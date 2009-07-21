WSJ News Exclusive | WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange Wouldn’t Go to Supermax if Extradited, U.S. Says:
LONDON—The U.S. government has given assurances to the U.K. that Julian Assange wouldn’t be held under the strictest maximum-security conditions if extradited to the U.S., a concession aimed at resolving Washington’s yearslong battle to put the WikiLeaks founder on trial on espionage charges.
The U.S. has also assured British authorities that Mr. Assange, if convicted, would be permitted to serve any jail time in his native Australia, according to excerpts of a court ruling provided by the U.K. Crown Prosecution Service, the public prosecutor’s office for England and Wales.
A U.K. court on Wednesday formally allowed a U.S. government appeal against a January ruling blocking Mr. Assange’s extradition. No date for a hearing has yet been set.
A British judge in January refused to grant a U.S. request to extradite Mr. Assange on the grounds that he would likely commit suicide if incarcerated in a federal maximum-security, or “Supermax,” prison and subjected to added security measures, such as solitary confinement, which are common pretrial arrangements in national-security cases.
The U.S. has given the U.K. a package of assurances that Mr. Assange won’t be held at ADX, a maximum-security federal penitentiary in Colorado, or subjected to extra security measures, according to the excerpts of the ruling, potentially removing a key impediment to his potential extradition.
[...] Experts said the Justice Department’s offer to allow Mr. Assange to serve out any sentence in Australia was unusual, given that inmates usually only apply for such a move once they have been convicted, under the international prisoner transfer program.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday July 09, @10:40PM
The charges are bullshit [stundin.is].
(Score: 4, Touché) by Runaway1956 on Friday July 09, @10:40PM (7 children)
The persecution of a free press is the issue. The US government has no justification for it's continued harassment of a member of the press , whom the government disapproves of.
Freedom of speech, and freedom of the press are easy, when the press is printing stuff you like. It's not so easy when they are printing stuff you don't like.
Hypocritical bastards in Washington should all be going to prison themselves.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday July 09, @10:51PM (2 children)
Justice is not the issue. Whether Assange did something punishable by law is irrelevant. Even if the charges are dropped and he's let free eventually doesn't matter.
Assange is a warning to anybody who might be tempted to do the same thing: the United States will make your life a living hell.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 09, @11:05PM (1 child)
The US hasn't done shit to him yet, other than to say they'd like to charge him. He held himself hostage in the embassy, and he was was't hiding from the US in there. The US doesn't want him because he's a diva and not worth spending the time giving him a platform for his ego. They've come right out and said, hey, if he's convicted, he can serve time all the way on the other side of the world. That is highly unusual and should give you a clue what they think of him. Assange's biggest error was letting himself become a useful idiot for the Russians. Snowden is the one who did real harm to the US. Assange just embarrassed other people (I don't think he can embarrass himself due to his visions of grandeur).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 09, @11:11PM
It's the exact opposite. These assurances reek of desperation by the U.S. Expect bets on whether they renege on the promise to let Assange serve time in Australia.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 09, @10:56PM (3 children)
I do wonder where are the boundaries for being considered "the press"? Where is that line between journalist and propagandist? He works with Russian intel to dump material. He fosters relationships with dupes and convinces them to go to jail for him so that HE can bask in the glory of releasing embarrassing information. And when given material, he slowly and selectively drops information admitting that he's doing it purposely that way so that it creates the best headlines and not "dilute" the narrative. You see much more journalistic integrity from OAN. A lot of organizations weren't crazy backing Larry Flint on the First Amendment, but you could see a clear case with him. Assange, well, it's not so clear to me. His high and mighty pronouncements would ring a little truer for me if they applied to Russia and other Western-unfriendly countries.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Friday July 09, @11:00PM (1 child)
Sitting between your chair and keyboard.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 09, @11:08PM
Oooh, cutting deep I see. Better mod down quick before a heretical opinion can be seen.
Please at least try to argue against ANY of my points, or at least point out your reasons for wanting to lionize him.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 09, @11:25PM
That's not something the government should decide, or the freedom of the press becomes meaningless.
Even if that is true, he's not a US citizen and has never even been to the US, so it doesn't matter.
It's pretty clear. If the US government can imprison someone (a foreigner, no less) for leaking materials demonstrating US war crimes, then press freedoms are in great peril. Many journalistic organizations around the world are demanding Assange be freed, because otherwise a terrible precedent will be set.
(Score: 4, Funny) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday July 09, @10:47PM (1 child)
Technically, don't all Australians serve time in Australia?
Well, perhaps not the aborigines...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 09, @11:02PM
Which ones are the jailers?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 09, @11:04PM (2 children)
He'll 'accidentally' jump from the plane on the ride back to America.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 09, @11:19PM (1 child)
Julian Assange didn't kill himself.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 09, @11:36PM
But he did kill John McAfee.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Friday July 09, @11:21PM
U.K.: Don't put Julian in ADX, that would make us looking bad
ifwhen we give him to you.
U.S.: Sure thing, we can torture him exemplary in another facility...
Is any subdomain of Anglosphere aligned otherwise than pure Lawful Evil?
