Russia considers accepting Bitcoin for oil and gas:
Russia is considering accepting Bitcoin as payment for its oil and gas exports, according to a high-ranking lawmaker.> Pavel Zavalny says "friendly" countries could be allowed to pay in the crypto-currency or in their local currencies.
Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he wanted "unfriendly" countries to buy its gas with roubles.
The move is understood to be aimed at boosting the Russian currency, which has lost over 20% in value this year.
[...] However, Russia is still the world's biggest exporter of natural gas and the second largest supplier of oil.
Mr Zavalny, who heads Russia's State Duma committee on energy, said on Thursday that the country has been exploring alternative ways to receive payment for energy exports.
He said China and Turkey were among "friendly" countries which were "not involved in the sanctions pressure".
[...] Mr Putin's comments on making "unfriendly" countries pay in roubles drove the currency to a three-week high.
However, many existing gas contracts are agreed upon in euros and it is unclear if Russia can change them. The EU relies on Russia for 40% of its gas.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 28, @10:11AM
could this lead to a ban on crypto?
One can only hope.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Monday March 28, @10:12AM
It's not unclear at all. It's a contract, and a contract cannot be changed without agreement of both parties.
Yes, well, this is stupid. The EU needs to stop funding Russia's war against Ukraine. If that means that people have to wear sweaters at home, tough. Otherwise, they are actively funding Russia, which is just a little bit at odds with the idea of "harsh sanctions".
Also, long-term lesson: maybe creating economic interdependence with unpleasant regimes is...not such a clever idea.
