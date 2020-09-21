Explainer: Australia's nuclear-powered submarine deal is fueling anger in the country. Here's why
The US and UK will be sharing technology and expertise with Australia to help it build nuclear-powered submarines as part of a newly-announced defense pact between the three countries. The move has sparked fury in France, which has lost a long-standing agreement to supply Australia with diesel-powered subs.
But it's not only the French who are furious. Anti-nuclear groups in Australia, and many citizens, are expressing anger over the deal, worried it may be a Trojan Horse for a nuclear power industry, which the nation has resisted for decades.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke personally to her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, to tell him the vessels would not be welcome in the waters of her country, which has been a no-nuclear zone since 1984.
The French ambassador to Australia issued a sharp rebuke of the country's decision to cancel a submarine contract with France, calling it a "huge mistake," according to a report from The Associated Press.
Ambassador Jean-Pierre Thebault said that the original agreement was based on sincerity and trust. However, the diplomat said, "This has been a huge mistake, a very, very bad handling of the partnership," according to the news wire. "I would like to be able to run into a time machine and be in a situation where we don't end up in such an incredible, clumsy, inadequate, un-Australian situation," Thebault said.
[...] The deal is a blow to France, which was set to help provide 12 diesel-electric submarines under a deal worth roughly $66 billion, the AP noted.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Monday September 20, @11:20PM (3 children)
Time to read Nevil Shute again, class.
(Score: 1) by NPC-131072 on Tuesday September 21, @12:04AM
Are you coming out?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 21, @12:52AM (1 child)
It seems you've linked to the incorrect version
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday September 21, @04:11AM
There's a version of Shute's book that doesn't end with the extinction of mankind?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 20, @11:37PM (11 children)
Let me guess, they retreat faster than any other submarine? Also, how the fuck is a submarine cost $5.5 billion.. there's some US contractor-level padding going on there.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday September 21, @12:08AM (9 children)
I pretty much agree that a sub shouldn't cost $5 billion. But, to add insult to injury, those $5 billion subs were diesel boats. I mean, seriously? Diesel boats? I toured two of the United State's latest, greatest, most modern diesel boats before they were decommissioned. I hope that for $5 billion, the French boats don't smell of diesel, don't smell of batteries, have enough room to stand up straight, and enough room left over to give the crew proper bunks without hot bunking. Those boats were phased out for multiple reasons, including the fact that they're freaking NOISY by today's nuke sub standards. I mean, you can hear the damned things with sonar from 30 miles away, even further when conditions are good.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 21, @12:18AM
Modern diesel-electric submarines are exceptionally quiet when running on battery power; quieter than nuclear submarines (as are AIP sub). The problem is their range sucks, but for many countries that doesn't matter because they only intent to patrol their limited coastal waters. Obviously for Australia, that makes no sense; their "coastal waters" are immense and Australia is expected to be able to patrol a significant portion of the Indian and Pacific Oceans. They cannot do this effectively with diesel-electric submarines; they need nuclear submarines for it.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday September 21, @03:53AM (7 children)
Pretty good in shallow waters, where nuke subs can't go.
The move to nuke subs signals that Australia wants a larger regions of influence than its own territorial water and surroundings.
Why do you think China went ballistic in their reaction?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday September 21, @04:03AM (4 children)
China hasn't gone ballistic - - - YET!
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday September 21, @04:12AM (3 children)
Oh, but they did. Just flinging ballistic poo for now [news.com.au], but ballistic they went.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday September 21, @04:28AM (2 children)
Quite the empty headed tirade there. In effect, he is asking, "Do you want to be a real combatant, or do you want to sit back, not be shot up until we've whipped all the combatants? Then, we'll send our conventional troops in to rape and pillage."
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Tuesday September 21, @04:42AM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday September 21, @04:59AM
Typical wolf warrior diplomacy [wikipedia.org] that started shortly after Winnie the Pooh was anointed as the Supreme Secretary of CCP.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday September 21, @04:21AM (1 child)
I'm not sure you thought that one out. It's the size, the weight, and the draft of the ship, sub, or boat that determines how shallow the waters they can navigate.
We played hide-n-seek and peeky-boo with a Soviet nuke boat in the Florida keys, in water as shallow as 50 to 75 feet. We had one advantage, in that we could go even shallower to take shortcuts from one point to another.
Now, if you're claiming that nuke attack boats are larger than diesel attack boats - I'm not sure enough to argue with you. But, then you're probably getting into those old-timey smelly, miserable little boats that I mentioned earlier. If you're claiming instead that boomers are larger than attack boats - well, that's the nature of the beast. Boomers go to sea knowing that they won't see the surface again for several months, they've got to be big enough to carry all the provisions necessary to keep the crew alive.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday September 21, @04:55AM
Size, weight and autonomy.
You aren't going to push a sub so deep down if the time to get there and resurface depletes your available energy. As such, you won't need a hull as strong to pressure if you can't afford to get deep and stay there long enough. Which means it would be stupid to equip a Diesel uboat with a hull that heavy it's not gonna be useful ever.
Which means that a Diesel uboat can be made lighter and it's you interest to do so.
The reverse it's true: if you can afford to stay submerged for months, then it's in your interest to go deeper too. But you are going to pay a price on the hull thickness.
Now, mass and available power will determine how maneuverable you are - the mass is still the same underwater (you know? The thing that defines inertia) and changing direction is a matter of mass and power available. And maneuverability becomes an issue when you operate around Great Barrier Reef - it's way beefier than the slender Florida reef (at only 6-7 km wide).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 21, @12:08AM
Because the submarine France wanted to sell didn't even exist yet; the proposal was to take a nuclear submarine and swap out the reactor with a diesel-electric system. It should be obvious to anybody that this is not an insignificant undertaking. The french said they would have the plans ready years ago, but still don't. They haven't even started building these submarines, yet they're whining like stuck pigs about losing the sale of something they haven't even made yet. It's pathetic and the French public should feel embarrassed with their government for being so petulant.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday September 20, @11:54PM (3 children)
The real story is about missiles, and troops based in Darwin [yahoo.com]
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday September 21, @12:12AM (2 children)
Not real sure how to interpret that article. More US Marines will be given Darwin awards? Hmmmm . . . sounds ominous.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday September 21, @12:24AM (1 child)
Yeah, if they don't remember to look up
(Score: 3, Funny) by c0lo on Tuesday September 21, @03:56AM
Vegemite smeared behind the ears makes a pretty good repellent for drop bears. Won't help a bit against snakes and spiders, tho.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 21, @12:05AM (5 children)
Find yourself a globe, flip it upsidedown, and look at the way the world is shaped around Australia. They have a huge amount of space they need to patrol. Nuclear propulsion submarines are the only viable option for Australia, anything else would be a waste of their time and money. The only reason they were looking at buying diesel-electric subs from France in the first place is because the Australian public has anti-nuclear inclinations, but clearly Australian officials are now consider the threat of war to be real enough to make pragmatic purchasing decisions.
The French government are whining that they lost a sale that was never going to be good for Australia in the first place. These asshats should be ignored.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Kell on Tuesday September 21, @01:19AM (2 children)
Agreed, though I'm Australian and pro-nuclear, so apparently I'm in the minority? I do my best to inform my fellow compatriots that nuclear power makes total sense for us: lots of available water on the coast for cooling; huge, barren , geologically inert interior for storing waste; large stores of readily available uranium for the taking. Honestly, if it wasn't for the oil-supported greens screeching about it it would have happened long ago.
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Tuesday September 21, @01:32AM
Right now, the biggest practical downside to nuclear power here in Australia is cost. Renewables are already cheaper to construct and run than nuclear power plants. The right time to get nuclear into the grid down here would have been 20 or 30 years ago, except public sentiment did not allow for it.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Tuesday September 21, @02:48AM
Maybe hopefully AUS will build out the uranium mining / refining infrastructure needed for the subs, and that will open the doors to nuclear fission powered electricity generation. With safeguards, of course. Or maybe thorium reactors like this Chinese one: https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-02459-w [nature.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 21, @03:57AM
Hogwash. They are threatening war.
Christmas Day, 2039 - remember that date. It's the date Australia unilaterally declared World War 3 on China upon delivery of their first submarine.
It was a brief war, as China destroyed Australia's entire fleet in one afternoon.
The average man in the street is wondering why Dutton and Morrison are choosing to repeatedly failing Diplomacy 101 with our biggest trading partner with whom their government themselves signed a free trade agreement last decade. Verily Trumpian.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday September 21, @04:00AM
... for a in-depth defense against a potential enemy that already uses nuke subs.
Not that I mind some uboats at a decent price that can deal with shallower waters, a nuke sub will have difficulties there.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 2) by JustNiz on Tuesday September 21, @02:36AM (3 children)
The French are pissy about something.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 21, @03:02AM (2 children)
Hey now, they have a reputation to uphold.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 21, @03:18AM (1 child)
