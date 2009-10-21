[Ed note: In observance of the US federal holiday which is observed on Monday October 11, 2021, I am inviting the editorial staff to run stories on a weekend schedule tomorrow. Please join me in thanking them for all their hard work and for the sacrifice of their spare time and energy! --martyb.]
Biden becomes first president to issue proclamation marking Indigenous Peoples' Day:
President Joe Biden issued a proclamation commemorating Indigenous Peoples' Day on Friday, becoming the first US president to do so, the White House said.
"The contributions that Indigenous peoples have made throughout history — in public service, entrepreneurship, scholarship, the arts, and countless other fields — are integral to our Nation, our culture, and our society," Biden wrote in the proclamation Friday. "Today, we acknowledge the significant sacrifices made by Native peoples to this country — and recognize their many ongoing contributions to our Nation."
Biden also marked a change of course from previous administrations in his proclamation marking Columbus Day, which honors the explorer Christopher Columbus. In that proclamation, the President acknowledged the death and destruction wrought on native communities after Columbus journeyed to North America in the late 1500s, ushering in an age of European exploration of the Western Hemisphere.
"Today, we also acknowledge the painful history of wrongs and atrocities that many European explorers inflicted on Tribal Nations and Indigenous communities. It is a measure of our greatness as a Nation that we do not seek to bury these shameful episodes of our past — that we face them honestly, we bring them to the light, and we do all we can to address them," Biden wrote.
More than 100 cities -- including Seattle, Los Angeles, Denver, Phoenix, San Francisco -- and a number of states -- including Minnesota, Alaska, Vermont and Oregon -- have replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day, choosing instead to recognize the native populations that were displaced and decimated after Columbus and other European explorers reached the continent. Berkeley, California, was the first city to adopt Indigenous Peoples' Day, in 1992.
Also at Al Jazeera.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 10, @06:21PM (5 children)
How sweet, give them a holiday so we can treat them like shit the rest of the year...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 10, @06:43PM (2 children)
Yup. And everyone else just gets dumped in the ocean to drown, because there's really nowhere else for them to go. With rare exceptions, they don't belong in Mexico, Canada or other north american locations, and Europe sure as shit doesn't want them, so ...
Yay! It turns out that making an aquarium from fish soup is a lot harder than fish soup from an aquarium! Of course, that hasn't prevented all sorts of racially-based lunatics from demanding racial subdivision of the USA. After all, it just makes sense that BLM would demand the establishment of a new form of apartheid in the USA.
No, wait, that makes no sense at all unless you think that they're all ignorant, stupid and/or malicious.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 10, @07:56PM (1 child)
The indigenous "land back" movement does not seek to ethnically cleanse native lands of the colonizers.
https://globalsolidaritylocalaction.sites.haverford.edu/what-does-land-restitution-mean/ [haverford.edu]
https://landback.org/ [landback.org]
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 10, @09:56PM
Fuck off.. you've already got casinos you greedy wagonburners.
(Score: 2) by Username on Sunday October 10, @09:16PM
I will not go like a buffalo,
Nobody can track me down,
I'll make my stand like a buffalo,
Make my way to higher ground,
People come from far away,
Brought the plow and the will to stay,
They broke ground and their promises,
Now we pray for a brand new day
What would you do for the buffalo?
Sacrifice everything you own?
Give up your life and security
Would you give them back their home?
Don't you pretend they disappeared,
We killed em off with electricity,
But now they're back on a sacred ground,
We celebrate, the spirit is free
~ Ted Nugent
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Sunday October 10, @10:27PM
So... basically the same idea as with mother's day?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 10, @07:43PM
For starters, they definitely improve the profitability of our whiskey manufacters.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 10, @07:49PM (3 children)
>> wrongs and atrocities that many European explorers inflicted
How about the wrongs and atrocities that these Indians were inflicting on each other before their betters arrived on the continent? And the atrocities committed by Indians on innocent white settlers?
(Score: 2) by Tork on Sunday October 10, @08:21PM
Grading on a curve doesn't actually reduce the amount of atrocity.
Slashdolt Logic: "24 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 10, @10:28PM (1 child)
"Innocent white settlers". How cute. Genocide and slavery were the order of the day, but don't try to pretend like any side was better than the others.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 10, @10:35PM
The winners were better. Always have been.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday October 10, @08:21PM (1 child)
Thank you all. Your hard work and dedication are appreciated, especially since i find a lot of the time i have no time to even comment nowadays; i just read the headlines and go "Huh" and pass on.
Keep on truckin' and stay safe.
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 10, @10:38PM
Wait.... is that for the indigenous back room staff? Digital natives? Now get back in the cold room, boys.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Username on Sunday October 10, @09:06PM (1 child)
You didn't even try to make this political propaganda piece related to anything nerdy.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Sunday October 10, @09:20PM
Slashdolt Logic: "24 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday October 10, @09:22PM
Stops short, they probably need an act of Congress to really change the name:
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 10, @09:32PM (11 children)
I've never heard of a culture that hates itself as much as Americans. Everything resulting in what they have -> out the window with it. It's shit. It needs to be thrown away.
I've never heard of such a culture ....... so I wonder what's going to happen to it.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Username on Sunday October 10, @09:44PM (3 children)
In your face china, you'll never hate us as much as we hate ourselves!
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 10, @09:59PM (2 children)
Dollars to donuts, when you get down to it you'll find it's the Chinese fomenting this race and gender nonsense. They'll gleefully watch us destroy ourselves, knowing that their military might could never inflict such damage.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 10, @10:17PM
I wish I could get donuts round here for a dollar.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 10, @10:41PM
Yes, the lucky Chinese with their racial purity and perfect One Party state dictator-for-life. They must be laughing, because if they don't they'll get arrested.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 10, @10:06PM (1 child)
》 I've never heard of such a culture ....... so I wonder what's going to happen to it.
It'll get voted out in 2024 and Trump will make everything great again. Hopefully this time he sends all the SJWs to Guantanamo for their traitorous activities during the interregnum
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 10, @10:43PM
For the shits and giggles, I hope that does happen.
Give us the chance to finally test the 25th Amendment, the Emoluments clause and various other Presidential exception bullshit.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by darkfeline on Sunday October 10, @10:10PM (2 children)
Actually there is one: communist/Maoist China. The Cultural Revolution was all about destroying the rich history and culture of China and replacing it with modern politically correct doctrine. Now that I think about it, that explains a lot about the current state of the US and some other Western countries.
Join the SDF Public Access UNIX System today!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 10, @10:27PM
Sure, though another motivation was one of the primary tenets of communism: Slaughter people more successful than yourself then appropriate their wealth for "redistribution."
The "共匪" (communist bandit) moniker is quite apt in this regard.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 10, @10:45PM
Does it help explain that income inequality is greater than any time since the Great Depression?
(Score: 3, Touché) by Opportunist on Sunday October 10, @10:33PM (1 child)
You've never been to Germany, I take it?
You see, the first thing I noticed when I was in the US for the first time is the sheer amount of flags flying about. Not just from public buildings, private people having flagpoles and flying the US flag, not for independence day or other special occasions, but any day, all day.
If you see a German flag flying somewhere, you can be sure that there's a football world championship going on. Outside of these events, no flags please. Someone could think you're proud of your country, and that's not very German.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 10, @10:48PM
Not just flags, endless signs and adverts. And homeless and wage slaves. Proud American folk.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Snotnose on Sunday October 10, @09:52PM (2 children)
Using a mortar and pestle to grind spices? To use animal bits to hide what Europeans considered naughty bits? To not kill more than they needed to in order to eat/cloth/house themselves (also called the 40 hour workweek).
Do you really think that if the locals had figured out iron working and gunpowder they wouldn't be killing indiscriminately, just like the feckless white dudes shooting buffalo from a train and thinking they're better than average? Do you really think that if a single tribe had invented gunpowder they wouldn't have overrun the entire continent?
Did they figure out iron working? No
Did they figure out algebra? No
Did they figure out astronomy? No
Did they figure out how to build cities? No
Did they figure out how to build ships to travel for a month or three to unknown lands? No
Did they figure out how to live peacefully with their neighbors? As long as said neighbors could fight them to a standstill, no
Did they figure out how to put feathers on their heads, dance like LSD was invented long ago, and make a tradition of it? Hell yeah.
I can feel my karma draining from my sorta drunk mostly hungry body.
The skulls of my enemies are much more enviromentally friendly than plastic cups. just sayin.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 10, @10:01PM
It's their day (technically their footnote to Columbus Day), so you have to pretend they added value and didn't lead miserable short lives before civilized races showed up.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 10, @10:33PM
Who didn't have astronomy, math, or cities? You're full of shit and propaganda. Europe was failing badly, and the incredible agricultural prowess of the Americans is all that saved them from another dark age as everybody starved to death.