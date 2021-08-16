Severe drought and mandatory water cuts are pitting communities against each other in Arizona:
As the climate crisis intensifies, battle lines are beginning to form over water. In Arizona -- amid a decades-long megadrought -- some communities are facing the very real possibility of losing access to the precious water that remains.
Outside the city limits of Scottsdale, where the asphalt ends and the dirt road begins, is the Rio Verde Foothills community. Hundreds of homes here get water trucked in from Scottsdale, but those deliveries will end on January 1, 2023.
That's because last summer, for the first time ever, drought conditions forced the federal government to declare a tier 1 water shortage in the Colorado River, reducing how much Arizona can use.
[...] "We are what I call the 'sacrificial lamb' for the bigger areas," Irwin told CNN. "In my opinion, look somewhere else -- we need to be able to sustain ourselves."
The scarcity of water in the state is pitting small towns against fast-growing metropolitan communities.
[...] Arizona's population growth and extreme drought have increased demand for water in limited supply. Kathleen Ferris, a senior research fellow with the Kyl Center for Water Policy in Arizona, says water scarcity in the state has resulted in the "haves" and the "have nots," and likened the coming water battles to the days of the Wild West. "Once you have your water rights, you defend it," Ferris said. "That's the way it works."
I always find it amazing how things like seem to pop up more and more often, yet the deniers will insist that this is all natural, and that there's nothing we've done that's impacted this, we don't need to alter our behavior or change our plans for the future.
I also find it stunning, how politicians never seem to find the money to try to work through these long term problems - even though they've not been exactly sneaking up on anyone. I guess solving a water sustainability problem just isn't sexy enough.
Scientific evidence shows the West has gone through cycles of drought much more intense than any in our brief 200 year experience as a country with that region. As a matter of fact, we settled the West during one of its wetter periods. Our experience of what is normal in the West is off.
Water rights in the west are totally fokked. If a landowner can't put a water barrel on his own property to catch a few gallons of rain falling on his own property, that is fokked.
But, the bigger issue is - Arizona is a desert. You can't expect zillions of people to survive on the water available in a desert. Especially when they all want to plant lush jungle yards of non-native grasses, non-native trees, non-native shrubs, put in a swimming pool, wash three cars, and bathe multiple times per day. I can empathize and sympathize with people who keep their property natural, and limit bathing and showering, but statewide, there has always been a lot of water wasted in Arizona.
Maybe it's time to set up a huge desalination plant down across the border, and share the output with Mexico? Stop sucking the Colorado river dry, and take water directly from the sea. How 'bout two plants - California's Imperial Valley can fund the second one, and share water with Baja California.
I don't think very many people have noticed that the climate is changing yet. You can't maintain large populations in a desert. The sooner they figure that out, the better.
Showers don't have to use a lot of water. Worst case, you can turn on the shower to wet your body, turn it off, soap up, and then turn it back on to rinse yourself clean. Or you could just take a short shower.
Yeah, I spent 8 years in the Navy. Being a water hog could get your ass whipped - literally. Since you mention it, there's no health reason for bathing daily. Troops often go a week without a shower. But, how many civilians shower that way? Most people want to luxuriate in a deep tub or a steaming shower for a half hour. If water gets as expensive as gasoline, they may start conserving water.
