink. You aren't allowed to say such things out loud.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Sourcery42 on Friday May 28, @02:33PM
We're just furthering our transition from United States of America into Dumbfuckistan. Fascists and the religious right have siezed control of our ultra-conservative party and are hellbent on imposing their will on others. All but the most progressive leaning of our "Liberal" party would be considered at best centrist in most developed nations.
Asimov said it better, "Anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 28, @03:21PM
As our country moves further and further towards extremism, the meme that our ostensibly "liberal" agendas would be considered normal in "most developed nations" is becoming more and more out of touch. This [jhu.edu] is a list of countries by vaccination percents. You might notice that "most developed nations" have dramatically lower vaccination rates than the US. And it's not because they don't have access to said vaccines, but because personal liberty tends to be a bigger factor. I currently live in the developing world, and even over here you can trivially get vaccinated if you want to (and for free). In fact they're even doing the exact same thing over here where they're giving away chances to win free gold necklaces and other things to people that agree to get vaccinated. Suffice to say the "problem" is not a lack of vaccines, much as I expect your media may have convinced you otherwise.
Even governments in "most developed nations" are vastly more cautious. For instance the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been banned or many of the "most developed nations" including Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and others. Yet over here, we actively work to censor even the discussion of a negative risk:reward for *any* vaccine, and suggesting as much is seen as justification for digital lynch mobs to try to destroy people's lives.
The problem is not our liberalism, but our authoritarianism and self delusion. You are here literally arguing that somebody saying the government should not be able to *force* people to inject things, without their consent, is somebody "imposing their will on others." It makes no sense whatsoever, and I suspect 10 years from now you'll convince yourself you never even held such beliefs. Because right now we're headed down a very dark road, that's been traveled many times before. And that road, in spite of how awful a place it leads to, is paved with nothing but good intentions.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by ChrisMaple on Friday May 28, @03:22PM
There is no significant "ultra-conservative" party in the U.S.. If there were, you would hear widespread calls for the end of the income tax, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, welfare, antitrust laws, mandatory insurance laws, and many others. Religious conservative politicians would be proposing that Sunday closing of retail businesses be mandatory.
People in the center and non-religious right just want to be left alone by government, so that they can go about living and enjoying their own lives. This means that they don't seek government jobs. Leftists and other authoritarians want to order people around and take their stuff, so they seek government employment. That employment includes teaching, so that they corrupt the minds of youngsters and push a leftward agenda, which results in an increasingly leftist population. What Europe and the US accept now as normal would have been viewed as absurd 60 years ago.
In a 1967 or 1968 speech at MIT, Asimov said "I voted for Johnson but I got Goldwater", meaning he thought he was voting to end unnecessary military action. That Asimov did not realize what Johnson was illustrates Asimov's complete and utter incompetence in political and cultural judgement.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by EJ on Friday May 28, @02:39PM
It's not just the Republican party. Both sides have gone batshit insane. There is a method to their madness, though. They are playing both sides against the middle. The left and the right don't want unity. They don't want us to come together because then they lose their control over us.
If either side becomes more moderate, then the majority might realize that the vocal minority of both parties are the real problem, and the rest of us have much more in common than the news media would like you to believe.
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 28, @02:09PM
What the fuck are you people doing over there? Wishing for laws where the government can compel you to do anything and rushing headlong into a papers please society?
I got my jabs but I sure as fuck wouldn't want to be compelled to by law.
(Score: 2) by RedGreen on Friday May 28, @02:20PM
"What the fuck are you people doing over there?
There are people that want the vaccine but can't get it, the US has it but actively doesn't want it."
Republicans are racist fascist fucking morons and Democrats are spineless bastards who want to sit around and do nothing with the murdering thugs. A four decade long at least quest by the right wing garbage to undermine democracy at every turn yet they continue to put up with it, Eisenhower warned of the signs of it in the 1950s. Along with the Russians and now the Chinese who have long manipulated them into a cycle of self-destructive BS and they just lap it up. Showing their lies about freedom and equality they lived all the country's existence, we are in a war without a shot being fired by them. Sadly the west loses badly as that infection has taken hold in all the democracies of the world too, these weak slimy bastard politicians of all stripes going for power above all else at the expense of the people of this planet. I expect that behaviour from the dictators it is nothing new to history for them, the good governments used to at least try to be different now unless we have massive turn around it looks grim.
"I modded down, down, down, and the flames went higher." -- Sven Olsen
(Score: 2) by ChrisMaple on Friday May 28, @03:32PM
In 1830 Andrew Jackson and Martin van Buren formed the Democratic Party for the purpose of protecting, promoting, and preserving race-based chattel slavery. In 1896 William Jennings Bryan added theft to the Democratic Party agenda. Nothing significant has changed since then.
The Republican Party was formed in 1854 with the abolition of slavery as its primary goal. That has not changed, either.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 28, @02:50PM
What people have been doing, is thinking Dominionists aren't a thing. Their error leads them to think candidates for office are interested in governing a modern society.
Dominionists have gotten *VERY* organized internationally in the past few decades, work on packing candidate slates with dominionists, and fund all of them. Non-dominionists have an uphill battle. It's not a problem that a lot of money is wasted pitting seven dominionists against each other in a convention, as long as non-dominionists don't get traction. It's safer, in their view, to fund seven dominionists in a primary and have six of them and one non-dominionist lose, than to fund one big campaign and risk coming in second when actual policy debates come up. If reporters bother reporting, there's enough noise on the channel to distract from the reality.
(Score: 5, Informative) by fadrian on Friday May 28, @12:25PM
Ohio lawmakers in general don't want this - only Ohio Republican lawmakers want this. A better headline would have said "Ohio Republicans...". This is par for the course for this (now) far right party.
That is all.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 28, @02:37PM
How would you define far right, and how would that relate to this act? I'll site Wiki [wikipedia.org] on this one which states that the sides are generally characterized by an emphasis on:
Left-wing : freedom, equality, fraternity, rights, progress, reform and internationalism
Right-wing : authority, hierarchy, order, duty, tradition, reaction and nationalism
I don't really agree with their characterization, but that's tangential and, more importantly, I expect you *do* agree with it. So where, in this spectrum, do you believe forcing people to still yet not formally approved vaccines for viruses with a negligible mortality rate (relative to e.g. polio/small pox/etc) fits? Where do you believe letting people have the freedom of choice, even when that may not be perceived to be in the immediate and direct benefit of the nation, fits?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 28, @12:34PM
What are the odds the folks voting against vaccines have taken the Covid shot? Or if they got sick that they would want all this medical science that they are denying? The past President is 2 for 2.
The Trump really led the party into the weeds when he first decided Covid was no big deal, and then when that turned out wrong instead of simply saying oops, doubled down with the show no mask as a sign of being a true believer thing. Now the party is stuck in these positions that are self destructive and simply nuts.
No matter how misguided the other side is, the GOP is just not viable like this.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by epitaxial on Friday May 28, @12:48PM
Covid was no big deal for Trump. He only needed oxygen, a medivac helicopter, and still experimental drugs to recover. Then we learn he was vaccinated back in January but never opened his big mouth about that. What a a complete moron he was. He could have sold Trump masks and other PPE to his followers and made bank.
(Score: 1) by HammeredGlass on Friday May 28, @02:27PM
There were more anti-vaxxers on the hippie dippie left before the MSM used covid as another tool of getting rid of the orange man. Their weaponization of this drove a lot of stupid reactionary stuff on the right to where we are now.
(Score: 2) by TheGratefulNet on Friday May 28, @01:03PM
the form would be that you are now EXCLUDED from our medical system and you won't receive any urgent care at any US hospital.
you want to go all 'not part of society' ? fine. there are rules for such things. if you want to break from the societal grid, we have to ensure that you will never be back among us, and that you stay in plague rat land until you decide to change. (even then, I'm not so sure we'd want to let you in)
hey, I'm all for this. you want to live on your island with the rest of your fellow pigs? fine. just dont come back to modern society ever again. go be in your lord-of-flies world. hope you enjoy it.
yeah, that's a dream. we'll never take a hard stand on people who are hell-bent on pissing into the community pool, so to speak. I dont know why we tolerate that. oh, we don't - I just had a flashback to the BLM protests last summer and how the government and cops did NOT put up with opposition; not one bit! they went full medieval on their enemies. but now that D's are in power, they never do that. you know, I would not mind seeing the power of the government coming down HARD on the trumpers and friends. HARD. like BLM summer hard. like chem weapons hard. like, the kind of hard we did NOT do on jan 6.
R used to like law and order. I say we give it to them. on the receiving side.
enough is enough. tired of the continual regression that the R's keep doing.
if we went one party in this country, it would not even matter anymore. we have lost the sane R party; and the D's are too weak to really fight fire with fire.
"It is now safe to switch off your computer."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 28, @02:41PM
Great idea. Let's also make it where you can't get medical care if you're over 180lbs (or a certain BMI). After all, these individuals poor health habits are costing society billions if not trillions of dollars. I think we should also probably create a "health passport" that prevents these individuals from being able to buy fast food, soft drinks, or other beverages that are likely to further expand their cost on society.
Can you imagine how much greater society will be? Dramatic reductions in healthcare costs, dramatic improvement in overall health. I mean what's not to like?
(Score: 2, Flamebait) by EJ on Friday May 28, @02:46PM
It's almost like the liberals want to set up some kind of system where people with undesirable traits are weeded out of society. I wonder what they could call it. Eugenics is already taken.
(Score: 2) by EJ on Friday May 28, @02:44PM
You don't fight fire with fire. You fight fire with a hose. That's why California is always burning down.
Don't be too confident in your preferred party. Politics is just like sports. You think Tom Brady wants The Patriots to win the Superb Owl anymore?
The only reason the GOP is doing this in Ohio is because they think it's the best strategy to earn votes. It's not because they think it's a good idea. If they believe the only people left to possibly sway to their side are the dumbfucks, then why wouldn't they go after their votes? Don't hate the players. Hate the game.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 28, @03:17PM
> The only reason the GOP is doing this in Ohio is because they think it's the best strategy to earn votes. It's not because they think it's a good idea.
I'm not so sure about that.
It may have started that way, but the Republican party has been pushing religious dogma and anti-intellectualism for decades now. I think were well into the generation of true believers holding power in the party now.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 28, @02:04PM
You DO believe the vaccines work, don't you?
REEEEEEEE!
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Friday May 28, @02:40PM
I got my vaccine, I am definitely pro-vaccine - but I don't think you should force people to get vaccinated.
Somehow, forcing people to have something injected into them that they don't want injected seems to me not okay.
> antivaccination bill ... vaccination requirements
Some of the provisions are indeed antivaccination (blocking this lottery for example). However, where the provisions are pro-choice, well, I pretty much support that. Educate, bribe, encourage; but coercion is beyond the pale for me.
(Score: 2) by Socrastotle on Friday May 28, @02:53PM
I get the impression many hold some Hollywood like views of the past, without ever realizing that many of the most awful things that happen in society were not because everybody decided to just be evil but because they were framed in a way of rationality, even civility, that can make bad ideas seem like perfectly obvious ones. Buck vs Bell [cornell.edu] is one of the most Supreme Court Cases and judgements. It was a key component for a eugenics program that was making steady "progress" in the United States. Said program would likely have come to fruition if not for a certain German individual rising rapidly to power shortly after this case was decided (1927).
The case was about a feeble-minded woman who came from a feeble-minded mother and who had herself already had multiple feeble-minded children while working as a prostitute. During her detention the state sought her sterilization arguing that her behavior was a danger to society. It was a key component of a more wide-scale eugenics program. And the state obtained that right, and she was indeed sterilized. The most interesting thing though is reading the judgement from Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes:
And it's quite easy to see how society could be swayed to go down what was an extremely dangerous path where said German leader was almost certainly an inevitable outcome, even if the final villain went by a different name. The most interesting thing? That ruling was never formally overturned and remains a part of American legalese to this day. It is always important to remember that liberty, in and of itself, is a key value. And setting it aside for some other gain is one of the few examples where there is indeed a genuine slippery slope.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday May 28, @03:22PM
Vaccination is one of those things that only work when everybody does it - like taxes, the highway code or the law. It's one of those things that should be forced unto idiots who don't want it because if they're allowed to do what they please, the idiots end up hurting society as a whole. You've never heard of people who are left to choose whether to drive on the wrong side of the road, not pay taxes or rob people if they so wish, right? Well, same thing with vaccination.
Throw anti-vaxxers in the slammer, is what I say.
(Score: 2) by eravnrekaree on Friday May 28, @03:21PM
Remember back when COVID was starting Trump would say the death rate is "very, very, very very low" and "most survive", "99% survive". This also applies to Measles and Polio, its within that same 0.5%-2% death range. So apparently this is the new standard in the GOP, if a virus kills 1% of the population, or 0.5% of the population, its not a problem, just let it spread and kill and dont worry, You can sort of tell, they might actually think killing off 1% of the population is a good thing, something they laugh about, more on that later. This is part of the numbers fallacy of their idiotic dumb as rocks base to whom 99% sounds "very very safe, very big number", forgetting this means millions of deaths with high contagion diseases. Would people get on an airline where 99% of passengers survive? The 99% thing shows you are not dealing with very bright people, you are dealing with "big number sounds good, duh" Homer Simpson people.
I find the whole thing to be baffling and it looks like the anti-vaxxer groups, operating from the fringe whacko Ayn Rand type libertarian groups, such as Hoover Institution and AIER, the Great Barrington Declaration people, have gotten a grip on the GOP, You would think It will destroy the party because this is some fringe, backwards, crazy, lunatic stuff. Youd think They can't win on pushing such an asinine and wacko platform.
I also suspect that Anti-vaxxer groups are run by a virus darwinism eugenics cult who think that viruses running amok killing people off is a good thing because it reduces in their minds overpopulation and prunes "dead wood", people they view as being weak and defective. So they think the virus killing people is a good thing.,
The GOP policies such as opening schools with unvaccinated children, with no rapidtesting even though daily rapidtesting is doable, to ensure that the virus can continue to replicate and use that as a reservoir to then ensure the community is exposed. Its perfect because children "don't get sick" so its a perfect spread vector where they can bank on the ignorance of the public that since children don't get sick its no danger, ignoring the fact they expose their elders. Also telling people that ONLY the people who want vaccines can get them, since they are 100% effective, the people who don't want a vaccine don't have to get one and are not hurting anything else. This ignores the fact that vaccines are not very effective with immunocompromised. By blocking vaccine passports, they ensure the anti-vaxxers can spread the virus freely in public places while pretending to be vaccinated. The big irony is the people who need protection the most get the least protection from vaccines. This is why the healthy need to get vaccinated to protect the weak. The GOP is convincing the healthy to not get vaccinated, so the weak are exposed, to reduce the effectiveness of vaccines protecting the weak. After preaching herd immunity through natural infection (HITNI), now when it comes to vaccines, the anti-vaxxers are completely ignorant of herd immunity. Its like, the whole goal is to kill the weak, so herd immunity did that with natural infections, but it prevents that with vaccination. So with natural infections, they like herd immunity, but with vaccines, they do not like it.
Evil psychos.