Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Politics

Russia Considers Accepting Bitcoin for Oil and Gas

posted by janrinok on Monday March 28, @10:03AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the risky dept.
Techonomics

upstart writes:

Russia considers accepting Bitcoin for oil and gas:

Russia is considering accepting Bitcoin as payment for its oil and gas exports, according to a high-ranking lawmaker.> Pavel Zavalny says "friendly" countries could be allowed to pay in the crypto-currency or in their local currencies.

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he wanted "unfriendly" countries to buy its gas with roubles.

The move is understood to be aimed at boosting the Russian currency, which has lost over 20% in value this year.

[...] However, Russia is still the world's biggest exporter of natural gas and the second largest supplier of oil.

Mr Zavalny, who heads Russia's State Duma committee on energy, said on Thursday that the country has been exploring alternative ways to receive payment for energy exports.

He said China and Turkey were among "friendly" countries which were "not involved in the sanctions pressure".

[...] Mr Putin's comments on making "unfriendly" countries pay in roubles drove the currency to a three-week high.

However, many existing gas contracts are agreed upon in euros and it is unclear if Russia can change them. The EU relies on Russia for 40% of its gas.

Original Submission


«  São Paulo Subway Ordered to Suspend Use of Facial Recognition
Russia Considers Accepting Bitcoin for Oil and Gas | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 28, @10:11AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 28, @10:11AM (#1232890)

    could this lead to a ban on crypto?
    One can only hope.

  • (Score: 2) by bradley13 on Monday March 28, @10:12AM

    by bradley13 (3053) Subscriber Badge on Monday March 28, @10:12AM (#1232891) Homepage Journal

    many existing gas contracts are agreed upon in euros and it is unclear if Russia can change them.

    It's not unclear at all. It's a contract, and a contract cannot be changed without agreement of both parties.

    The EU relies on Russia for 40% of its gas.

    Yes, well, this is stupid. The EU needs to stop funding Russia's war against Ukraine. If that means that people have to wear sweaters at home, tough. Otherwise, they are actively funding Russia, which is just a little bit at odds with the idea of "harsh sanctions".

    Also, long-term lesson: maybe creating economic interdependence with unpleasant regimes is...not such a clever idea.

    --
    Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(1)