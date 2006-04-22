Amazon, Google Busted Faking Small Business Opposition To Antitrust Reform:
For decades now, a favorite DC lobbying tactic has been to create bogus groups pretending to support something unpopular your company is doing. Like "environmentalists for big oil" or "Americans who really love telecom monopolies." These groups then help big companies create a sound-wall of illusory support for policies that generally aren't popular, or great for innovation or markets.
Case in point: this week both Politico and CNBC released stories showcasing how Amazon and Google had been funding a "small business alliance" that appears to be partially or entirely contrived. The group, the Connected Commerce Council, professes to represent small U.S. businesses, yet has been busy recently lobbying government to avoid antitrust reform (which would, generally, aid small businesses).
When Politico reached out to companies listed as members of the organization, most of them had mysteriously never heard of it, and were greatly annoyed their company names were being used for such a purpose:
The four-year-old group listed about 5,000 small businesses in its membership directory before it removed that document from its website late last month. When POLITICO contacted 70 of those businesses, 61 said they were not members of the group and many added that they were not familiar with the organization.
bribedlobbied to do, so if any of those pesky constituents or reporters asks them about it they can say "I did what I did at the urging of the Connected Commerce Council, a group of small businesses who benefit from keeping things as they are." And that's how even though astroturfing groups like this are full of crap, everybody knows it, and everybody knows that everybody knows it, they still succeed in their purpose of helping their funders get what they want.
