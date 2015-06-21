The vote was 69-28 in a Senate split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, signaling the growing bipartisan interest in reining in large tech companies' power, just days after House lawmakers from both parties unveiled a series of bills that could force Silicon Valley companies to change their business practices and in the most severe cases, break the companies up.
Khan, who is aligned with the liberal wing of the Democratic Party, is well-known for her 2017 paper, "Amazon's Antitrust Paradox," which argued that decades-old antitrust laws aren't equipped to deal with the e-commerce giant and the unique ways it exerts its dominance. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
Khan previously worked as a counsel for the House Judiciary's antitrust panel, where she helped lead an investigation into the tech giants. That probe's findings of monopoly-style tactics and anti-competitive behavior at Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon gave rise to the recent bills introduced by House lawmakers.
Khan, 32, will be one of the youngest commissioners in the FTC's history after a meteoric rise since writing the Amazon paper as a law school student. She is an associate professor at Columbia Law School, and previously worked as a legal adviser to FTC Commissioner Rohit Chopra (D).
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday June 16, @05:39AM
Tech giants ... FAA(N)G ... antitrust ... it's gotta suck to not even be mentioned [justice.gov] in a sentence that hits so many of those targets.
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Wednesday June 16, @05:48AM (1 child)
I think breaking up the giants like Facebook, Amazon, all the rest, it’s not going to happen simply because these “people” have so much money that anything that gets very threatening will be litigated FOR FUCKING YEARS. But…
If it were to happen, what would that landscape look like, dozens of spun off bits of what are essentially useless fuff. This is not the same as the breakup of the Bell System, Amazon and Facebook are not really necessary, they are simply Consumer Products.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday June 16, @06:24AM (2 children)
Bipartisan is an outlandish concept in today's polarized America. This is more a signal that Big Tech has become so corrupt that everyone has taken notice.
For starters, those sons of bitches have no rights to my data. They have no good reason to track me, without a court order permitting them to do so. They have no right to sell or trade my data. And, that data, more than anything, has enabled them to squeeze out the competition who has no access to the data.
When Target knows that you are pregnant before you or your doctor knows, there is something seriously wrong with Big Tech.
https://bettermarketing.pub/target-knows-youre-pregnant-before-anyone-else-and-it-s-making-them-billions-7c4972a9bfab [bettermarketing.pub]
