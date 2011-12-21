[ED NOTE: Editors discussed whether we should even run this story. I decided to take a chance. BUT, it's up to the community how this goes. Feel free to downmod comments that attack the *commenter* rather than *add* something to the discussion.--martyb]>
Growing extremism can and has turned almost anything into a political struggle in which people pay diminishing attention to the topics and more to the 'tribal' group that they may be associated with. We've seen the effects on the functioning on the US congress, as well as in how laws on various topics have been playing out lately.
But the idea that without a center, things fall apart, may be more real than we thought, as this article at ScienceBlog about a Cornell study describes: https://scienceblog.com/527200/tipping-point-makes-partisan-polarization-irreversible/
It seems that up to a point, it is possible to reverse the polarization. Beyond that tipping point, it cannot. From what I've seen, the US is probably in the vicinity of that tipping point. The pattern described here sounds an awful lot like the period-doubling path to chaos, a mathematical construct in which a function that has a single stable state in one range of numbers starts developing two stable states, and then four, until stability is lost and the set devolves into chaos. If this reflection has any validity in the political or social realms, then we should also have seen the same pattern play out within discussions that turn to chaos.
Is there predictive power in this observation by the researchers at Cornell? If so, can anything be done to head it off, or are we all doomed to watch it play out?
Michael W. Macy, Manqing Ma, Daniel R. Tabin, et al. Polarization and tipping points [$], Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2102144118)
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 12, @05:05AM
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 12, @05:06AM (6 children)
There's not enough mod points in the world to prevent this from becoming a shit show. You're faith in the community here is misplaced martyb.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 12, @05:12AM (3 children)
So is your apostrophe, that makes us even
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 12, @05:28AM (1 child)
I think you also missed the point.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 12, @05:37AM
And I think whoosh!, so there, we're even again, no wait, I win..
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 12, @05:53AM
Oddly, I agree.
(Score: 2) by gznork26 on Sunday December 12, @05:19AM (1 child)
I know it's kind of meta, but having a discussion about the tipping point in the fragmentation of a community itself demonstrate the point of the research actually reinforces their conclusion. if SN is a microcosm of the larger problem, can we prevent this turning into a shitstorm, or is it, as they say, inevitable?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 12, @05:34AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 12, @05:08AM (1 child)
I hope I'm old enough not to have to watch it play out
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 12, @05:37AM
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Beryllium Sphere (r) on Sunday December 12, @05:12AM (3 children)
https://www.pnas.org/content/118/50/e2102144118 [pnas.org]
There may be some rose-colored glasses on thinking we all came together to deal with the depression or WWII. It may simply have been easier to silence and suppress the losers in the conflicts then than it is now.
There's big money in promoting tribal division. Get your audience into gut-reaction mode, and they're perfect prey for your advertisers.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday December 12, @05:47AM (2 children)
Came here searching for the place to say much the same.
I didn't know that there ever was a time when the "fabric" was whole. The center has never ruled, at least not in the US. Probably nowhere, ever. Human history is filled with violence because humans are violent.
Tipping point? I have no idea where the tipping point was, but I think we've passed it. https://soylentnews.org/breakingnews/article.pl?sid=21/12/12/0338238 [soylentnews.org] We have Soylentils gloating that people died in a red state, FFS. Journal entries have been posted on the same theme - gloating over dead people in red states.
The crazies are out in full force. I know which camp I'll gravitate toward. I won't be joining the camp, but I'll be around. I hope to see some of you there!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 12, @06:00AM (1 child)
Toldja warming's coming with extreme weather events, ye didn't listen at the time and went ahead act crazy just to spite me. Ye started it, asshole.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday December 12, @06:26AM
And I toldja that extreme weather events would happen anyway, no matter how climate changes. Here's another thing I toldja [soylentnews.org]:
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 12, @05:23AM (2 children)
This describes the aftermath of the January 6 coup attempt with frightening accuracy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 12, @05:48AM
What coup? You people were batshit crazy long before you invented your imaginary coup. You just use that fairy tale to justify your batshit.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday December 12, @06:07AM
There is no accuracy here. The fail is with the words "effects of a shared fate". There often is no shared fate, such as a future risk being grossly exaggerated by Chicken Littles. Consider common doomsday narratives peddled here every day:
1) Islam is going to outbreed the rest of the world and plunge everywhere into Islamic dystopia.
2) The human race is existentially threatened by near future climate change.
3) Fascists/white supremacists/etc are taking over.
4) Antifa/BLM/etc is burning the US down.
5) Boomers/millennials doom the world.
The problem is that the doomsday scenario isn't actually happening and hence, the shared destiny just isn't there.
My take on this is that society doesn't just magically go into a polarization regime. I think there's a better answer out there - namely that US society came under enhanced stress due to a combination of labor competition from the developed world and a lot of poor choices with respect to domestic policy (most people know my views on public spending, social safety nets, etc), a growing conflict over zero sum resources like public spending, and the ever present willingness to blame out-groups for our problems.
My take is that there's some standard solutions to this sort of problem: 1) treat everyone equally in the rules, 2) suck it up - the stresses I mention won't go away just because you choose to fight someone over it and the world won't magically get better just because you want something, 3) a more realistic understanding of what the tools of society can and can't do (avoid metrics that deliberately exaggerate the problems of society like certain dysfunctional measures of wealth inequality), 4) don't lose your shit over someone with the wrong viewpoints and opinions, and 5) understand what matters (your tribe winning doesn't matter, but a society that is free and prosperous does) and that what matters often takes a lot of work to work right.
As to you, AC, you're free to lose your shit over the January 6 protests, but there's no point to it. Those protests ended on January 6 with the people who did wrong, being tried in court for real crimes. Your continued obsession with it has lasted almost a year which is a huge waste of your time and emotions.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by oumuamua on Sunday December 12, @05:32AM (2 children)
The way to do that is ranked choice voting. You can vote for a fringe candidate or 3rd party without fear of "wasting your vote". If your 1st choice is eliminated your vote then transitions to your 2nd choice. Full discussion here https://freakonomics.com/podcast/pima-andrew-yang/ [freakonomics.com]
Support the switch to ranked choice voting.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 12, @05:55AM (1 child)
We have that in Australia but there are less than 10 members of parliament out of 150 who aren't part of the Labor/Liberal/National parties. The supposed fourth pillar, the Greens, with 10% of the national vote ends up with 1 seat.
I placed the Liberal candidate 7th out of 8th and he still got elected.
The senate is even worse 9 out of 10 voters think Pauline is nuts.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 12, @06:02AM
Jacqui Lambie is the only good thing that happened in politics over the last 15 years. Not gonna happen again.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Sunday December 12, @06:09AM (1 child)
A decade ago, bigots and fascists knew they had to keep it closeted. They feel a lot freer and bolder now, think they've gained ground. But they haven't. We are not seeing lynchings like happened a century ago. Statues and memorials of Confederates continue to be removed from public spaces. Yes, abortion rights have been curtailed, but only for the moment. That won't last. #MeToo is stronger. Evangelicals continue to out themselves as hypocritical idiots, and now, cannot plausibly deny it thanks to advances in tech that have made video ubiquitous.
We mustn't be complacent, but I really think things aren't as bad as the melodramatists in the media say.
(Score: 2) by MIRV888 on Sunday December 12, @06:19AM
I agree with you, but what has happened is complete gridlock of government and even industries. American politics are directly completely internally and the rest of the world is an afterthought. America's enemies are using this to their advantage.
I'm not captain paranoid, but China is going to assert themselves in the western pacific soon.
(Score: 2) by mth on Sunday December 12, @06:22AM
When Trump got elected in 2016 I hoped that it would serve as a wake-up call for both the Democrats and the Republicans that they had to make big changes to win back the confidence of the voters. Instead, four years later the Democrats came up with another uninspiring establishment candidate and the Republicans are clinging so desperately to Trump that they're excommunicating anyone critical of him.
The two-party system might be broken beyond repair. I can't predict whether it will tear apart the US or whether some third party will come out of nowhere and force the other two to get their act together.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 12, @06:29AM
When politics mixes into new religion, there are two choices: Force the non-believers to submit to your will, or accept that others do not share your opinions but are still fellow citizens.